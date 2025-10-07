Holiday let insurance is a specialised policy for property owners who rent out their homes temporarily to guests. It offers protection against the unique risks of frequent turnover that standard home insurance won't cover.

Standard home insurance won't cover you for commercial use of your property. Commercial use can be as major as letting a room, or as minor as letting your driveway. Both these things will make your standard home policy void.

It's also likely you won't be covered for theft where there was no forced entry. So if a guest swipes an ornament while staying at your property, you'll be left in the lurch.

Having dedicated cover can protect you against light-fingered guests - and lenders may also require this type of cover for mortgaged properties.