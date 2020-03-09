These car insurance companies aren't listed on price comparison websites and prefer sites like ours that compare cover options rather than just cost.
|Available Direct
|Available Online
|Minimum Age
|17 years
|Maximum Age
|80 years
|Permanent UK Resident
Find out how why you still need to shop around for insurance quotes even though not all insurance companies are listed on comparison websites.
Some companies choose not to have their car insurance policies listed on comparison sites that show you several quotes in one go. These sites are known as aggregators.
Not all insurance companies are listed on comparison websites. Although you can get competitive quotes using comparison websites some companies choose not to have their car insurance policies listed on them.
Comparison websites are also known as aggregators
They compare quotes from car insurance companies to get you the best deal
Not all insurance companies are listed on them
Not all insurance companies use comparison website to sell their insurance policies. They might not list them on comparison websites because:
They can keep their costs down by not paying commission to comparison sites and pass the savings on with cheap policies
They may not want to be undercut by cheaper quotes
Yes, you should get quotes from as many insurers as possible so you can compare as many deals as possible to find the best car insurance deal for you.
You will need to get a quote direct from any insurer that is not on comparison websites. You can do this by phone or online, where some providers will offer you a discount.
Make sure you get quotes from the companies whose car insurance policies you can compare together with quotes from companies who are not listed.
It might be worth considering what type of car insurance you should get
Direct Line, Aviva and Zurich are some of the bigger insurance companies who do not sell their car insurance policies using comparison websites.
When looking for car insurance make sure you are getting a quote for the cover you need.
This should be the most important thing, although you may want to get the cheapest quote possible - who doesn't - making sure the car insurance policy you buy is the right one for your needs.
Before buying car insurance you need to ask:
There are three levels of cover to choose from fully comprehensive, third party, fire and theft or just third party?
A policy like black box insurance or multi car cover might be more appropriate and it also might be cheaper.
You might also want to consider classic car insurance or car insurance for a driver who is under 25.
Find out about car insurance extras here.
It is cheaper to pay annually as you get charged interest on your car insurance policy, paying monthly means you will end up paying more interest.
It can cover damage to your and another driver's car after an accident. It can also cover theft, vandalism and fire.
It is a discount you can earn on your car insurance by not claiming. Here is how a no claims bonus can save you money.
It is the amount you have to pay towards any claim you make. Find out how car insurance excess works here.
You need to check what comes as standard with your policy before you add extras like breakdown cover. Here is how to work out which extras you might need.
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.Read More
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead More
This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.Read More
By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.