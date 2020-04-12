Should you get an interest only or repayment mortgage?

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

The two main types of home-buyer loans are interest-only mortgages and repayment mortgages.

Interest-only mortgages can seem more affordable, but they tend to cost more overall; you’ll also need to find a way to pay off the loan at the end of the term.

Repayment mortgages cost more per month but less over the loan's lifetime - and will pay off your mortgage in full.

What is a repayment mortgage?

With a repayment mortgage, your monthly repayments are split into two parts: one part pays off the interest owed on your original loan, the second part goes towards reducing the loan amount.

The amount you pay each month is calculated to pay off the total amount owed by the end of the mortgage term, which is usually around 25 years.

Once you reach the end of the term, you will own your property outright.

How does a repayment mortgage work?

Each payment you make towards a repayment mortgage will make a dent in the amount you borrowed to buy your property.

But for the first few years, the proportion that goes towards the interest will be much greater than the amount that goes towards clearing your debt.

Over time, this changes because the interest owed decreases in line with the size of the loan.

In the last few years, the lion’s share of your payments should therefore go towards paying off your remaining debt.

If you have some spare cash available, you may be able to pay off your debt more quickly by increasing your payments by, say, £100 or £200 each month.

You can also often reduce the cost of your repayment mortgage by switching to a deal with a lower fixed- or variable-interest rate.