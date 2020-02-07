Saving for your dream can be tough; our savings guides will help you determine the fastest route to your savings target by maximising the potential of your nest egg along the way.
Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.
An ISA lets you earn interest without paying any income tax, but you are limited to how much you can put in. Here is everything you need to know to get started.
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.
Deciding whether to undertake a higher education qualification is a large financial and life decision made by many every year. But how has the coronavirus pandemic affected degree demand? And how do job prospects differ by degree discipline?
Lifetime ISAs can help you save for your first home or your retirement. Here's how they work.
You can save on behalf of your child with a tax free Junior ISA and build up a pot of money ready for their 18th birthday. Here is what you need to know before you apply.
While cash ISAs continue to offer poor interest rates, you could consider using your allowance in a stocks and shares ISA instead. Here's how to get started.
Islamic or Sharia banking follows set guidelines taken from Islamic teachings. Here's what you need to know about how it works and how it could help you bank ethically.
Premium Bonds let you save money with the chance of winning cash prizes from monthly draws, but are they as straightforward as they seem? Here is how they work.
You can usually find a better interest rate if you lock your money away in a fixed bond. Here is what you need to know before you apply.
Whether you have a savings account or an ISA, you need to manage them correctly or you could lose out on interest. Here is how each account works and how they can help your money grow.
Choosing a savings account is not as simple as picking the one with the highest interest rate. Here is how you can get the best account to match your savings needs.