How much equity release can I get from my property?

This will depend on how much your home is worth and the type of product you use.

If you don’t know your home’s value, property portals and estate agents can be a quick and free way to get an estimate. This amount minus any remaining mortgage is the amount of equity you have – although lenders' calculations may differ slightly.

If you get a lifetime mortgage, you can usually access between 25% and 60% of the equity. Usually, the older you are, the more you'll be able to borrow.

With home reversion schemes, you’ll typically be offered between 20% and 60% of what the agreed share in your property is worth. Again, the older you are, the better the value you’ll get.