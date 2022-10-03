Lucinda O'Brien

As a trained journalist, Lucinda has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles, including The Mirror, WalesOnline and Manchester Evening News.

She started her career as a freelance writer for Yahoo, where she reviewed trending television shows and interviewed celebrities for exclusive features. Lucinda then worked as an editor for B2B magazines in the education sector, reporting on breaking news events and investigating the challenges facing the education system.

Lucinda was commercial editor at Reach plc for four years. She joined the team in Wales primarily, before becoming deputy group content marketing editor. She delivered campaigns with a commercial and audience value across all platforms and brands of Reach plc. This included working regularly with the government and financial services, including NatWest and Admiral, to deliver key messaging.

Now as a personal finance editor at money.co.uk, she applies this industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Outside of work, Lucinda is an avid shopper and she is always hunting for the latest bargains.