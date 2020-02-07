How to get a mortgage with no deposit

Here is how to get on the property ladder as soon as possible with a 100% LTV mortgage, or how to get a no deposit mortgage. There are several schemes and mortgages that can help, whether you are saving for your first home or have owned one before.
Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.
Many of us dream of owning our own home, but saving up a deposit can be difficult and time consuming.
There is another option if you would like to buy but have no deposit for a house, and that is to take out a 100 percent mortgage. This means borrowing the full amount from the bank or building society.
Yes, it is possible to get a mortgage without a deposit, but getting a 100 mortgage, UK wide, is now very rare.
The only 100% mortgages currently available are guarantor mortgages, which usually require a family member who owns their own home to be named on your mortgage, too. This can put their own property or savings at risk if you fail to make your repayments on time.
Find out if you could get on the property ladder with the help of a parent or relative as your guarantor.
There are lots of ways to get on the property ladder quickly and buy a house with a low deposit. Here are some tips to learn how to save up a mortgage deposit as quickly as possible.
There are also several schemes and mortgages for first time buyers. If you can save up a small deposit, these could help you buy a property sooner.
Deposits are worked out as a percentage of the property's value that you pay for with money you have saved up. You must then borrow the rest as a home loan or mortgage to cover the rest of the purchase price.
For example, if you bought a house for £200,000 with a 10% deposit, you would have paid £20,000. You would then get a mortgage for £180,000 to cover the rest of the price.
This mortgage would have a loan to value (LTV) ratio of 90% because it would cover 90% of the purchase cost.
So, if you were buying a house without a deposit your mortgage would have an LTV of 100%.
As we’ve already mentioned, taking out a 0 deposit mortgage can be very difficult, particularly in the current climate.
However, if you have a relative or friend willing to help you get on the property ladder, they could agree to be named on your mortgage as a guarantor.
They will need to agree to make any repayments you miss any, and either:
Use their own home as security: Your mortgage company would have a charge on your guarantor's home, meaning they could reclaim money from them or even repossess their home if you fell too far behind on repaying your mortgage.
Use their savings as security: Your guarantor puts a lump sum into a savings account held with the mortgage provider, who use it as security. They cannot withdraw the money until you have paid off a certain percentage of your mortgage.
Here is everything you need to know about getting a guarantor mortgage.
Property developers sometimes offer to loan you enough for a deposit when you buy a new home they have built.
For example, the housing developer may lend you 20% of the property value and ask to be repaid in 15 years.
You will need to be able to afford your mortgage repayments and to pay off the property developer's loan as well.
If you are unable to use the above options or they do not suit your circumstances, there are several other types of mortgage for first time buyers.
They require a deposit, but this is usually smaller than standard mortgages.
Help to Buy could make it easier for you to get a mortgage with a small deposit. It provides an equity loan that lets you borrow money for a deposit interest free for five years (up to 20% of the property's value or 40% in London).
You then put down a further 5% deposit from your own money and get a mortgage for the rest of the price.
Here is everything you need to know about how Help to Buy works
Shared Ownership mortgages allow you to buy a percentage of a property, usually between 25% and 75%. The rest is owned by your local authority or a housing developer, and you will pay rent on the percentage of the property they own.
This means you would have a much smaller mortgage and need a smaller deposit. For example:
|Mortgage type
|Property share
|Deposit required
|Standard
|100%
|£5,000
|Shared Ownership
|25%
|£1,250
You can get mortgages aimed at getting first time buyers on the property ladder with a deposit of 5% or more.
If you have lived in a council home for more than 3 years you may be able to buy it at a discounted price.
The discount you are given on your home could be as much as 70% depending on how long you have lived there. Some lenders let you use this discount as your deposit.
Here is everything you need to know about the Right to Buy scheme
Buying a property with someone else means you can save a deposit between you. You will also usually have a higher joint income, meaning you could split the cost of paying your mortgage.
Alternatively, you could get a joint mortgage with a friend or relative who wants to help you get on the property ladder.
If you are unable to use the above mortgage options, you may need a larger deposit. Here is how to save enough money for a deposit as quickly as possible.
Here is how to decide what type of mortgage suits you and a guide to the full process of buying a home.
If you are unable to find a suitable mortgage yourself you could contact a mortgage broker for help.
If you are still wondering if you can get a mortgage without a deposit, consider this situation.
If you took out a 100% LTV mortgage and the property value fell, you could end up in negative equity. This means you would owe your lender more than your property is worth.
For example, a 100% mortgage on a property that cost £100,000 would mean you owed £100,000 to your lender. If the property value then dropped to £90,000 it would be worth less than the amount you owe.
If you needed to sell the property, the amount you are likely to get for it would not pay off your mortgage in full and leave you in debt.
It is usually more expensive to get a mortgage with a smaller deposit. Mortgages with lower LTVs often come with:
Higher interest rates
Higher application fees
A higher lending charge, which is a fee you pay for borrowing with a small deposit
They also have the same fees, interest charges and other costs that come with any other mortgage.
