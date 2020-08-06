Samsung Galaxy S9 deals: About the hardware

Equipped with an Exynos 9810 processor, the Samsung Galaxy S9 boasts plenty of power to operate smoothly. It’s quick and responsive, even when streaming content or working with several apps open in the background. The phone works with the Android Oreo operating system, and has a 3000mAh battery that lasts for up to a day and a half.

Samsung S9 key features

5.8-inch screen

AMOLED edge-to-edge display

12MP main camera

8MP front selfie camera

Animated emojis

64GB or 128GB internal storage

Android 8 (Oreo) OS

Biometric security

Bixby personal assistant

Wireless charging

3000mAh battery with fast charge mode

IP68 water resistant rating

The Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy Note 9

Both part of the Samsung Galaxy world, the S9 and Note 9 phones were released around the same time. They have some features in common, but the Note 9 is larger and slightly more advanced, not least due to its added smart stylus. It comes equipped with a dual-lens main camera and S Pen for added functionality. The Note phone expands the screen size to 6.4 inches over the S9’s smaller 5.8-inch screen. The Note 9 also has a more powerful battery to match, at 4,000mAh. As you might expect, the Note 9 is more expensive than the Galaxy S9, so you’ll pay extra for these features.

Samsung Galaxy S9 storage

The Samsung S9 comes in a choice of two internal storage options: 64GB and 128GB. If that’s not enough, you can also build on this with a microSD card for an additional 512GB of external storage.

How much memory does my Galaxy S9 need?

Will the more affordable 64GB be enough for you? The amount of memory you’ll need will depend on how you typically use your phone. Here’s a closer look:

With 64GB you will be able to:

Store an average number of files

Download dozens of apps

Stream video and audio content

128GB allows you to:

Store a sizeable photo collection

Download and save playlists

Store video content and games

With a 64GB phone you’ll be able to tackle most everyday tasks, and 128GB is more than enough for most users. If this isn’t enough for you, you’ll get a memory boost of up to 512GB using the microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S9 battery

Samsung S9’s battery is a powerful 3000mAh model, which provides over a full day of power with a single charge. The phone’s battery can be topped up quickly when you’re in a hurry with its Fast Charge mode, and there’s also a wireless charging feature. To take advantage of this, you’ll need to purchase a wireless charger compatible with QI.

Samsung Galaxy S9 colours

The Galaxy S9 comes in a selection of stylish colours:

Lilac Purple

Midnight Black

Coral Blue

Its design is similar to other models from the Galaxy S series, featuring a glass backing and rounded front for an edge-to-edge screen.

Samsung Galaxy S9 camera specs

Although it only has a single lens, the Galaxy S9’s main rear camera focuses on quality over quantity. This 12-megapixel camera features a variable aperture, with automatic adjustment to capture your subject in perfect detail. This means that the camera adjusts to different levels of lighting, with a wider aperture in low lighting conditions. It goes all the way down to f/1.5, one of the widest apertures found in any smartphone. Additional camera specs include:

Slow motion feature

Automatic lighting adjustments

AR emojis

Auto Focus

GEO tagging

Fixed Focus

8MP front camera

Image stabilisation

Samsung Galaxy S9 security

The S9 is protected with a combination of biosecurity features. To begin with, there’s a fingerprint scanner embedded in the back of the phone. This is combined with facial recognition technology and an iris scanner. As a backup, you can always go the old-fashioned route and use a passcode or PIN to protect your phone.

Samsung S9 price and availability

Although there are newer releases like the S10 and S20, the S9 is still widely available both for direct purchase as well as through pay monthly contracts. Currently, you can acquire the S9 from the following network providers:

Vodafone

EE

Three

Prices will depend on whether you’re buying the phone outright or via a contract, which we’ll explore below.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 deals?

The best Samsung S9 deals factor in the cost of the phone along with the network plan. Here’s what you should look for:

Calls, texts, and data

Data is one area where you don’t want to skimp. Although you can find cheap deals, they may only come with 500MB of data per month. If you like unlimited access to the internet when you’re out and about, you will want a plan that includes 10GB or more to support your everyday browsing. You should also think about the amount of time you spend calling and texting friends and family. Most plans now include unlimited minutes and texts.

Contract length

Another thing to look into is the length of the contract. A pay monthly deal might be low in cost because it’s spread out over 48 months. Think about whether you want to be tied into a contract for that long, particularly with an older phone like the S9. There might be a penalty to cancel mid-contract.

Network reliability

Be sure to find out if the provider offers a reliable network in your area. You can look at the Ofcom postcode checker to find out what’s available locally before you sign up for any new contract.

Provider perks

Most networks will throw in a few little extras to sweeten the deal. Frequent travellers will want to look for deals that include free roaming, for example. If you’re an existing landline, broadband, or television customer, you could think about bundling your services together for even greater savings. It’s sometimes worth haggling for a better deal.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Price

Compared to the newer Galaxy S10 or S20 phones, Samsung Galaxy S9 deals are very affordable. You can purchase the phone outright for £449 or less. Looking for a lower Samsung S9 price? Because it’s been on the market for over two years, you’ll also find plenty of used or refurbished models if you want to save even more money on a perfectly serviceable phone. Try giffgaff for these.

For pay monthly deals, you can expect to pay as little as £15 per month when purchasing part of the phone upfront, or £32 per month without upfront costs. We’ll explore these options below.

Samsung S9 contract deals on pay monthly

The price will vary according to minutes, texts, data, and contract length. You should also look at which perks are included, which will vary by provider.

EE S9 contracts come with BT Sport and Apple Music subscriptions, as well as free roaming in over 70 countries.

O2 deals throw in discounts to events at participating O2 venues, as well as access to 7,000 Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the country.

Vodafone promises network satisfaction and gives you the use of a courtesy phone if you need to repair your Samsung S9.

Samsung S9 pay as you go

Another option is to look for a pay as you go plan, which means you’ll only pay for the minutes, texts and data as you use them. This can be a far more economical option with greater freedom. However, you’ll need to pay for your phone outright or unlock it, in order to take advantage of a SIM-only or pay as you go plan.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung S9 Deals

Is the S9 waterproof?

Yes. The Samsung Galaxy S9 has a water resistance rating of IP68. It’s earned top marks for being able to withstand being submerged in 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The phone is dust resistant as well. However, it’s still a good idea to keep it out of the water if possible. Samsung doesn’t recommend taking your phone in the pool or ocean as this is highly corrosive.

Is the Samsung S9 5G ready?

No, the S9 is not equipped to work with 5G. If you need this feature, both the S10 and S20 are 5G-ready. You could also look at options from the Galaxy Note series, like the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. These are all designed to work with the latest 5G networks.

Is Bixby included?

Yes. The S9 comes equipped with Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby. You can navigate your phone, find information on the go, or control apps using your voice. Bixby includes some new features compared to the earlier S8 devices, including the ability to translate foreign languages in real time using the phone’s camera.

Is the Samsung S9 right for me?

Yes, if you don’t need to have the very latest smartphone. The S9 still includes many of the top-end features you’ll find on newer models like the S20, but you’ll get it at a lower price. However, if you’ve got your heart set on all the latest bells and whistles, you might want to opt for a newer device. The S9 only has one rear camera, so more serious photographers might wish to opt for one of the new, multi-lens phones.

What about the S9 Plus?