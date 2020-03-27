Salman Haqqi spent 10 years as a journalist reporting in several countries around the world. He left the world of journalism to pursue his passion for personal finance.Read Salman Haqqi's articles and guides
Joel Kempson devotes his time to helping people navigate the world of personal finance and make informed decisions about their money. He spent his early career writing about TV, movies, comic books and rock music.Read Joel Kempson's articles and guides
Nick Renaud-Komiya has been a writer and reporter for eight years, covering a range of areas from the NHS to investment banking. He now spends his time covering consumer issues and enjoys helping people gain better control of their personal finances.Read Nick Renaud-Komiya's articles and guides
Alicia Babaee is an award-winning communications specialist and journalist with a passion for simplifying complex information for consumer audiences.Read Alicia's articles and guides
Ben is money.co.uk's authority on all things energy, making sure all energy content on the site is kept 100% accurate and up to date.Read Ben Gallizzi's articles and guides
Max is in touch with all things tech — from the latest consumer gadgets to game-changing industry trends, he's got his eye on what's happening.Read Max's articles and guides
Catherine is the expert on mobile phones and smart tech here at Money.co.uk, keeping all our guides bang up to date with the latest handsets and filling our pages with helpful money-saving tips.Read Catherine's articles and guides
Nisha is a content editor on money.co.uk and commissions, writes and edits its mortgage content.Read Nisha Vaidya's articles and guides
Hannah Maundrell is the former Editor in Chief of money.co.ukRead Hannah Maundrell's articles and guides
Dan Base was a writer for money.co.ukRead Dan Base's articles and guides
Dom James was a writer for money.co.ukRead Dom James' articles and guides
Matt Fernell was a writer for money.co.ukRead Matt Fernell's articles and guides
Martin Lane was a writer for money.co.ukRead Martin Lane's articles and guides