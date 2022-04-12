Salman Haqqi’s 10 year career in journalism started out writing for DRUM! Magazine in California, USA, where he interviewed and profiled some of the most famous musicians in the world.

He then worked as a journalist in Pakistan for Dawn and later, Newsline Magazine, reporting on breaking news events and doing investigative stories on current affairs and politics.

Salman moved to the UK to pursue a passion for personal finance and a desire to help people make informed financial decisions, writing for price comparison site, Finder, covering mortgages, loans, credit cards and insurance.

Sal then worked as a personal finance editor at money.co.uk, where he applied his knowledge of consumer finance, especially loans, credit cards, current accounts and savings accounts, to ensure all of our guides were helpful, relevant and up to date.

Salman was also a money.co.uk spokesperson and regularly gave his expert view on financial issues for local and national press such as The Financial Times, The Sun, and The Evening Standard. Salman left money.co.uk in 2024 to pursue another job in personal finance.