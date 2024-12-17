Meet Mairi: a teacher who found a new path after Covid by running her own business

Business name: Boogie Beat Music and Movement Edinburgh, Mid and East Lothian

Industry: Children's education and entertainment

Founded in: January 2023

Top business product: Public liability insurance

Key learning: “You have to believe in yourself, as nobody else is going to do it for you. It’s also important to set targets and be accountable.”

If you’re thinking about starting a business, Mairi’s story will leave you inspired to take the leap.

A former primary school teacher, Mairi Curle’s life took a turn when she was diagnosed with long Covid. However, she wasn’t going to let this stop her, and she seized the opportunity to run Boogie Beat Music and Movement Edinburgh, Mid and East Lothian. This is a franchise business and provides classes for young children in schools and nurseries. It also runs intergenerational classes in care homes.

Although she only took on the business at the beginning of 2023, she’s already won numerous national awards.

Here, she shares her story…

What motivated you to start your business?

I was formerly a primary school teacher, but I caught Covid and I was sick for a year with long Covid. I had fatigue and sensory issues, and when I tried to go back to work it wasn’t working with my recovery journey. But I have two children and a mortgage, so I needed to find a job that would work. I’ve always loved working with children and I found it difficult to accept that I couldn’t do it anymore with teaching. So that’s what led me to Boogie Beat in January 2023.

Boogie Beat is a franchise, and I bought the franchise area for Edinburgh and then I added Mid and East Lothian. A franchise appealed because all the structures are already in place, and you can pick it up and run with it. Starting a business from scratch would have been too difficult with long Covid, but this gave me the opportunity to work with children again at a pace that suited me.

How did you first hear about Boogie Beat?

I first saw Boogie Beat at a soft play with my son years ago, and I must have emailed them about classes so I was still on their mailing list. I then saw an email about the franchise in Edinburgh and the rest is history!

What was the biggest challenge you faced when you started the business?

Running a business is tricky as you wear many hats, but that’s also similar to teaching. For me, keeping track of the financial side was the most challenging aspect. I have got an accountant and I use software called Pebble which supports customer bookings in conjunction with Stripe. Plus, one of the things I really wanted to do when I built my business was to contribute to a local charity. So I give a certain amount of money from my ticket sales to charity, but that adds another layer to the finances.

How big is your team?

The franchise business model works with self-employed subcontractors, and I’ve got four members on my team now. Some of the people on my team are also mums and I can make sure it works for them, so they are at the school gates for drop-off and pick-up. It’s nice to be flexible.

Do you lead any of the sessions at Boogie Beat as well as running the business?

Yes, that’s what I love to do - it’s my favourite part of the business. I love working with people and being in the nurseries or care homes. I do try and have an admin day every week, but I tend to book myself up as I love doing the sessions. That’s where the magic happens. For example, the intergenerational sessions are amazing. We had two ladies that just moved into one of the homes we work with and their faces lit up when the children arrived. It wasn’t long before they were singing with the children and having a great time. Our sessions really help to build confidence. It’s also really helped my own personal recovery. I’m not 100% the same as I was before I got Covid, but I’m definitely a lot better. I think running my own business has helped me with that.

Were there any financial products that helped you to set up the franchise?

Yes, insurance was key. Public liability insurance was essential and I made sure I did my research to find a provider that understood my business and had a good price. I needed cover that was easy to understand as complicated things take a lot of brain power. I did speak with my franchisor and she gave me recommendations too. Speaking to people in a similar business to get an understanding of what’s working for them really helps.

I then set up a business bank account with Starling Bank because they were free and the app had different spaces for my money. I was quite anxious about making sure I put money aside for tax, and the spaces really helped me to get things in order. I think it’s a really user-friendly platform.