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Compare our best fleet van insurance dealsWhat is fleet van insurance and who needs it?How much does fleet van insurance cost?What types of cover are available for a van fleet?Is fleet insurance the best option for your business?
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedDecember 5th, 2025

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  1. Start comparing quotes to secure a cost-effective fleet van insurance policy.

  2. Manage your entire fleet under one policy and one renewal date.

  3. Protect your vehicles with cover for breakdown, theft and more.

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What is fleet van insurance and who needs it?

Fleet van insurance allows businesses to cover multiple vehicles under a single policy. It’s a straightforward way for LTD companies, sole traders, or any organisation running a small fleet to manage their vans without juggling separate van insurance policies.

Some of the main perks include:

  • A single, easy payment

  • One set of documents

  • One renewal date to remember

If you use two or more vehicles for work, you’ll typically need fleet van insurance. All vehicles must be owned by the same business. Most insurers set a minimum of two vehicles, though some may require more.

How much does fleet van insurance cost?

The cost depends on your business, how you use your vans, and who’s driving them. Some of the main things that can affect your premium include:

  • Number of vehicles:

    The size of your fleet.

  • Vehicle types:

    From small vans and pickups to HGVs and tippers - different vehicles carry different levels of risk.

  • How your vans are used:

    Carrying your own tools is lower risk, while courier or haulage work tends to be higher risk.

  • Who’s driving:

    Age, experience, and claims history all play a part. Some policies allow any qualified employee to drive, while others cover only named drivers.

  • Security:

    Secure parking, alarms, and immobilisers can help reduce costs.

The easiest way to see what it will cost is to compare quotes based on your business, fleet, and drivers.

What types of cover are available for a van fleet?

There are three main types of cover, similar to regular motor insurance:

  • Fully comprehensive:

    Covers your fleet, drivers, and any third-party property. Ideal if you want the highest level of protection.

  • Third-party, fire and theft:

    Covers damage to others, plus your vehicles if they’re stolen or damaged by fire. A solid mid-level option.

  • Third-party only: The legal minimum, covering damage to other people or their property. Affordable but provides limited protection.

Insurers consider how vehicles are used when calculating premiums:

  • Carriage of own goods:

    Covers your tools, equipment, or products.

  • Haulage/courier use: Covers transporting goods for hire or reward, which carries higher risk.

Optional extras can help tailor cover to your fleet:

  • Any driver cover:

    Allows any qualified employee to drive your vehicles. Flexible, but usually more expensive than named driver cover.

  • Roadside assistance / breakdown cover:

    Optional cover to keep vehicles moving if something goes wrong.

  • Goods in transit cover:

    Protects valuable cargo - often arranged as a separate policy.

  • European cover:

    Extends protection for driving outside the UK.

Is fleet insurance the best option for your business?

Benefits of fleet insurance

Save time on admin: One policy and a single renewal date make managing multiple vehicles easier - ideal for businesses with several vans or trucks.
Potential cost savings: Covering multiple vehicles under a single fleet policy can often be cheaper than taking out individual policies.
Flexible coverage: If your fleet is growing or shrinking, you can usually add or remove vehicles without hassle.

Things to watch out for

Impact of claims: One accident could affect the No Claims Discount for the entire fleet - consider whether this risk matters to your business.
Driver risk: Young or high-risk drivers can increase premiums, so check who will be covered under the policy.
Usage limitations: Some policies restrict personal use of vehicles, which may be important if employees use vans outside of work.
Smaller fleets: If you only have a few vehicles, individual van policies might be cheaper, so it’s worth comparing options before deciding.

How to find the right policy

When looking for the best multi-van insurance policy, think about the following:

Level of cover

Decide on the cover you want for your fleet from the following options: Fully comprehensive; Third-party, fire and theft; Third-party only.

Cover options

Work out what additional protection your vans need – this comparison shows whether insurers offer: Replacement vehicles, Breakdown cover, European cover.

Van usage

Look for a policy that covers the way you use your vans – for example, not all insurers cover vans used for haulage or courier services.

Multiple drivers

Will different drivers drive the same van? If yes, you need a policy with any-driver cover.

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FAQs

You need two vans or more owned by the same business for fleet van insurance.

In terms of how many vans you can insure, it depends on the insurer, but it can cover hundreds of vehicles.

Yes, van insurance is different to car insurance. Both types of policy cover the same things but van insurance can protect vehicles used commercially and cover their contents, such as tools.

Yes, you do legally need van insurance unless you have declared your van off the road.

You can make a van insurance claim by calling your insurer on their claims line, which is on your policy documents. The process should be the same as making a car insurance claim.

Yes, you can cancel the policy if you change your mind. There is a 14-day cooling-off period, which means you can cancel and get your premium refunded. However, you may be charged an admin fee.

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About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

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