Should you get a fixed, tracker or variable rate mortgage?

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

At the end of the fixed-rate period, your repayments will switch to the lender's standard variable rate (SVR). This is the long-term rate of interest that the lender will charge and it's usually higher. The good news is you can always take out a new mortgage deal at this point if you don't want to stay on the SVR.

A fixed-rate mortgage may sound attractive, especially when interest rates are low. But think carefully before committing for too long as some fixed-rate mortgages may have an early repayment charge (ERC). This is a fee you have to pay the lender if you pay in full – say, if you want to remortgage, for example, or if you move house – before the fixed-term is up, and it can be expensive.

A fixed-rate mortgage means your interest rate is set until an agreed date. This is sometimes called the fixed-term, during which your monthly payments will stay the same, no matter what the Bank of England (BoE) base rate does. The base rate sets the level of interest that banks and building societies charge borrowers.

Do you expect to start a family or plan a career change in a year or two? Then you may want to look into something more flexible like a variable or a tracker.

If you’re on a budget it is essential to know how much you have to pay each month. You might want to look into fixed-rate mortgages.

A mortgage is a big commitment, and knowing the difference between the available mortgages, as well as the pros and cons of each will help you choose the right product for your circumstances.

Why choose a fixed-rate mortgage?

If you're on a budget, knowing what your mortgage repayments are each month is a great help. Or if interest rates are low, it can be attractive to lock these in. But think about how long you are committing yourself to the deal. You are tied in for the term, and ERCs can be expensive if you want to move house or remortgage. However, If you are happy to be locked in for the agreed period, then a fixed-rate mortgage may be a good option.

Most fixed-rate mortgages allow you to pay more than the usual monthly amount up to a specific limit, (often 10% per year), without any penalty. Great if you get a windfall, but again, watch out for any penalties if you overpay.

What's a variable mortgage?

A variable mortgage is a mortgage where the interest you pay each month can go up and down (usually in line with the base rate). Some months you end up paying more, and others you end up paying less. As such, they make it hard to budget and are regarded as riskier.

Variable-rate mortgages generally come in two forms – standard variable and tracker. You will also find discounted variable mortgages. Let's consider each one in turn.

Standard variable rate mortgage

A standard variable rate (SVR) is the standard interest rate charged by your lender. Typically, an SVR is higher than a fixed or tracker rate, so it is a more expensive way to pay back your mortgage. If the SVR goes down, then you pay less each month. But if the SVR goes up, you pay more.