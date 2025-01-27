Meet Emma: the mum-of-three who works for the NHS and runs her own business

Business name: The Speech Service

Industry: Speech and language therapy

Founded in: 2018

Top business product: Business current account

Key learning: “Running my own business means I can support even more people”

Have you ever wondered whether you could use your skills to run a successful business?

Well, that’s what Emma Flax did seven years ago. In 2018, Emma set up The Speech Service as she saw an opportunity to use her speech and language therapy skills to support adults and children. Alongside this, she continued to work for the NHS and became a mum-of-three.

Here, Emma reflects on juggling a work-life balance and her business plans for the future…

What motivated you to start your own business?

I graduated from university with a degree in speech and language therapy 12 years ago, and then I started working for the NHS as a paediatric speech and language therapist. I specialised in early years, but a few years later, I decided to move jobs and work with adults in the field of neurology. This involves working with people who may have speech issues due to a stroke or a long-term neurological condition like Parkinson's. However, when I left paediatrics I was sad that I wouldn't be using those skills day-to-day anymore, so I decided to do a bit of private work alongside my NHS work. At that stage there wasn’t a vision to run my own business, I just didn’t want to lose those skills.

I started working privately in 2018 and I made my own website using Wix and set up Google Ads to attract clients. I never thought I would work privately alongside my NHS employment, but I’m really pleased I made the decision because it’s enabled me to help even more people.

The Speech Service then evolved as I decided to focus on adults again. I amended the website to reflect this - but I was still getting paediatric enquiries. This prompted me to think about getting more therapists on board last year.

Why did you decide to grow the team in 2023?

Well, throughout the years I had been juggling a lot as I have three young children alongside working for the NHS and running The Speech Service. But then my circumstances changed slightly as an opportunity came up in the NHS to work two days a week, which enabled me to focus on my family and The Speech Service.

I then decided to grow the team and shared a job advert on Facebook which was seen by a friend of a friend. She became my first subcontracted therapist and that’s when I really feel the business started.

How many therapists do you have on the team now?

I never expected it to grow so quickly - but I now have 15 subcontracted therapists that work across paediatrics and adults.

Is it common for people in your sector to work privately as well as for the NHS?

It’s a good question. Personally, I think it’s starting to become more common, especially in London due to the cost of living. Plus, I think people want their working life to be flexible and private allows that. As speech and language therapists we’re lucky as we have this opportunity - we can use our skill to help people in different ways.

Did any financial services or products help your business to grow?

The main thing I use is a practice management software called Write Upp, which is for healthcare professionals. It really helps with online bookings and payments. That has a certain cost attached but it’s essential for the smooth running of The Speech Service. I did a few trials with other platforms, but Write Upp was the best one I tried.

One thing that has really worked for me is a business SIM, as it means I don’t need a separate phone with a business number. Instead, I can just have two numbers on the same phone. This keeps my personal and business contacts separate and it’s a lot easier to manage.

I also set up a business bank account with Starling and it’s been amazing. It was really easy and quick to set up and I like how straightforward it is to track my business expenditure.