How to find a mortgage broker you can trust

Taking out a mortgage is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll ever make. That’s why finding a mortgage broker who truly understands your needs can make all the difference. Here's what to look for, the right questions to ask, and how to choose a mortgage adviser who’s in your corner.
If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs.
Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.
A mortgage broker, also known as a mortgage advisor, is a qualified expert who can assess your finances and recommend a suitable mortgage product. They do the legwork for you, comparing lenders and helping you navigate the application process from start to finish.
A good mortgage broker doesn’t just compare mortgage deals. They assess your situation, identify which lenders are most likely to accept your application, and often apply on your behalf. This can save you time, stress, and potentially a lot of money in the long run.
It's ultimately up to you and your personal circumstances.
With so many lenders and hundreds of products out there, choosing the right mortgage can be overwhelming. A broker takes the pressure off by narrowing down the options and matching you with the most suitable deal.
And if you have more complex circumstances, such as poor credit history or being self-employed, a mortgage advisor can be especially helpful in finding lenders who are open to your situation.
There are thousands of qualified mortgage brokers in the UK, and finding the right one can feel like a job in itself. Here’s how to make the process easier:
Use a whole-of-market mortgage broker: This means they can search the full market, not just a handful of lenders.
Look for recommendations: Friends, family, or colleagues who’ve recently taken out a mortgage can be a great source of referrals.
Check credentials: A trusted mortgage broker should be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). You can verify their status on the FCA register.
Try an online mortgage broker: If you prefer not to meet face-to-face, many online brokers offer phone, video, and email support — making it easier to get expert advice wherever you are.
If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs.
Before you commit to a mortgage broker, ask these key questions:
Are you whole of market? This ensures they’re comparing a broad range of lenders, not just a select few.
Do you charge a fee? Some brokers are paid by the lender, others may charge you directly. Ask upfront.
Are you qualified? Most mortgage advisers hold the CeMAP (Certificate in Mortgage Advice and Practice) qualification or equivalent.
A great mortgage broker will explain things in simple terms, listen to your concerns, and help you feel confident about your decision.
Some people prefer to go directly to a lender, especially if they already bank with them. But a mortgage broker can open up more options and help you access exclusive deals you won’t find on your own.
Trust your instincts: If a mortgage adviser is slow to respond, unclear in their communication, or doesn’t make you feel confident, find someone else.
Speed matters: A delay in your mortgage application could cost you the property altogether.
Transparency is key: Make sure your broker is upfront about fees, process, and how they get paid.
Last updated: 12 May 2025
We explain how to make sure your broker is both qualified and capable of finding you the best deal before they start your search for the perfect mortgage.Read More