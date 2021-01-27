What is a mortgage? A mortgage is a type of loan that helps you buy a property. It’s usually offered by a bank or building society and is secured against your home meaning if you can’t keep up with the repayments, the lender can repossess and sell your property to get their money back.

What’s the difference between a mortgage and a loan? A mortgage is a loan, but not all loans are mortgages. The key difference is that mortgages are secured loans tied to your property. Other loans, like personal loans or credit cards, can be unsecured and don’t require collateral. Unsecured loans usually come with higher interest rates and lower borrowing limits.

How does a mortgage work? When you take out a mortgage, you agree to repay the money you’ve borrowed — plus interest — in monthly instalments over a set period. In the UK, mortgage terms are typically around 25 years, but you can find both shorter or longer options. Until your mortgage is paid off in full, the lender technically owns part of your home. Mortgages can be taken out individually or as a joint application. You can get a mortgage on your own or take out a joint mortgage with one or more people.

How to get a mortgage If you're ready to buy a home, getting a mortgage is one of the biggest steps, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. You can get a mortgage in one of two ways: Direct from a lender – This means applying straight to a bank or building society. You’ll need to do your own research and choose from that lender’s range of mortgage deals.

Through a mortgage broker – A broker can search deals from across the market, including some you might not find yourself. They'll also help with the paperwork and offer personalised advice based on your circumstances.

What is the mortgage process? Once you have a mortgage in principle and you’re ready to apply for your mortgage in full, you’ll need to take the steps below: Get your documents ready, including your ID (such as a passport), your proof of address (such as a utility bill), proof of income (at least three months’ payslips and your P60), and proof of deposit. If you’re self-employed, you will usually need the last two to three years’ worth of accounts.

Complete your mortgage application. You will need to give your lender details of the property you want to buy, including the price you’ve agreed to pay.

Appoint a solicitor to draw up the contracts and handle searches.

Get a home survey. This needs to be carried out on the property you’re buying to check its value and condition. You can choose whether you want a more basic condition report, a more comprehensive homebuyer report or a full structural survey to give more detailed information about the property’s condition.

Exchange contracts. Once your mortgage is approved and you’re ready to make your purchase, your solicitor will exchange contracts of the sale with the seller’s solicitor.

The next step is completion. This is the date the money is transferred to the seller and you legally own your new home and can move in. Here is our complete guide on how to get a mortgage.

How do mortgage deposits work? Your mortgage deposit is the upfront amount you put towards buying a home. The rest is covered by the mortgage loan. For example: Property price: £200,000

10% deposit: £20,000

Mortgage amount: £180,000 This means your Loan-to-Value (LTV) is 90%. A higher deposit usually gives you access to lower mortgage rates.

How much does a mortgage cost? The costs of a mortgage depends on: The cost of the property

The mortgage amount

The interest rate

The term length You could use our mortgage calculator to work out how much you can borrow. For example, if you borrow £200,000 over 25 years with an interest rate of 4%, you’d repay a total of £316,702. That’s £116,702 in interest on top of the amount you borrowed. That would mean monthly payments of about £1,056 at a 4% interest rate or £1,289 at a 5% interest rate. You'll also need to factor in mortgage fees such as: Product fees are charged for taking out the mortgage

Application fees can be charged when you apply for a mortgage, whether you end up taking it out or not

Valuation fees may be charged by your lender for working out how much your property is worth

Higher lending charges come with some mortgages if you have a small deposit

Telegraphic transfer fees are charged when the bank transfers the money they are lending to you (usually to your solicitor)

Broker fees can be charged if you take out a mortgage recommended by a broker. You may also have to pay fees on your old mortgage: Early repayments charges if you pay it off before the end of its term

Exit fees are charged on some mortgages when you move to a new lender

What happens if you miss mortgage repayments? If you miss a monthly repayment you will likely be charged a late payment fee by your lender. On top of this, the missed payment(s) will be reported to the credit reference agencies and this could have a negative impact on your credit score. If you think you might miss a monthly repayment, or you already have, it’s crucial that you speak to your lender as soon as possible. They will work with you to find a solution to help you get back on track, whether that’s offering you a payment deferral for a short time, a period of reduced payments or an extension to your mortgage term. Whatever you do, don’t bury your head in the sand – talk to your lender straightaway.

What are interest only and repayment mortgages? Most mortgages are repayment mortgages. Your monthly payments will go towards both the interest charged on your mortgage and clearing the outstanding balance. By the end of the mortgage term, you will have paid off the full amount borrowed. If you get an interest-only mortgage, your monthly repayments only cover the interest owed, so your balance will not go down. At the end of the term, you will need to pay off the full balance. This means you will need to have saved up this amount separately using a repayment vehicle like savings, shares, an ISA or other investment. What is the difference between interest only and repayment mortgages?





Should I get a fixed or variable mortgage? There are several different ways that mortgages can set their interest rates: Variable mortgage rates can change at any point, although they usually rise and fall roughly in line with the Bank of England base rate. Fixed rate mortgages guarantee that the interest rate will not change for a set period, usually between one and five years. Tracker mortgages have variable rates that follow the Bank of England base rate exactly. A mortgage set at 2% above the base rate would be 2.5% with the base rate at 0.5%. If the base rate later went up to 1%, the mortgage rate would change to 3%. Discount mortgages offer a rate set at around one or two percent less than the lender's standard variable rate. The rate will rise and fall with the lender's standard variable rate, and the discount will last for a set period of a year or more. Should you get a fixed, variable or tracker mortgage?

Will I be accepted for a mortgage? Mortgage lenders have different standards and requirements. The following factors will affect whether lenders will offer you a mortgage and how much they will be willing to lend to you: The value of the property

Your deposit

Your age

The length of the mortgage term

Your credit record

Your income

If you are applying solely or jointly

