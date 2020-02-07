How to get the right student contents insurance

To get the best contents policy as a student, think about:

What items you want to protect, and how much they are worth

What extra cover would be useful, like mobile phone insurance

What is excluded from the policy

Check to see if your family's home insurance can cover you while you are at university, but be aware that it may not offer the best cover.

If it does not, this comparison shows every UK insurance company that offers student contents insurance.

Here is more information about student home insurance

What do you need to protect?

Most student contents policies offer the same cover as standard contents insurance , and extra cover if you study away from home:

Gadget cover : You may need this to protect valuable items like your laptop, mobile phone or tablet.

Musical instrument cover : If you play an instrument you can add this cover to protect it against damage and theft.

Room key cover : This covers any costs if you lose your room or house keys, and can pay for a locksmith.

Tuition fee cover: This covers the cost of your rent and tuition if you are unable to continue with your course following illness or an accident.

Check each policy carefully to see if any of these benefits are included as standard, or if you can add them for an extra cost.

You need enough contents cover to replace all your belongings if they are stolen or destroyed. Add up the total value to see how much contents cover you need.

Find out how to work out the value of your contents here

What is not covered

When comparing student policies, check the terms and conditions carefully to see what is excluded from your cover.

Common exclusions include:

Theft with no sign of forced entry, e.g. if someone living with you steals your tablet

Break ins if you do not have an approved lock on your door

Cover during term holidays, e.g. summer or Christmas

Any item over a certain value, e.g. a laptop worth over £1,000

Once you know how much cover you need and what exclusions to watch out for. Compare as many policies as possible to find the best cover at the cheapest price.

Optional extras

Some insurers let you add extras to improve your level of cover. Common add-ons include: