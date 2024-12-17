Meet Mairi: a teacher who found a new path after Covid by running her own business

Mairi Curle took on franchise business Boogie Beat Music and Movement in 2022, which runs workshops for children
Business name: Boogie Beat Music and Movement Edinburgh, Mid and East Lothian
Industry: Children's education and entertainment
Founded in: January 2023
Top business product: Public liability insurance
Key learning: “You have to believe in yourself, as nobody else is going to do it for you. It’s also important to set targets and be accountable.”
If you’re thinking about starting a business, Mairi’s story will leave you inspired to take the leap.
A former primary school teacher, Mairi Curle’s life took a turn when she was diagnosed with long Covid. However, she wasn’t going to let this stop her, and she seized the opportunity to run Boogie Beat Music and Movement Edinburgh, Mid and East Lothian. This is a franchise business and provides classes for young children in schools and nurseries. It also runs intergenerational classes in care homes.
Although she only took on the business at the beginning of 2023, she’s already won numerous national awards.
Here, she shares her story…
I was formerly a primary school teacher, but I caught Covid and I was sick for a year with long Covid. I had fatigue and sensory issues, and when I tried to go back to work it wasn’t working with my recovery journey. But I have two children and a mortgage, so I needed to find a job that would work. I’ve always loved working with children and I found it difficult to accept that I couldn’t do it anymore with teaching. So that’s what led me to Boogie Beat in January 2023.
Boogie Beat is a franchise, and I bought the franchise area for Edinburgh and then I added Mid and East Lothian. A franchise appealed because all the structures are already in place, and you can pick it up and run with it. Starting a business from scratch would have been too difficult with long Covid, but this gave me the opportunity to work with children again at a pace that suited me.
I first saw Boogie Beat at a soft play with my son years ago, and I must have emailed them about classes so I was still on their mailing list. I then saw an email about the franchise in Edinburgh and the rest is history!
Running a business is tricky as you wear many hats, but that’s also similar to teaching. For me, keeping track of the financial side was the most challenging aspect. I have got an accountant and I use software called Pebble which supports customer bookings in conjunction with Stripe. Plus, one of the things I really wanted to do when I built my business was to contribute to a local charity. So I give a certain amount of money from my ticket sales to charity, but that adds another layer to the finances.
The franchise business model works with self-employed subcontractors, and I’ve got four members on my team now. Some of the people on my team are also mums and I can make sure it works for them, so they are at the school gates for drop-off and pick-up. It’s nice to be flexible.
Yes, that’s what I love to do - it’s my favourite part of the business. I love working with people and being in the nurseries or care homes. I do try and have an admin day every week, but I tend to book myself up as I love doing the sessions. That’s where the magic happens. For example, the intergenerational sessions are amazing. We had two ladies that just moved into one of the homes we work with and their faces lit up when the children arrived. It wasn’t long before they were singing with the children and having a great time. Our sessions really help to build confidence. It’s also really helped my own personal recovery. I’m not 100% the same as I was before I got Covid, but I’m definitely a lot better. I think running my own business has helped me with that.
Yes, insurance was key. Public liability insurance was essential and I made sure I did my research to find a provider that understood my business and had a good price. I needed cover that was easy to understand as complicated things take a lot of brain power. I did speak with my franchisor and she gave me recommendations too. Speaking to people in a similar business to get an understanding of what’s working for them really helps.
I then set up a business bank account with Starling Bank because they were free and the app had different spaces for my money. I was quite anxious about making sure I put money aside for tax, and the spaces really helped me to get things in order. I think it’s a really user-friendly platform.
Business insurance is a way to protect your company against financial risk if things go wrong.
I didn’t start off with an accountant, and I tried to do it myself. I wish I had got my accountant sooner rather than later. I was hesitant at first because I wasn’t sure how big my business was going to be, but it’s bigger than I anticipated - which is amazing! I look back at the business plan I wrote to get the franchise and I never imagined I would be delivering 51 sessions, with more than 600 children, every single week with my team.
There’s so much potential for growth with a franchise. I would love to add more members to my team, and my next focus is the intergenerational side of the business. I was recently granted some funding from the government, and I would suggest everybody looks into what funding is available for them. I used Business Gateway, but there is similar support in England and Wales.
I also got a grant when I first started the business and that allowed me to buy a second kit for my teachers. I wouldn’t have been able to grow as quickly if I hadn’t received that grant because my business is self-funded.
You have to believe in yourself, as nobody else is going to do it for you. I would also say it’s important to set yourself targets and be accountable.
In the early days, I remember revving myself up to make phone calls as I used to find it hard asking nurseries if they wanted to use Boogie Beat. Marketing doesn’t come easy to me - I like to be working with the kids - but no one else is going to do it for you. If you’ve got the idea, then get up and go for it!
This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.
As a trained journalist, Lucinda has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles, including The Mirror, WalesOnline and Manchester Evening News. She is now a personal finance editor and specialises in savings, helping people to make confident financial decisions so they can save for what matters most.