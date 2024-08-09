How to find a mortgage broker you can trust

If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs.

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

What is a mortgage broker?

A mortgage broker, also known as a mortgage advisor, is a qualified expert who can assess your finances and recommend a suitable mortgage product. They do the legwork for you, comparing lenders and helping you navigate the application process from start to finish.

What does a mortgage broker do?

A good mortgage broker doesn’t just compare mortgage deals. They assess your situation, identify which lenders are most likely to accept your application, and often apply on your behalf. This can save you time, stress, and potentially a lot of money in the long run.

Should I use a mortgage broker?

It's ultimately up to you and your personal circumstances.

With so many lenders and hundreds of products out there, choosing the right mortgage can be overwhelming. A broker takes the pressure off by narrowing down the options and matching you with the most suitable deal.

And if you have more complex circumstances, such as poor credit history or being self-employed, a mortgage advisor can be especially helpful in finding lenders who are open to your situation.