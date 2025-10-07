Student contents insurance is a type of contents insurance policy designed to protect a student's belongings while they're at university. It's different from standard home insurance because it doesn't include buildings insurance, which covers the structure of the house itself. This is because buildings insurance is the landlord's responsibility.

You may have heard that a parent's policy will be enough cover, but this is often too limited. And doesn't extend to some of the unique risks associated with student living.

There are different types of home insurance available depending on your university accomodation. You should consider getting student contents insurance if you live in: