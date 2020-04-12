Should you rent or buy a home?

Deciding whether to rent or buy a home isn’t easy. This guide explores both options to help you make the right choice.

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house? In terms of monthly accommodation costs, renting is more expensive than buying a home. According to the HomeLet Rental Index, the average rent paid in the UK was £1,069 per calendar month in February 2022. On the other hand, the average mortgage is around £750 a month. That said, following the interest rates rise at the beginning of the year, the average mortgage bill is expected to climb. Of course, the calculation isn’t quite so simple. First, the amount of rent paid varies widely around the UK. In London, the average monthly rent was £1,757, whereas, in Northern Ireland, it was just £705 a month. In December 2021, the average UK house price was £274,712, according to HM Land Registry. If you purchased a house for that, putting down a small deposit – let’s say the minimum of 5% – then your average mortgage payment would be just over £1,000 a month. However, other expenses are involved in buying, including Stamp Duty, solicitor’s fees, and moving costs. Homeowners also need to pay to maintain and repair a property. If you are renting, you are not responsible for the maintenance and repair of your home, but you will still pay council tax and utility bills in many cases. Before choosing whether to buy a home, you need to weigh up all the costs involved. Renting also offers flexibility if you need to move because of your job or a change in circumstances.

Advantages of buying a home There are several advantages to owning your property. One of the main ones is that your property value is likely to go up over the long term. This means when you pay off your mortgage, you may have the option to sell and downsize when you retire. The main advantages to buying a house include: Your monthly repayments all go towards buying your home, not into a landlord's pocket

You fully own your home at the end of the mortgage's term - typically 25 years

You could make a profit if house prices rise

You don’t need anyone’s permission to have pets or redecorate

Any maintenance or changes you make to your house could increase its value

You can’t be forced to move by a landlord

You have an asset that can be passed on when you die Disadvantages of buying a home Buying a home will initially be more expensive than renting. There are upfront costs, like mortgage fees and Stamp Duty, that you need to budget for. What’s more: If you get a joint mortgage and separate, it can be complicated to sell the property or take over the mortgage

Interest rate rises can increase your monthly payments – although you can get a fixed-rate mortgage to help you budget

You have to pay for repairs, including urgent problems like leaks

The moving process can take a long time, particularly if you’re in a lengthy property chain

If your finances become tight, moving to a cheaper property can take some time

There are financial consequences if you fall behind on repayments, like getting into debt

If you fall too far behind on your mortgage, you could face bankruptcy or have your home repossessed

Advantages of renting a home Although buying a home has many advantages, renting comes with its own benefits. These include: Flexibility: if you need to move around for work, you can quickly relocate

Finding and renting a home is usually quicker than buying

You won’t lose money if the property's price goes down

You won’t need to pay for repairs and renovations

You’ll need a smaller deposit and rental payments rarely change, making it easier to budget

You might be able to afford to live in a bigger home and nicer area than you could if you were buying Disadvantages of renting a home One of the main disadvantages of renting is that you will be making large monthly payments to your landlord rather than towards owning your own home. If you rent, then you face the prospect of paying rent your whole life

It’s becoming more expensive to rent: the cost has increased by 8.6% in the past year

You won’t benefit from any increases in property values

You can’t sell up and downsize later in life

If you never buy a house, you have to pay rent for your whole life - even after you retire

If your landlord decides to sell or get new tenants, you have to move out

Your landlord can set rules and restrict changes you can make to the property

You have to pay a deposit, and the landlord may keep some or all of it

Your landlord could decide to increase your rent

Improving the property could increase its price, but this only benefits the landlord

What renters pay Short-term renting is often cheaper and more flexible, but while you won’t have to pay for the general maintenance of the home, there are other expenses you can expect to pay. These include: Council Tax - the cost depends on your local authority and the banding of your property

Energy bills - you usually have to pay the gas and electricity bills, but you do have the right to switch suppliers

Water - you may have to pay water rates, but unlike energy providers, you have to go with the local water supplier

Phone/broadband - while fewer people rely on a landline for calls, you will have to pay for your internet connection

TV licence - tenants are responsible for paying for their own TV licence

Contents insurance - your landlord will have buildings insurance, but you need contents insurance to protect your belongings

Service charges - these apply if you live in a home with communal areas Key differences between buying and renting Whether you buy or rent your home will depend on your circumstances, but these are the main differences between owning and renting your home.

Property value The average home is worth over £270,000. If you own your home, you can choose to sell it and use the increased value - or equity - to either buy a bigger property or downsize and invest or spend the money you have made. For example: You buy a property worth £250,000 with a deposit of £50,000 and a mortgage of £200,000 After 25 years, assuming house prices grow, the property could be worth £650,000. After interest on the mortgage and maintenance costs, you will have made a profit of at least £200,000.

Tax Benefit Homeowners have to pay taxes such as Stamp Duty, and in some cases, Capital Gains Tax and Inheritance Tax. Renters avoid these charges. Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is due when you buy a home in England or Northern Ireland

Land Transaction Tax when you buy a home in Wales

Land and Buildings Transaction Tax in Scotland

Capital Gains Tax may be due when you sell a home Stamp Duty is due if you pay more than £125,000 for the property, although first-time buyers are exempt if the property costs less than £500,000. Capital Gains Tax may be due when you sell your house if you have let part of it out or used part of it for business only. You may also owe CGT if the grounds, including buildings, cover more than 5,000 square metres (just over an acre).

Should I rent or buy FAQs Is buying a house worth it? Buying a house is expensive in the short term and involves more than just a monthly mortgage payment. You will need to be able to afford legal fees and moving costs, and once you own the property, you will be paying for maintenance and upkeep. However, if the price of the property rises, you could end up benefiting, unlike renting, where you will never own the property. Is renting a waste of money? Renting isn’t a waste of money if you can’t afford to or are not in a position to buy a house. Purchasing a property and then not being able to keep up the mortgage repayments could end up costing you more if the house is repossessed, which can put a black mark on your credit rating for years afterwards. Is owning a home a good investment? Financial advisers recommend considering your home as an asset - one that can save you money, rather than being an investment that makes money. For example, one reason many people choose to buy their home is so that they don’t end up paying rent in later life. Owning your own home can mean you have an asset that can be used to help fund your retirement. You can also sell it, downsize and invest any money you may make. Unless you are a professional landlord, any property you own and live in is an asset, not an investment. The most important consideration is whether you can afford to pay your mortgage. What do I need if I want to buy a house? Buying a property is a long-term investment, but it can often work out cheaper than renting for 20 to 25 years, the normal length of a mortgage term. To buy a house, you normally will need: At least a 5% to 10% deposit

Six months’ worth of expenses, including bills and mortgage payments set aside in a savings account

A good credit rating to get access to the best mortgage deals

To be able to commit to paying a monthly mortgage without any large debts outstanding How much can I borrow on a mortgage? If you feel you can commit to a mortgage, your next step is to find out how much you can borrow. It’s best to use a mortgage affordability calculator to help you work this out. Find out how much mortgage you could borrow Work out how many years it will take until buying works out cheaper than renting. Here is how to make sure you will be able to afford a mortgage's repayments