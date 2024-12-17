Meet Hazel: the skincare entrepreneur who sold her home to pursue her dream

Business name: H2k Botanicals

Industry: Natural skincare and wellness

Founded in: 2000

Top business product: Business bank account

Key learning: "Trust your intuition and stay committed to your vision for the business."

The UK is full of inspiring business owners - and Hazel definitely falls into that category.

Since founding H2k Botanicals in 2000, Hazel Barry has grown the company from a personal vision into a respected name in the skincare industry. With innovative, cruelty-free products, H2k Botanicals not only supplies the UK market, but exports to the Middle East and is now poised for further international expansion.

Hazel reflects on her business journey and how the company is thriving in an ever-evolving market.

What inspired you to start H2k Botanicals?

I created H2k Botanicals to address a gap in the market for effective, gentle skincare. My own struggle with sensitive skin was the driving force. At 25, I was ready to take control of my career and channel my creativity into building a brand with purpose.

What began as a personal mission has evolved into a brand that resonates with customers worldwide. Our products address common skin concerns while maintaining our core values: using natural ingredients, being environmentally conscious, and ensuring every product is cruelty-free.

What were the biggest challenges in the early days?

Like many startups, securing funding was tough in the beginning. To finance the business, I invested in property - buying, renovating, and selling homes over a decade. Meanwhile, I immersed myself in product development and worked with expert chemists to refine our formulas.

It wasn’t easy, but those years of hard work laid the foundation for what H2k Botanicals has become today—a trusted brand with a growing global footprint. We supply premium products to major hotels groups and are now available to retail customers through online channels and in our Harrogate flagship store.

How has the business adapted and grown over the years?

Adaptability has been key to our success. From weathering economic downturns to pivoting during the Covid pandemic, we’ve always stayed resourceful. For example, before Covid hit, we had already developed a hand sanitizer for a client, which allowed us to meet the surge in demand.

Strategic shifts, like entering the retail market in 2013, have been transformative. Our recent launch on Amazon marks another milestone, and with plans to expand into the US, H2k Botanicals is set to reach even more customers worldwide.

What financial strategies have supported the company’s growth?

We’ve always taken a pragmatic approach to finances and balanced innovation with sustainability. In the early days, using overdrafts instead of loans helped us manage cash flow efficiently. Today, our partnership with Allica Bank provides tailored financial solutions and it supports our continued growth.

Were there any specific financial products that supported your business journey?

Using an overdraft proved to be a more cost-effective solution for managing cash flow compared to taking out a loan. With strong profit margins, this approach worked well for our business. When I started, I found banks were often cautious about supporting small businesses, which was a challenge. Now, I bank with Allica Bank, and the experience has been markedly different. Its customer service stands out as when you call, someone picks up the phone and truly listens.

Currently, I have both a business current account and a business savings account with Allica Bank, and they are a great fit for our needs. The app is intuitive and user-friendly, and I feel that Allica Bank genuinely understands the needs of small businesses. When speaking with other business owners, a common theme is the desire for financial products tailored specifically to their unique requirements, which Allica seems to prioritise.