Compare our best student contents insurance
Protect your valuables if you’re living in halls or a shared house
What is student contents insurance?
Student contents insurance is a type of contents insurance policy designed to protect a student's belongings while they're at university. It's different from standard home insurance because it doesn't include buildings insurance, which covers the structure of the house itself. This is because buildings insurance is the landlord's responsibility.
You may have heard that a parent's policy will be enough cover, but this is often too limited. And doesn't extend to some of the unique risks associated with student living.
There are different types of home insurance available depending on your university accomodation. You should consider getting student contents insurance if you live in:
Halls of residence
Rented accomodation with other students
But be aware that some uni accomodation will arrange contents insurance for you, so always check first. If cover is provided, make sure you check what's included. You might find that you need to take out more cover on top.
If you share a property with other students, each tenant might need their own separate policy. But some insurers will cover all occupants together.
If you're living at home with your parents, you should be covered by their home insurance policy. Some insurance policies may even cover your belongings while you're away at university, even if you're not living at home.
If the policy doesn't offer enough cover, it's worth looking at specialist student policies that offer more extensive protection.
What does student contents insurance cover?
In addition to offering the same benefits as standard contents insurance, student home insurance policies typically feature a range of extra benefits, including:
Student contents insurance covers your belongings while you're away at university.
Student contents insurance typically covers:
Gadgets, like your laptop, phone, tablet or games consoles you have with you in your student accommodation.
Furniture and kitchen items you've taken with you. For example, a kettle or toaster.
Books, like those pricey textbooks you might have sitting around.
Clothing
Before you buy a policy, make sure you've double checked what exclusions are stated. You may need to look at buying some optional extras if the standard level of cover isn't enough.
What’s not covered by student contents insurance?
A standard student contents policy doesn't typically cover:
Items taken outside of your accomodation:
Most policies won't cover items like laptops, phones, and other gadgets when they're taken outside your accomodation. You'll need to buy optional personal possessions insurance or gadget insurance if you're carrying them around campus.
Theft without forced entry:
Claims for theft might be denied if there was no sign of forced entry or evidence of a break-in.
High value items:
A single-item limit often applies, meaning that items exceeding a certain value won't be covered unless specifically listed on the policy.
Bicycles:
Bikes are frequently excluded but can be added on as an optional extra.
Accidental damage:
This is usually another optional add-on that isn't usually included in a standard policy.
Cosmetic damage: This is damage that doesn't affect the functionality of the item. For example, if you get a scratch on your phone.
Unoccupied periods: Many student contents insurance policies will not give cover if the accomodation has been left empty too long, usually over 30 days.
Wear and tear: Wear and tear from normal usage isn't covered.
Building damage: Contents insurance only covers the items in the house, not the structure of the property itself.
Before you buy a policy, make sure you've double checked what exclusions are stated. You may need to look at buying some optional extras if the standard level of cover isn't enough.
Do you need student contents insurance if you live in a shared house?
While student contents insurance isn't legally required for a shared house, it's highly recommended to protect your belongings from theft, loss, or damage. Landlords' insurance typically covers the building only.
Living in a shared house comes with its own set of risks when it comes to your possessions. These include an increased amount of foot traffic and the potential for items to go missing.
Some insurance policies might offer a joint-policy for all housemates. This covers a group of students in a shared house under one policy. This can be more cost-effective as you can split the cost, and protects your belongings in communal areas.
If you opt for individual contents insurance, your personal items will be protected rather than the household's items. You'll need to check whether your policy covers belongings if they're in communal areas of the house though.
What about cover for your personal possessions outside the home?
Student possessions insurance covers your belongings when you're outside the home. For example, if you're taking your laptop and your phone to lectures. Or if you're cycling to campus on a bike.
A student contents insurance policy won't typically cover your items outside the home. So it's worth looking at student possessions insurance as an optional extra. Especially if you frequently take valuables with you outside of your accommodation.
Student gadget insurance can be a good option if you're frequently taking valuable electronics outside the home.
How to choose the best student contents insurance
It’s important that you find the right cover for your needs, so here are three things to consider during the decision making process:
Calculate the value of belongings:
Understanding policy excesses:
Checking for accidental damage cover:
Read the policy documents carefully before buying:
Shop around:
FAQs
If you move back to your family home during the holidays, your students contents insurance policy might still cover your belongings if you've taken them with you. But you'll need to check the specific terms of the policy first.
You should notify your insurer if you're moving to a new address, whether that's temporary or permanent. Informing your provider can make sure your policy stays valid at the new location.
Keep your eyes peeled for 'away from home' clauses. Some policies include a specific clause for 'away from home' cover, which protects items when they are temporarily removed from the insured property.
Sometimes, yes. Though it might not be enough cover for everything you need.
It also depends on your parents' specific policy's terms and conditions, as well as the type of accommodation you're in.
Check the policy or contact their insurer to find out if your belongings are covered, and if so, under what conditions and to what limit. You may also be able to add student cover to their existing policy or purchase a separate student contents insurance policy for more comprehensive protection.
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