How much does it cost to buy a home?

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. Your home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

Here is how much it could cost to buy a £200,000 property:

Many people usually ask, "how much does a house cost?" The answer isn't as straight forward, because the cost of a property depends on many variables. The price depends not only on whether you buy a house or a flat, but its size, it's condition, and location. The total cost cost buying a house will then depend on the price of your property, the fees you have to pay and the mortgage you get.

How much could you pay in total?

Once you have bought a home, you have to start paying back your mortgage each month. Over its entire term, a typical mortgage could cost:

This amount could be higher if your interest rate rises or you need to pay for maintenance and renovations.

Including paying off the mortgage, buying the property would cost you a total of £313,389 spread over 25 years.

With a £20,000 deposit, you would need to get a £180,000 mortgage. Paying this off could cost £288,054 with a 25 year mortgage at 4%.

Before you take out a mortgage, make sure you can afford it. Here is how to calculate your living costs and your budget.

House price

The amount you pay for your home affects:

The deposit you need to save

How much your mortgage costs

How much stamp duty you pay

The fees you are charged

You can find the average in the area you want to buy a home using Zoopla's house price calculator.

Deposit

When you buy a home you need to pay for a percentage of the price yourself either from your savings or your equity in your current home.

Most mortgages require a deposit of 5% or more before they pay for the rest of the purchase.

For example, a 10% deposit on a £150,000 home would be £15,000. Your mortgage would cover the remaining £135,000, which is 90% of the total price.

This means the mortgage's loan to value (LTV) would be 90%. Mortgages with a lower LTV usually come with lower interest rates and fees.

Mortgage fees

Mortgages can come with several fees, which lenders have to include when they show the cost of a mortgage. They include these in the Annual Percentage Rate of Charge (APRC) to show an interest rate that also includes the fees you have to pay. These can include:

Booking fee

Some lenders make you pay this just to apply for one of their mortgages. It is not usually refunded if you are not offered the mortgage.

Arrangement fee

Also known as...

Product fee

Completion fee

Some mortgage deals come with a fee of up to £2,000 you pay if you are accepted. You can either

Pay it straight away

Add it to your mortgage balance

Higher lending charge

Some lenders charge a fee of around 1.5% of the mortgage amount if you have a deposit of less than 10%. Not every lender charges this as a separate fee.

Valuation fee

Lenders need to check how much a property is worth before they can offer you a mortgage. They usually charge a fee of £150 or more to cover the costs of a company valuing your property.

Transfer fees

Your lender may charge you a telegraphic transfer fee when they send the money for your purchase. This usually costs between £25 and £50.

Survey fees

You can pay for a qualified surveyor to check a property before you buy it. They will look at the condition of the property and let you know if there are any issues that could cost you money later.

You can pay more for a detailed survey, and it usually costs more for expensive properties. A basic survey could cost £250, but an extensive buildings survey on a £2 million home could cost £2,000.

Solicitor's fees

When you buy a home a solicitor will:

Draw up contracts

Pay the stamp duty

Transfer funds for the purchase

Run searches to check for planning or environmental issues

Register your property with the Land Registry

They may charge a set fee, an hourly rate or a percentage of the purchase price, but it will usually cost between £500 and £1,500.

Using an adviser or broker

You can get advice from a broker or independent financial adviser (IFA) when you take out a mortgage. This could help you find a suitable deal and even save money if they get you a better mortgage than you could find yourself.

The average cost of a mortgage broker is £500 if you choose the deal they recommend. Some brokers are free because they are paid commission instead, but sometimes these brokers only offer mortgages from a limited range of lenders.

Stamp duty

You have to pay stamp duty land tax (SDLT) when you buy property in England, Wales or Northern Ireland. In Scotland you pay Land and Buildings Transaction Tax instead.