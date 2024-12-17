Meet Neil: the surveyor who turned redundancy into a booming business

Business name: Trew Surveying

Industry: Building Surveying

Founded in: March 2022

Top business product: Business bank account

Key learning: “There will always be risk involved but anything worth having always involves a little risk. You just have to decide whether the juice is worth the squeeze.”

When Neil Trewick unexpectedly set up his small business, he could never have predicted what would happen next.

Trew Surveying is now a multi-award winning business based in Teesside and in under three years, Neil has completed around 1,500 surveys. His hard work has cemented his business as a success in the North East and he has also been recognised on a national scale too.

Here, Neil shares his business journey and his passion for always supporting his local community.

Why did you decide to set up Trew Surveying?

I was suddenly made redundant in March 2022. We all went to work on Monday as normal and by Monday afternoon we didn’t have our jobs anymore. So normally when someone starts a business they would be planning it for a while, but I never had that luxury. There’s never a great time to lose your job, but it was a month before my wedding so I had to think of a plan quickly. I knew my previous clients would have paid for surveys and now they were no longer going to get done by my previous employer, so I did their surveys for free. That’s how my business started - out of goodwill. I also didn’t have any expectations, but it took off immediately and I’ve been busy from the day I started.

How long have you been trading?

I’ve been trading for nearly three years. It’s been an amazing journey as I won a local business award for ‘Best New Sole Trader’ within the first six months and then a few months ago I won the ‘UK’s Self Employed/Freelancer of the Year Award’ at national level, after previously winning the award for the North East.

Did you get any funding to set up your business?

No, I’ve never used a penny that isn’t my own. I didn’t look into lending as I didn’t want to owe anybody any money. My business model is straightforward, as I’ll only do the jobs that have been paid upfront. So if you want a survey, you pay me and then I’ll do the job. I was initially registered as a sole trader, but now I’m a limited company due to the success of the business. I brought in £250k in the first year and now I’ve done 1500 surveys so far - most surveyors would be happy with 200 surveys in a year and I’m doing more than double that!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in the first 12 months?

There were some incredibly long days. I didn’t have things in place straight away, so I had to learn very quickly and wear multiple caps. In the first couple of months I also wasn’t really making any money, as everything I earned was put back into the business. For example, I had to pay for a website and equipment like new iPads. As quick as the money was coming in, I was finding something to spend it on.

Did any financial products help in the early days of your business?

For me, everything was about speed so I chose providers that could get me up and running quickly. I chose Virgin Money for my business bank account as it was quick and the app was easy to use. I also spoke with other surveyors who had started up on their own to find out their recommendations. There were certain financial products I needed to be a fully licensed RICS Regulated Surveying firm, including a business bank account and professional indemnity and public liability insurance. This was important as it gave my business credibility and my customers had peace of mind.