If you're planning to use your lifetime ISA to help pay for a first home, it makes sense to choose a cash lifetime ISA.

That's because it will let you know exactly how much money you have saved up, and that amount won't change suddenly if markets fall - something that could leave a hole in your savings just as you need to access them to pay your deposit.

And if you're choosing one of those, the best provider will be whoever is paying the most interest - at the time of writing that's Moneybox with a 3% rate.

If you're planning on using the money after you turn 60, a stocks and shares lifetime ISA makes more sense - as you have plenty of time for your investments to grow.

Over 20 years (the smallest amount of time between opening your lifetime ISA and being able to access it penalty-free without buying a house), the returns on the markets nearly always beat those on cash savings accounts.

In this situation, the best provider will depend on whether you want to choose your own investments or let a professional manage your funds for you.

Having your money managed for you will generally cost you more in fees.

We've rounded up our best deals for stocks and shares lifetime ISAs below: