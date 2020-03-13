Dom James worked for Nationwide Building Society as a personal banking manager before becoming a journalist on financial matters. Since then he's covered financial matters for Money.co.uk, Zoopla, the AA and more as a writer and editor. Dom left Money.co.uk in 2017.
It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.
Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one card to another. The new card may have 0% interest rate, so you can clear your debt quicker.
You can use a pension as an income during your retirement, but there are several types and many rely on how much money you put into them. Here is how they work.
An ISA lets you earn interest without paying any income tax, but you are limited to how much you can put in. Here is everything you need to know to get started.
A unit trust puts your money in the hands of an expert fund manager together with other investors. Here is what you need to know about unit trusts before you invest.
You may have to pay extra types of tax if you make money from your investments. Here is how your investments are taxed and how your tax band can affect what you pay.
Whether you have recently unearthed a mine of coppers from the back of your sofa or have been saving loose change for years, cashing it in can give your wallet a welcome boost. Find out the best way to switch your pennies for pounds.
The State Pension is not the same for everyone, and understanding how much you get can be confusing. Here is how the State Pension works and what it could pay you.
Before you begin to buy and sell shares you need to know the costs, and if there are any ways to save money. Here is how to start share dealing and what costs to look out for.
If you were unable to work due to an accident, sickness or redundancy, how long would your savings cover your living costs? Here is how income protection could support you.
If you have to stop working due to an accident, illness or redundancy, you should start your income protection claim as soon as possible. Here is what you need to do.