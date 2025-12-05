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Manage your entire fleet under one policy and one renewal date.
Protect your vehicles with cover for breakdown, theft and more.
What is fleet van insurance and who needs it?
Fleet van insurance allows businesses to cover multiple vehicles under a single policy. It’s a straightforward way for LTD companies, sole traders, or any organisation running a small fleet to manage their vans without juggling separate van insurance policies.
Some of the main perks include:
A single, easy payment
One set of documents
One renewal date to remember
If you use two or more vehicles for work, you’ll typically need fleet van insurance. All vehicles must be owned by the same business. Most insurers set a minimum of two vehicles, though some may require more.
How much does fleet van insurance cost?
The cost depends on your business, how you use your vans, and who’s driving them. Some of the main things that can affect your premium include:
Number of vehicles:
The size of your fleet.
Vehicle types:
From small vans and pickups to HGVs and tippers - different vehicles carry different levels of risk.
How your vans are used:
Carrying your own tools is lower risk, while courier or haulage work tends to be higher risk.
Who’s driving:
Age, experience, and claims history all play a part. Some policies allow any qualified employee to drive, while others cover only named drivers.
Security:
Secure parking, alarms, and immobilisers can help reduce costs.
The easiest way to see what it will cost is to compare quotes based on your business, fleet, and drivers.
What types of cover are available for a van fleet?
There are three main types of cover, similar to regular motor insurance:
Fully comprehensive:
Covers your fleet, drivers, and any third-party property. Ideal if you want the highest level of protection.
Third-party, fire and theft:
Covers damage to others, plus your vehicles if they’re stolen or damaged by fire. A solid mid-level option.
Third-party only: The legal minimum, covering damage to other people or their property. Affordable but provides limited protection.
Insurers consider how vehicles are used when calculating premiums:
Carriage of own goods:
Covers your tools, equipment, or products.
Haulage/courier use: Covers transporting goods for hire or reward, which carries higher risk.
Optional extras can help tailor cover to your fleet:
Any driver cover:
Allows any qualified employee to drive your vehicles. Flexible, but usually more expensive than named driver cover.
Roadside assistance / breakdown cover:
Optional cover to keep vehicles moving if something goes wrong.
Goods in transit cover:
Protects valuable cargo - often arranged as a separate policy.
European cover:
Extends protection for driving outside the UK.
What types of cover are available for a van fleet?
Levels of cover
How your vans or trucks are used
Policy options & extras
Is fleet insurance the best option for your business?
Benefits of fleet insurance
Things to watch out for
How to find the right policy
When looking for the best multi-van insurance policy, think about the following:
Level of cover
Decide on the cover you want for your fleet from the following options: Fully comprehensive; Third-party, fire and theft; Third-party only.
Cover options
Work out what additional protection your vans need – this comparison shows whether insurers offer: Replacement vehicles, Breakdown cover, European cover.
Van usage
Look for a policy that covers the way you use your vans – for example, not all insurers cover vans used for haulage or courier services.
Multiple drivers
Will different drivers drive the same van? If yes, you need a policy with any-driver cover.
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FAQs
You need two vans or more owned by the same business for fleet van insurance.
In terms of how many vans you can insure, it depends on the insurer, but it can cover hundreds of vehicles.
Yes, van insurance is different to car insurance. Both types of policy cover the same things but van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, such as tools.
You can make a van insurance claim by calling your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.
Yes, you can cancel the policy if you change your mind. There is a 14-day cooling-off period, which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.
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