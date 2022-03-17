The Bank of England base rate influences mortgages and savings rates in the UK. In recent years the base rate has increased considerably, alongside mortgage rates. However, the base rate is starting to gradually come down.
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The current Bank of England base rate is 3.75%.
The Bank of England has just announced they have decided to hold the base rate to 3.75% on Thursday 30 July, 2026. Though inflation fell below the Bank’s 2% target in September 2024 for the first time in over 3 years, inflation has risen over the last few months. The UK's current inflation rate is 2.6%.
The decision to hold the base rate at 3.75% will come as a relief to some borrowers, particularly those on tracker mortgages, who won’t see their monthly repayments increase. Others will now be watching closely to see whether rate cuts follow later in 2026, which could help improve affordability and support more competitive mortgage deals across the market.
The base rate, sometimes known as the bank rate or base interest rate, is the most important interest rate in the UK. It is used by the Bank of England primarily to control inflation, by doing that it tries to stop prices of everyday things - food, fuel, clothing - from rising too quickly.
The goal is to keep inflation as close to 2% as possible - so the bank will act if price rises are too low as well as too high. By increasing the base rate, the aim is to discourage spending and encourage saving - decreasing the base rate is intended to do the opposite.
Inflation rising caused the Bank to start increasing the base rate at the end of 2021 - inflation reached a peak of 11% at the end of 2022 but in recent months, it has come down closer to the 2% target. The current inflation rate is 2.6%.
When the base rate rises, it normally means rates on mortgages and loans offered by banks and building society tend to increase. However, it also means rates on savings accounts rise as well. If the base rate falls, mortgage rates normally tend to fall too - with the most immediate impact felt by those on tracker or variable-rate mortgages.
Most analysts anticipate further rate cuts in 2026. However, the Bank has reiterated that its monetary policy is not on a pre-set path and will continue to be responsive to evolving economic conditions.
The next base rate meeting is scheduled for September 17, 2026.
The current base rate is 3.75%.
How the base rate impacts your mortgage depends on what type of deal you have:
Tracker mortgages - most tracker deals have rates directly linked to the base rate, so if it changes, your mortgage rate will change alongside it.
Standard variable rate (SVR) or discount mortgages - a discount mortgage is a deal with a rate at a set amount below the lender's SVR. The SVR is set by the lender but can be influenced by the base rate, so you might see changes to your discount or SVR mortgage rate if the base rate changes.
Fixed rate mortgages - if you have a fixed-rate mortgage, the rate remains the same for a specified period of time, and will be unaffected by base rate changes. However, when you are due to remortgage, you may find that the deals available to you are different due to base rate changes.
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The BoE can change the base rate at Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings, which generally happen eight times a year. The next one is on Thursday September 17, 2026.
It's difficult to predict exactly when the Bank of England could change the current interest rate again. We may see further reductions in upcoming months if inflation lowers. But equally, depending on various economic factors, the Bank could choose to hold it at 3.75% or even increase it.
The Bank can also call emergency meetings if needed - as was seen after in the financial crisis of 2008.
Although it has not happened, the Bank of England did highlight that the base rate could fall into a negative interest rate. The result of a negative base rate would be that no interest would be due on borrowed money.
However, as has happened in the past when rates have gone negative in other countries, it’s highly unlikely banks would offer 0% deals to customers on mortgages or loans - or take money from savings accounts. It would mean rates would likely drop though.
The BoE has been setting the base rate in the UK since way back in 1694.
Following the global financial crisis in 2008, the BoE gradually cut the base rate from 5.5% down to just 0.25% in August 2016 - at the time the lowest interest rate the UK had ever seen until that point in time.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank of England base rate had been slowly climbing, to 0.5% in November 2017 and then 0.75% in August 2018. It then fell to an all-time low of 0.1% during the crisis, only to start to rise again in late 2021 as inflation rose.
In the past, the base rate was set by the Chancellor of the Exchequer - that led to years with multiple changes even within a month. In 1984, for example, the base rate changed 14 times, starting at 8.8%, rising to 12%, and then falling back to 9.5%.
Gordon Brown set up the current system - where a Monetary Policy Committee chaired by the governor of the Bank of England, has the power to set rates based on an inflation target set by the government rather than the Treasury directly.
Traditionally they met every month, but rates could still change many times a year. More recently that has reduced to eight planned meetings a year.
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