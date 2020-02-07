How to get a mortgage with no deposit

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

The only 100% mortgages currently available are guarantor mortgages , which usually require a family member who owns their own home to be named on your mortgage, too. This can put their own property or savings at risk if you fail to make your repayments on time.

Yes , it is possible to get a mortgage without a deposit, but getting a 100 mortgage, UK wide, is now very rare.

There is another option if you would like to buy but have no deposit for a house, and that is to take out a 100 percent mortgage. This means borrowing the full amount from the bank or building society.

Many of us dream of owning our own home, but saving up a deposit can be difficult and time consuming.

Find out if you could get on the property ladder with the help of a parent or relative as your guarantor.

No deposit? Find out if you could get a 100% LTV mortgage

What if you do not have a guarantor?

There are lots of ways to get on the property ladder quickly and buy a house with a low deposit. Here are some tips to learn how to save up a mortgage deposit as quickly as possible.

There are also several schemes and mortgages for first time buyers. If you can save up a small deposit, these could help you buy a property sooner.

How do mortgage deposits work?

Deposits are worked out as a percentage of the property's value that you pay for with money you have saved up. You must then borrow the rest as a home loan or mortgage to cover the rest of the purchase price.

For example, if you bought a house for £200,000 with a 10% deposit, you would have paid £20,000. You would then get a mortgage for £180,000 to cover the rest of the price.

This mortgage would have a loan to value (LTV) ratio of 90% because it would cover 90% of the purchase cost.

So, if you were buying a house without a deposit your mortgage would have an LTV of 100%.

Can you get a 100% mortgage?

Low and no deposit mortgage types

Guarantor and family mortgages

As we’ve already mentioned, taking out a 0 deposit mortgage can be very difficult, particularly in the current climate.

However, if you have a relative or friend willing to help you get on the property ladder, they could agree to be named on your mortgage as a guarantor.

They will need to agree to make any repayments you miss any, and either:

Use their own home as security: Your mortgage company would have a charge on your guarantor's home, meaning they could reclaim money from them or even repossess their home if you fell too far behind on repaying your mortgage.

Use their savings as security: Your guarantor puts a lump sum into a savings account held with the mortgage provider, who use it as security. They cannot withdraw the money until you have paid off a certain percentage of your mortgage.

Here is everything you need to know about getting a guarantor mortgage.

New build developer loans

Property developers sometimes offer to loan you enough for a deposit when you buy a new home they have built.

For example, the housing developer may lend you 20% of the property value and ask to be repaid in 15 years.

You will need to be able to afford your mortgage repayments and to pay off the property developer's loan as well.

Other mortgage options

If you are unable to use the above options or they do not suit your circumstances, there are several other types of mortgage for first time buyers.

They require a deposit, but this is usually smaller than standard mortgages.

Help to buy

Help to Buy could make it easier for you to get a mortgage with a small deposit. It provides an equity loan that lets you borrow money for a deposit interest free for five years (up to 20% of the property's value or 40% in London).

You then put down a further 5% deposit from your own money and get a mortgage for the rest of the price.

Shared Ownership

Shared Ownership mortgages allow you to buy a percentage of a property, usually between 25% and 75%. The rest is owned by your local authority or a housing developer, and you will pay rent on the percentage of the property they own.