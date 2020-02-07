<Van insurance

Compare fleet van insurance

It could save you money to cover a fleet of vans with a single insurance policy. Compare companies that can cover multiple vans who offer extras like courtesy vehicles if you need to claim.

Sponsored by
7 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of van insurance

How to insure a fleet of vans

If you run a business that uses more than one van, you could insure them together under one commercial fleet insurance policy.

This means you get one policy for all your vehicles rather than taking out separate cover for each van.

Here is everything you need to know about commercial van insurance

Find the right policy

When looking for multi van insurance, think about what cover your vehicles need:

  • Level of cover: Decide whether you want fully comprehensive, third party, fire and theft or third party only cover for your fleet. Find out more about the levels of van insurance cover here.

  • Cover options: Work out what protection your vans need. This comparison shows whether each insurer offers replacement vehicle, breakdown and European cover.

  • Van usage: Look for a policy that covers the way you use your vans. For example, not all insurers cover vans used for haulage or courier.

  • Multiple drivers: If you need several drivers to drive the same van, your policy will need multiple driver cover. You can compare any driver van insurance here.

When you know what you want from your fleet van insurance policy, use this comparison to find quotes that offer the cover you need.

Get cheaper fleet van insurance

If you have several vans, a fleet insurance policy is usually cheaper than separate policies, but not always.

Shop around and get individual van insurance quotes for each vehicle as well so you can be sure you are getting the best possible deal.

Other ways you can keep the cost of your van insurance premiums down include:

  • Paying upfront rather than in monthly instalments

  • Using experienced drivers with clean licences if you can

  • Installing security devices like alarms and immobilisers in your vans

  • Only paying for the cover you need

The best way to save on your fleet van insurance is to compare as many quotes as possible to find the right policy at the cheapest price.

Here are more ways you can cut the cost of your vehicle insurance

Fleet van insurance FAQs

About our van insurance comparison

Explore van insurance guides

See more guides

Man standing by van

How does van insurance work?

Understanding what insurance you need if you drive a van is important if you want to get the right cover at the right price. Find out more in our guide.

Read More
Man standing in front of van

Should you get short term van insurance?

Short-term van insurance can be a good option if you only need to insure a van for a short period of time. Here’s what you need to know.

Read More
Man looking at van with packages

What is commercial van insurance?

If you use a van to make a living, it is vital you get the right protection so that you are covered if something goes wrong. Here is how commercial van insurance works.

Read More

Why compare van insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing van insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value van insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Van Insurance Comparison

1 day van insurance

Over 50s van insurance

Short term van insurance

Van insurance any driver