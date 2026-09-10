Equity release could help you access some of the value tied up in your home, while continuing to live there. It’s designed for UK homeowners aged 55 or over who may be looking for extra money in later life - whether that’s to improve their home, make a large purchase, or support family. You can usually take the money as a single lump sum or in smaller amounts over time, depending on what suits you. The loan is typically repaid when your home is sold, which is usually when you move into long-term care or pass away.

The most common type of equity release is a lifetime mortgage:

Lifetime mortgage – The most common option. You borrow money secured against your home while retaining ownership. Interest is added to the loan and will increase over time.

Equity release can provide flexibility and help to build finical resilience, but it’s not suitable for everyone. It’s important to understand the long-term impact and seek professional advice before making a decision.