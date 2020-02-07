What are commercial mortgages?

A commercial mortgage is another name for a business mortgage. They’re for companies that want to buy property or land for commercial use. You might get a commercial mortgage if you wanted to buy an office, shop floor or property to rent out as an investment.

Buy-to-let mortgages are a special kind of commercial mortgage for people who want to rent out a residential property.

How do they work?

Commercial mortgages work like normal residential mortgages for the most part: you borrow money from a bank, building society or another lender to finance property or land. The loan is then repaid in monthly instalments with interest added on top.

However, unlike a residential mortgage, commercial mortgages let you buy one or more properties to:

Use for your business

Rent out as an investment

Another difference is that you don’t often get fixed-rate business mortgages. Instead, you’ll usually be offered a variable-rate one, for instance, one pegged to the Bank of England base rate, meaning it goes up or down in line with movements in the base rate. However, there are a few lenders, such as NatWest, that offer fixed-rate mortgages for commercial customers.

Depending on your business, lenders could offer you a interest only or repayment mortgage. Some lenders offer interest roll-up mortgages, where you don’t make any payments on the sum borrowed or the interest until the end of the term.

With commercial mortgages, the loan is secured against the property, and you can usually get a loan-to-value rate of up to 75%. This means you need a deposit or equity of at least 25%. Some providers let you use the equity in another property you own instead of a deposit.

Commercial mortgages usually offer terms of between a month and 30 years. The amount you can borrow will vary, but it could be between £50,000 and £40 million. If you need to borrow less, check out our business loans comparison instead.