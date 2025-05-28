Meet Natalie: the woman who turned a Start Up Loan into a thriving family-run high street business

Business name: Woof The Yorkshire Dog Shop

Industry: Retail

Founded in: 2021

Top business product: Business loan

Key learning: “Getting a loan is a very personal decision, but you’ve got to weigh up the risks, and the pros and cons.”

Natalie Press always knew she wanted to be a business owner, and when her son was diagnosed with autism, she didn’t waste any time in making this dream a reality.

She founded Woof The Yorkshire Dog Shop, which is so much more than a high street retailer for dog products. It’s a safe space in the community for everybody to enjoy shopping for their furry friends.

Here, Natalie shares her business journey and what’s next for Woof…

What motivated you to start your business?

The real reason behind setting up Woof The Yorkshire Dog Shop, is my son. He was diagnosed with autism when he was 10 years old, and I wanted to build something that would help his development and independence. He was struggling with academic life and I thought a shop could be a good way for him to learn new skills in a safe and familiar environment. I also love dogs – so it felt like a natural fit.

I acted quickly, as within a few weeks of his diagnosis, I spotted a shop for let and I told my husband about my idea. That was in the summer of 2021 and by the end of that year, we had opened!

What were you doing before you founded Woof?

I was an HR director and I was self-employed as a makeup artist. This meant I already had an accountant in place and understood how to set up a business. Plus, as an HR director, I would sit on boards and discuss business strategy in detail, so this knowledge has kept me on the right track.

Did you always think you would have your own business?

Yes, I’ve always wanted to work for myself as I don’t like being told what to do!

How would you describe the early years of your business?

Initially, we were very much reliant on our accountants as they pointed us in the right direction of how to get the business off the ground. We needed funding and they introduced us to the British Business Bank and the Start Up Loans programme via Virgin Start Up. We managed to secure a £25k Start Up Loan, and we wouldn’t have been able to start the business without it.

I learned that the British Business Bank was committed to supporting female founders, as statistics show that women struggle to get capital when starting a business. That was one of the reasons I decided to go with them, and last year they asked me to be the Start Up Loans ambassador for Yorkshire and the Humber, which is a real honour.

Did you plan to get a loan?

Yes, we didn’t have the spare capital available to set up the business, so we knew that we’d need a Start Up Loan. If we hadn’t secured the funding, then we wouldn’t have been able to open as quickly as we did.

I understand that some business owners might not want to get a loan and it’s a very personal decision, but you’ve got to weigh up the risks, and the pros and cons. I was so convinced that we would make the business a success that I knew we would be able to use the Start Up Loan to become profitable.

It’s important to have that confidence and believe in your business. The Start Up Loan also allowed us to be more agile and flexible, so we could move with what our customers needed.

Were there any other financial products that supported your business?

Yes, we have a business bank account with Starling and it’s been great. It’s really easy to use and everything is at your fingertips. It also includes separate spaces for your finances, so you can keep things in order and that makes budgeting simple. It makes my life easier and I can run it all from my phone.

How have you faced any challenges?

One of the main challenges was telling people we were open. We built our business from scratch, so nobody knew we existed in the beginning. Opening the doors is one thing, but then we needed to get people into the shop.

Then there’s the economic climate. Running a retail business is tricky and there are so many factors to consider, especially when you have a volatile economic situation. Operating costs are high and we want to make sure we are getting the best deal for our customers.

We tackled this by really listening to what our customers want and matching that with a viable business proposition. For example, at the start we sold cat and dog products, but we soon discovered that the dog products were a lot more popular. This meant we pivoted to solely being a dog business.

We also want to create a unique experience for people visiting our shop. Remember, I started this business to support my son, so I want everyone to feel welcome, especially those who are neurodiverse. Last week, one of my customers said to me that she classes our shop as a safe space, and that’s exactly what I want to create.

I’m also leaning into health and wellbeing, as our number one priority is making sure we have the best products in the market. I have two dogs myself, and I have first-hand experience of how difficult it is to find products that help their health issues. That’s why I want to make sure we have products that help dogs with all kinds of requirements, from allergies to joint problems. I’m also hosting events in the shop with people like canine nutritionists so my community can learn more.

How has your son reacted to the business?

I’ve seen a huge difference with his communication, confidence and independence. On a Saturday, he’ll open up with me and he washes the windows, puts the signs out, and helps me on the shop floor. He’s 14 now, and as the years go on, he’ll have more and more responsibility in the shop.

What’s next for Woof?

I would love to open multiple branches. I think we have a unique offering, and it would work well in different locations.

What would you say to someone who is considering setting up their own business?

Do it while you’ve got the passion, drive and motivation. It’s difficult starting a business but those instincts will get you through it. You could spend months analysing data and trying to decide when is best to do it, but then ultimately end up missing the right moment. So go for it now!

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.