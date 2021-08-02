What are insurance price comparison websites?

Insurance price comparison websites let you compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers in one place. You fill in your details, and the site shows policies side-by-side so you can compare prices and cover.

They exist to make shopping for insurance quicker and easier. Instead of visiting lots of insurers individually, you can see a broad snapshot of the market in minutes.

That said, not every insurer appears on comparison sites. Some companies choose to sell their policies directly to customers instead.

Why do some insurers not use comparison websites?

There are a few reasons why some car insurance companies don't appear on comparison sites.

One reason is cost. Comparison sites usually charge insurers a commission for each policy sold. By avoiding these fees, some providers believe they can keep prices more competitive for certain customers.

Another reason is control. Selling directly to customers allows insurers to manage the full customer journey themselves, from quote to renewal. That can make it easier to offer a more personalised service, especially for drivers with specific or more complex needs.

It also means these insurers aren't competing purely on price. On comparison sites, policies are often ranked by cost first, which doesn't always reflect the quality of cover or service.

Are comparison websites always the best way to get car insurance?

Comparison sites are a good starting point and are handy for checking prices, but they're not the only options.

Pros of using comparison sites

Fast and convenient

Easy to compare lots of quotes in one place

Helpful for understanding average prices and cover levels

Cons to be aware of

Not every insurer is included

Some policies may appear cheaper because optional extras are removed

One standard form may not suit niche or unusual circumstances

How to find the right car insurance for your needs

Using a price comparison website is all about finding the right cover at the right price. The cheapest option may not include everything that you need.

Here's how to find cover to suit your needs:

Start with a comparison site - This gives you a quick view of prices, cover types and insurers that do use comparison websites. Check direct insurers separately - Visit the websites of insurers that don't appear on comparison sites and get a quote directly. Compare more than just price - Look at the level of cover, excess amounts, exclusions and optional extras like breakdown cover or legal protection. Be accurate with your details - Incorrect information can invalidate your policy or cause problems if you need to claim. Review the policy documents - A slightly higher premium can be worth it if the cover is clearer or more comprehensive.

Taking a few extra minutes to check both routes helps make sure you're not missing a better-suited policy.

What about other types of insurance not on comparison sites?

Insurers selling directly to customers isn't limited to car insurance. You'll also find insurers offering home insurance and van insurance, for example, outside comparison sites, often for similar reasons around cost control and tailored cover.

If you're exploring other types of insurance, it's worth using the same approach: compare where you can, then check a few direct providers to round out your options.