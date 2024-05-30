We have decades of experience in the financial sector, so we're proud to offer clear and impartial insights to help you make confident financial decisions. Alongside our in-house editors and product experts, we also work with contributing writers who are respected industry experts.
Senior finance editor
Business finance editor
Content editor
The money.co.uk editorial team is committed to delivering content that empowers consumers to make better financial decisions. Our award-winning writers and editors create honest and factually accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions for you.
Money.co.uk is about more than just helping you choose a financial product.
We want to help you develop a good understanding of business and personal finance, so you can make well-informed choices over time.
To achieve this, our editorial team operates under a strict policy of putting our users first. You can read more about our editorial policy here.
Our financial writers have years of experience and check and update our guides before publication to make sure the facts in them are accurate.
Where key facts change, the team will review, amend and update, and this will be reflected in the ‘edited by’ date.
Where possible, our writers and editors also seek additional sources of information to confirm the statements in their articles and will cite these in the footnotes.