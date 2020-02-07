Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
Compare quotes and find cover that could pay for medical care if your pet falls ill or is injured.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Compare your options
Have a look through our best options for cat insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive cat insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.
2
Enter your details
Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for cat insurance.
3
Apply and save
The cheapest cat insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your cat simply apply.
Accident only pet insurance covers your pet's injuries if they have an accident. It's the most basic, cheapest pet insurance. Some policies give a low level of cover for vet fees if your pet gets ill as a result of their accident.
A time limited pet insurance policy lets you claim for a specific condition, for a set time period (usually one year). Once the time period has expired, you will have to pay to treat your pet's condition yourself.
A max benefit pet insurance policy will let you claim for vet treatment, plus select other costs, up to a set limit, such as £8,000. Your insurer won't pay out once your costs begin to exceed that limit.
Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance. It is also the most expensive. It lets you claim up to a set amount, such as £12,000, for each year of your pet's life, for any condition they suffer.
Cat insurance offers cover against unexpected veterinary bills. It typically covers your pet against accidents, illnesses and injuries.
Cat insurance policies may seem expensive, but they can protect you from the shock of a large, unexpected bill. But as treatment costs for cats can be expensive, insurance is too.
Here’s an overview of the different levels of cat insurance on the market:
|Insurance type
|Level of cover
|Accident-only cat insurance
|This type of pet insurance covers your cat if they’re injured in an accident. It’s the standard level of cover offered by most cat insurance providers, so is usually the cheapest option. It may also include some cover for vet fees if your cat needs treatment because of an accident, though not all providers will include this.
|Time-limited cat insurance
|This type of policy gives you the option to claim multiple times over a set period (usually a year) if your pet suffers from a health condition. Once this period ends, you’ll need to pay to treat that condition yourself.
|Maximum benefit cat insurance
|This form of pet insurance lets you claim for vet fees and other costs up to a specified limit (for example, £5,000). Once you hit that limit, your insurer will not pay for further treatment.
|Lifetime insurance
|With lifetime cat insurance you can claim for any condition your pet suffers from up to a set amount (e.g. £10,000) for every year of your cat’s life. As it’s the most comprehensive choice for cat insurance, this policy type is typically the most expensive.
All policies have exclusions, and certain claims could be rejected. When you’re choosing a health plan for your cat, make sure you check the policy document for a list of exclusions.
Here are the treatments and conditions most cat insurance providers include with their policies, plus what’s almost always excluded.
Alternative therapies (e.g. hydrotherapy or acupuncture) or any treatments that your vet has referred your cat for
Diagnostic costs for working out what’s wrong with your cat (e.g. blood tests)
Putting your cat to sleep
Routine and preventative procedures such as vaccination or flea treatment
Dental treatment, unless it’s an emergency
Paying for your cat to be buried or cremated
Caring for your cat can be costly. Cats rack up higher vet bills than any other regular house pet apart from dogs. This makes it important to find the best cat insurance policy to cover the needs of you and your furry friend.
Remember that the best cat insurance is not always the cheapest. Cheaper cat insurance means accepting a lower level of cover. While this may be tempting, any pet insurance policy that doesn’t provide an adequate level of cover is likely to be a waste of money.
Make sure your prospective policy covers what your cat needs, and only then look for the cheapest price.
If you own a pedigree cat, you may need to consider purchasing a higher level of cover. Lifetime cat insurance is usually considered the best option for pure breeds because these pets often suffer from hereditary diseases that can become particularly severe in old age. Lifetime or maximum benefit insurance could potentially save you a significant sum compared to paying vet fees directly in the long run.
As pedigree cats can be very valuable, it’s also important to have the right cover if your pet is stolen or gets lost. UK providers usually offer a range of add-ons and extras to cover your cat if the provision you need is not included in a standard policy.
Some policies exclude cover for older cats, while others only cover healthy pets and not cats that already suffer with one or more pre-existing medical conditions. Standard pet insurance may also not cover cats used for breeding.
If your pet falls into one of the above categories, you could still insure them through a specialist pet plan.
Here’s more information on how to claim on your cat insurance, including all the common exclusions to look out for.
The cost of cat insurance depends on various factors. Potential insurers might look at your cat’s breed, its age and how much cover you want.
Performing a pet insurance comparison will give you a wide range of quotes and policies to help you find the best cat insurance at the best price.
The best policy for your cat depends on your life circumstances, plus the breed and general health of your pet.
Here’s an example of the levels of cover that might be available and their claim limits:
|Policy feature
|Standard
|Standard Plus
|Super cover
|Vet treatment
|£5000
|£1,000
|£3,000
|Excess
|£100
|£200
|£300
|Time limit
|12 months
|12 months
|Until you reach the vet fees limit
|Missing cat cover
|£500
|£1,000
|£2,000
|Death costs (putting your cat to sleep)
|£100
|£200
|£500
The level of cover: the more cover you need, the more your policy will cost. The ideal policy for your cat offers the perfect level of cover at the best price
Your cat’s breed: pedigree pets can be more likely to suffer acute hereditary conditions, so may be more expensive to insure
The age of your cat: older pets are more likely to suffer from conditions that require veterinary treatment, so a cat with some miles on the clock may require a pricier insurance policy than a kitten
Pre-existing conditions: if your cat suffers from a long-term illness that requires regular treatment, you’ll find that their insurance policy costs more than for a healthy pet
Excess payment: as with most insurance policies, you can often reduce your premiums by choosing a high excess payment
Sometimes. Most policies do not cover existing conditions, but some offer cover if your cat has been symptom-free for at least two years. Find out how to find the best cat insurance for your pet here.
Yes. However, many insurers set a maximum age limit on their policies – for example, eight years old. Here’s how to find cover for your older pet.
Yes. Make sure you get the best cat insurance policy you can because pedigree cats can be prone to certain illnesses. Here’s how to insure your pedigree pet.
You need to send a claims form to your insurer. Here’s what you need to do to make a pet insurance claim.
Yes. UK providers often offer multi-pet policies that cover two or more cats, and these can earn you a discount. Here’s how to find the best cat insurance for multiple pets.
By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 17 March, 2022