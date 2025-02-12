Meet Natalie: a photographer who is transforming after school clubs through the arts

Business name: After School Arts Club

Industry: Childcare

Founded in: 2023

Top business product: Business insurance

Key learning: “Imposter syndrome is easy to fall into, but you can have confidence in your idea and take that leap of faith”

Natalie Lewis started her business when she saw a problem and realised she could solve it.

But, as a creative director, freelance photographer and mum-of-two, she was already juggling a lot. However, this didn’t deter her plans and soon she was running a successful business too.

Here, she shares her experience of launching After School Arts Club in 2023, and explains why she’s only just getting started…

Why did you decide to start up your own business?

I have two daughters and when my eldest daughter was in preschool, I realised her long nursery days would soon be coming to an end. My husband and I both work, so we needed a childcare solution that would cover the gap between school hours and working schedules. We found that many after school clubs didn’t cater for younger children or weren’t running long enough hours.

I wanted something that was enriching and enjoyable for my daughter, so I decided to set it up myself. My vision was to combine the best aspects of wraparound care and the arts for four to six-year-olds. I was also keen to set up the care in a school so it was a familiar and safe space for the children. And so, the After School Arts Club was born in 2023.

What were the biggest challenges when you launched?

The biggest challenge was definitely recruitment. The club runs for two hours after school, so we needed to find the right team that could manage these timings. Our team is currently made up of six professional, caring and supportive people who all have a passion for childcare and the arts. We hire them as freelance contractors and we’re able to coordinate the schedules around their own commitments.

Another challenge was working with different stakeholders from the school. As we host the club in a school, there’s a lot to learn about safeguarding and security. The last two years have been a learning curve.

How did you get the business off the ground in terms of funding?

I started with a director’s loan and then leaned heavily on support from my family and friends. They helped with the website and our logo, which kept startup costs low. My husband has definitely been an emotional anchor during this whole process.

I’m also able to manage marketing and customer service myself but then I have a fantastic accountant to help with the numbers. I’m aware of my strengths within the business, so this helped me to decide where to spend my money and what to outsource.

I was also extremely fortunate to be introduced to a free business mentoring programme for startups which has been transformative. It gave me confidence and it’s helped me to tap into the experience of others.

How did you hear about the mentoring programme?

A friend of mine introduced me to it. It’s a charity called Work Avenue. They set me up with a mentor who I speak to about every six weeks. They’re a really great organisation and I really appreciate their support. I’ve also been fundraising for them recently because I’m keen to give back to them as well.

Were there any financial products that have been essential to your business?

Yes, I use Morton Michel for my business insurance. Morton Michel specialises in childcare insurance and they offer a free training package from flick learning. This includes courses covering compliance, health and safety, safeguarding and HR. I can then use this for my team’s professional development and it means training is easily accessible for everyone, which has been instrumental for our operational needs. So it’s always a good idea to do your research before getting insurance as you might benefit from added extras.

I also have a business bank account and business savings account with Tide, which has really helped to manage cashflow.

Are there any financial products you wish you’d known about sooner?

Starting a business while juggling work as a creative director, freelance photographer and mum-of-two was a challenge, and it meant I didn’t have time to research all the options. But I now know that grants exist for startups and this can provide a strong financial foundation. I would have loved to have known more about that in the beginning.

How would you describe your experience of being a sole trader and setting up a limited company?

Well, I’m a sole trader as a freelance photographer and this is ideal for individual work as it offers simplicity and flexibility. However, for After School Arts Club, a limited company was the best option. A limited company is better suited for working with schools and managing people as it provides a stronger framework for growth.

What’s next for your business?

The club has been running successfully for almost a year and a half, and I know that after school childcare is a widespread issue, so I would like to expand into more schools. The challenge will be identifying the right schools for this and I’ve just started offering adapted versions of our sessions for birthday parties.

It’s really rewarding when you see the children developing their confidence and creativity during our sessions, so I would love to offer this to as many children as possible. The children really enjoy it and they say it’s the best part of their day. There is a lot of pressure for growth, so I don’t want to stall as we have momentum now.

What would you say to someone who is thinking about starting a business?

Stay true to your vision. Imposter syndrome is easy to fall into, but you can have confidence in your idea and take that leap of faith. I’m a photographer but I saw a problem with after school childcare and I realised I could use my skills to solve it. I turned up at the headteacher’s office and pitched my idea. Now, I have an activity club with 30+ children who come to it every week. Five years ago, I would never have thought that’s possible.

The key is understanding the target market, its problem and how you can solve it. Once you’ve got that, it’s time to make it happen.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.