Meet Jon: the video and photography business owner who isn’t afraid to try something new

Business name: GSD Media

Industry: Video and photography

Founded in: 2017

Top business product: Business loan

Key learning: “There’s nothing stopping you from learning something new and turning a passion into a business”

Jon Plimmer never thought he would be a business owner – but that hasn’t stopped him from running a business for nearly 15 years.

Jon started taking photos in 2011 and now he runs GSD Media, a limited company based in Wales.

Here, Jon reflects on this unexpected journey and highlights the people that have supported him throughout the years.

What motivated you to start your business?

I run a video and photography business and it happened completely by accident. GSD Media was never my goal or intention, but it all started in the mid-noughties. I had a breakdown and my doctor suggested that I try a new hobby. At the time, I had a little point-and-shoot camera, so I told the doctor I liked taking pictures and decided to take my camera out with me on little walks. A friend of mine then offered £200 to take photographs at his brother’s wedding. After that job, I did a few more weddings and nearly 15 years later, here we are!

Are you completely self-taught?

Yes! It’s great because there’s nothing stopping you from learning something new. You can learn so much from YouTube and TikTok and then turn a passion into a business.

When did GSD Media launch?

I was trading as self-employed in 2017, but it became a limited company in 2021.

Why did you decide to transition from sole trader to limited company?

There were a few reasons. Firstly, one of my clients is from the ‘Big Four’ and to be an approved supplier I needed to be a limited company. I also wanted to join the government’s Kickstart Scheme (now withdrawn) in 2021 as it supported small businesses with hiring young people, but I needed to be a limited company to qualify for that support.

I wasn’t sure what the process would be like at first, but after speaking with a few people and my accountant, we managed to switch. Not much has changed from a client perspective, aside from our invoicing.

How would you describe the early years of your business journey?

My biggest problem was that I didn’t know what I didn’t know. As I said previously, I became self-employed by accident and at the beginning I was working in a pub alongside freelancing. In the early days, I didn’t know how to bring in more clients. I don’t like cold calling, so I relied on people reaching out if they needed my help. If I see a business asking for support on Facebook or LinkedIn, I’ll happily throw my hat in the ring. This kept me going in the early days and I didn’t realise I wasn’t running the business particularly well.

But then I joined Welsh ICE, a co-working space for startups, freelancers, remote workers and established businesses. There is a monthly fee, but when I joined, the Welsh Government was doing a scheme where you could have office space funded for one year. I was there for about three months when I realised that I didn’t know what I was doing at all. Welsh ICE changed everything as I met accountants, social media managers, SEO experts and attended various business workshops. I had an awakening moment and after just six months of attending their workshops my turnover increased dramatically.

How has your industry changed throughout the years?

I think it’s a lot more accessible and cost-effective now. When I started, cameras were still ridiculously expensive and the software had huge fees. Now, you can get state-of-the-art software for a small amount each month and social media has made knowledge-sharing a lot easier. You can learn so much from just scrolling on your phone.

How did you determine your initial budget for the business?

The short answer is that I didn’t. But it did take a while for me to build up my kit and I have used business grants in the past to get new equipment. For example, I secured a grant via a local council and a small business loan from the Development Bank of Wales. Welsh ICE highlighted the loans and grants available and I found my first accountant through them too.

In the early days, I needed an accountant as I was using my business bank account and personal bank account interchangeably. No one had told me that you needed to keep them separate! But with Welsh ICE’s support, they pointed me in the right direction, and my business has grown.

Are there any financial products that you wish you had known about when you started your business?

I currently have a business bank account with Starling Bank and it suits my business. They are very approachable and if I need support, they are happy to help. Plus, they don’t hassle me when I’m trying to focus on running my business.

What’s next for your business?

After the pandemic, the business boomed for a couple of years but then it sadly crashed and I nearly had to close the business. But this year is looking a lot better, so I’m keen to see what happens next. When it comes to business, I’m reactionary rather than a planner. When we get new clients I’m always prepared to try new things and react to their needs.

I started as a photographer, but then I offered video as that was in demand, and recently I’ve offered live streaming for events. I like to say we ‘roll with it’ as it means GSD Media can continue to push the boundaries and create exciting content. I also have a mindset that if something goes wrong, then we fix it and find a solution. This has helped my business as you will face unexpected situations, but the key is to never give up.

What would you say to someone who is thinking about starting a business?

Whenever I get asked this question, I always say that my best advice for people is don’t listen to any advice. When someone gives advice it will always come from their own perspective and this might not be the same as yours. So instead, listen and then sit with it for a while. Think about whether it could work for your situation and if it doesn’t feel right, put it on the shelf. Try not to just take someone's advice and run with it, as it might not be the best advice for you.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.