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Protect your holiday let even when you’re not there

Protect your holiday home, rental income, and guests with a specialist holiday let insurance policy. You can get a quick quote and compare policies from a wide range of leading UK insurers in minutes, all in one place, to find the right cover for your needs.

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What is holiday let insurance?What does it cover?What is public liability insurance?The difference between holiday let and holiday home insuranceHow much does it cost?Can I get holiday let buildings and contents insurance?How to choose the best policy
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedOctober 7th, 2025

What is holiday let insurance and why do you need it?

Holiday let insurance is a specialised policy for property owners who rent out their homes temporarily to guests. It offers protection against the unique risks of frequent turnover that standard home insurance won't cover.

Standard home insurance won't cover you for commercial use of your property. Commercial use can be as major as letting a room, or as minor as letting your driveway. Both these things will make your standard home policy void.

It's also likely you won't be covered for theft where there was no forced entry. So if a guest swipes an ornament while staying at your property, you'll be left in the lurch.

Having dedicated cover can protect you against light-fingered guests - and lenders may also require this type of cover for mortgaged properties.

What does holiday let insurance cover?

Holiday let insurance typically includes building insurance (for the structure), contents insurance (for furnishings), and public liability cover (for guest injuries).

Let's take a look at the type of things you're likely to see covered on your policy:

  • Escape of water caused by a guest

  • Fires caused by a guest

  • Accidental damage caused by a guest

  • Third-party property damage caused by a guest

  • Malicious damage caused by a guest

  • Third-party property damage caused by a guest

  • Loss of rental income

What is public liability insurance for a holiday let?

Public liability insurance is an essential cover that protects against financial loss from trips, slips, or illnesses arising from your holiday property. For example, if a guest trips on a loose paving stone and breaks their arm.

It also covers your guest's property if it gets damaged due to negligence on your premises. For example if a pipe bursts and ruins someone's clothing.

This type of insurance is crucial, as it can protect against bankruptcy or financial strain if a guest files a successful claim against you.

Public liability cover is arguably the most important element of holiday let insurance. It's designed to protect you against legal action if a paying guest injures themselves or damages their property while staying with you. Even a minor incident can result in a significant claim, so it's a vital part of your protection.

Imogen Bland profile
Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

What is the difference between holiday let and holiday home insurance?

Holiday let insurance is for properties rented out to paying guests, whereas holiday home insurance is for personal use. For example, as a second home.

The risks are different for each type of property, which is why it's important to have separate insurance policies.

Holiday let insurance includes public liability, which protects against claims from guests who get injured. It also acts as a safeguard against any guest-related damages. Holiday let insurance can also compensate for loss of earnings if the property becomes uninhabitable due to an insured event.

Holiday home insurance on the other hand, provides cover for a second property that you use personally for holidays. Not as your primary residence. Holiday home insurance is similar to standard home insurance, as it focuses on the property and its contents. Think fire, flood, and storm damage.

Second home insurance won't cover the risks attached to commercial letting. Like guest-related liability or loss of rental income.

How much does holiday let insurance cost?

There are a number of factors that influence the cost of holiday let insurance:

  • Property location: Different areas have different insurance costs, so the price could be higher or lower depending on where your holiday let is.

  • Rebuild cost: This is the total amount of money needed to completely rebuild the property from the ground up.

  • Security on the property: Increased security measures on the property could see your insurance price go down.

  • Sum insured for contents: High-value contents will affect the sum insured for your contents.

  • Type of property: Larger properties or those with added amenities such as swimming pools or hot tubs carry a higher risk, increasing the cost of the policy.

  • Level of cover:

    The more comprehensive the cover required, such as for accidental damage, the higher your insurance costs could be.

A great way to find cheap holiday let insurance is to compare quotes. All we need are a few details about your holiday let, and we'll find you our best prices.

Can I get holiday let buildings and contents insurance?

Yes, you can get holiday let insurance that includes buildings and contents cover. You can buy these as separate policies or as a combined policy.

Buildings insurance safeguards the structure of your holiday home, including its walls, roof, and built-in fixtures. It protects against damages from perils like fire, storm, flood, and vandalism. Buildings insurance is typically required by mortgage lenders.

Contents insurance covers the furniture, the appliances, and other possessions in the holiday let. Say a TV gets smashed - contents insurance can help cover the cost of its replacement. You might want to consider high value contents insurance if you have expensive items in the holiday let.

How to choose the best holiday let insurance

It’s important that you get the right cover for your needs, so here are three things to consider during the decision-making process:

Tell us about you

First we'll need some details from you, like your address and contact details. Always be accurate with your details so we can find the best quote for you.

What cover do you need?

Here's where you can tailor your cover to match your needs. You can choose what level of cover you need and any extras.

Compare holiday let insurance quotes

In just a minute or 2, we'll compare insurance quotes to find you the best deal. It's important to carefully check through what each policy includes, rather than just picking the cheapest option.

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About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

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