What is the current base rate in the UK?

The current Bank of England base rate is 3.75%.

The Bank of England has just announced they have decided to hold the base rate to 3.75% on Thursday 30 July, 2026. Though inflation fell below the Bank’s 2% target in September 2024 for the first time in over 3 years, inflation has risen over the last few months. The UK's current inflation rate is 2.6%.

The decision to hold the base rate at 3.75% will come as a relief to some borrowers, particularly those on tracker mortgages, who won’t see their monthly repayments increase. Others will now be watching closely to see whether rate cuts follow later in 2026, which could help improve affordability and support more competitive mortgage deals across the market.

How does the base rate work?

The base rate, sometimes known as the bank rate or base interest rate, is the most important interest rate in the UK. It is used by the Bank of England primarily to control inflation, by doing that it tries to stop prices of everyday things - food, fuel, clothing - from rising too quickly.

The goal is to keep inflation as close to 2% as possible - so the bank will act if price rises are too low as well as too high. By increasing the base rate, the aim is to discourage spending and encourage saving - decreasing the base rate is intended to do the opposite.

Inflation rising caused the Bank to start increasing the base rate at the end of 2021 - inflation reached a peak of 11% at the end of 2022 but in recent months, it has come down closer to the 2% target. The current inflation rate is 2.6%.

When the base rate rises, it normally means rates on mortgages and loans offered by banks and building society tend to increase. However, it also means rates on savings accounts rise as well. If the base rate falls, mortgage rates normally tend to fall too - with the most immediate impact felt by those on tracker or variable-rate mortgages.

When will the base rate next fall?

Most analysts anticipate further rate cuts in 2026. However, the Bank has reiterated that its monetary policy is not on a pre-set path and will continue to be responsive to evolving economic conditions.

The next base rate meeting is scheduled for September 17, 2026.

How does the base rate affect UK mortgage rates?

The current base rate is 3.75%.

How the base rate impacts your mortgage depends on what type of deal you have: