What is a mortgage broker?

A mortgage broker is a financial adviser who specialises in mortgages. They act as an intermediary between you, the person getting a mortgage, and the lender, who provides the mortgage.

Should I use a mortgage broker?

You might be tempted to go directly to your bank or building society to secure your mortgage. Banks and building societies have internal advisers who are trained to help you with a range of financial products.

However, your bank will only recommend their own products, which means you won't be able to ensure you've found the best mortgage deal for you.

A mortgage broker tends to work across the market and will have a wide range of deals to choose from. They also should be able to tell which deal is best for you. Some brokers work with a small select panel of lenders but the majority are ‘whole of market’ which means they can access loans from many different lenders.

Online brokers

In recent years, online mortgage brokers have appeared in the broking space. Online brokers like Mojo Mortgages allow you to manage all the paperwork and status of your application online.

Online mortgage brokers are usually free to customers and they are paid a commission by the lender.

How to find a mortgage broker

Brokers come in many different shapes and sizes - some are sole traders working for themselves and others are large firms. It's important to do your research to understand what options are out there and whether you'll need to pay fees.