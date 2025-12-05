Fleet van insurance allows businesses to cover multiple vehicles under a single policy. It’s a straightforward way for LTD companies, sole traders, or any organisation running a small fleet to manage their vans without juggling separate van insurance policies.

Some of the main perks include:

A single, easy payment

One set of documents

One renewal date to remember

If you use two or more vehicles for work, you’ll typically need fleet van insurance. All vehicles must be owned by the same business. Most insurers set a minimum of two vehicles, though some may require more.