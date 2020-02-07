<Pet Insurance

Compare cat insurance

Compare quotes and find cover that could pay for medical care if your pet falls ill or is injured.

  • Compare cat insurance from leading providers
  • Choose your extras
  • Get quotes in under 5 minutes
Get quotes

Compare cheap cat insurance quotes from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

waggel-pet-insurance-cat-insurance
animal-friends-pet-insurance-cat-insurance
agria-pet-insurance-cat-insurance
direct-line-pet-insurance-cat-insurance
tesco-bank-pet-insurance-cat-insurance

How to compare cat insurance

1

Compare your options

Have a look through our best options for cat insurance from our product table. Many insurers offer discounts for applying online, while some only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the most competitive cat insurance deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must.

2

Enter your details

Once you've seen a provider that you're interested in enter a few details to retrieve the quote. Have a look through a few options as cost can vary significantly between providers. Shopping around will increase the chances of finding the a cheaper deal for cat insurance.

3

Apply and save

The cheapest cat insurance option might catch your eye however check the terms to ensure you're fully protected if you need to make a claim. Once you've found the best option for covering your cat simply apply.

Cat insurance deals

12 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 a year
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£15,000 a year
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Pet Insurance Provider of the Year: Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
Voted Pet Insurance Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020. Tailor your policy with Optional Benefits to suit your needs and budget. 20% Introductory Discount available for the first year of cover, T&Cs apply.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
5 weeks to 12 years
Maximum vet fees
£7,500 per condition
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
'Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount
Only Paws Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 per condition a year
Discounts
-
Only Paws Pet Insurance
Cat & Dog insurance experts. Always-there-for-you pet insurance at affordable prices. Customize cover to suit your budget and needs. Easy-access online portal with hassle-free claims. ‘Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount when in the ideal range.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for cats aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 per condition
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

What is cat insurance?

Cat insurance offers cover against unexpected veterinary bills. It typically covers your pet against accidents, illnesses and injuries.

Cat insurance policies may seem expensive, but they can protect you from the shock of a large, unexpected bill. But as treatment costs for cats can be expensive, insurance is too. 

What are the main types of cat insurance?

Here’s an overview of the different levels of cat insurance on the market:

Insurance typeLevel of cover
Accident-only cat insuranceThis type of pet insurance covers your cat if they’re injured in an accident. It’s the standard level of cover offered by most cat insurance providers, so is usually the cheapest option. It may also include some cover for vet fees if your cat needs treatment because of an accident, though not all providers will include this.
Time-limited cat insurance This type of policy gives you the option to claim multiple times over a set period (usually a year) if your pet suffers from a health condition. Once this period ends, you’ll need to pay to treat that condition yourself.
Maximum benefit cat insurance This form of pet insurance lets you claim for vet fees and other costs up to a specified limit (for example, £5,000). Once you hit that limit, your insurer will not pay for further treatment.
Lifetime insurance With lifetime cat insurance you can claim for any condition your pet suffers from up to a set amount (e.g. £10,000) for every year of your cat’s life. As it’s the most comprehensive choice for cat insurance, this policy type is typically the most expensive.

What does pet insurance cover?

All policies have exclusions, and certain claims could be rejected. When you’re choosing a health plan for your cat, make sure you check the policy document for a list of exclusions.

Here are the treatments and conditions most cat insurance providers include with their policies, plus what’s almost always excluded.

What's covered

  • Alternative therapies (e.g. hydrotherapy or acupuncture) or any treatments that your vet has referred your cat for

  • Diagnostic costs for working out what’s wrong with your cat (e.g. blood tests)

  • Putting your cat to sleep

What's not covered

  • Routine and preventative procedures such as vaccination or flea treatment

  • Dental treatment, unless it’s an emergency

  • Paying for your cat to be buried or cremated

Why is cat insurance important?

Caring for your cat can be costly. Cats rack up higher vet bills than any other regular house pet apart from dogs. This makes it important to find the best cat insurance policy to cover the needs of you and your furry friend.

Remember that the best cat insurance is not always the cheapest. Cheaper cat insurance means accepting a lower level of cover. While this may be tempting, any pet insurance policy that doesn’t provide an adequate level of cover is likely to be a waste of money.

Make sure your prospective policy covers what your cat needs, and only then look for the cheapest price.

Cat insurance for pedigrees

If you own a pedigree cat, you may need to consider purchasing a higher level of cover. Lifetime cat insurance is usually considered the best option for pure breeds because these pets often suffer from hereditary diseases that can become particularly severe in old age. Lifetime or maximum benefit insurance could potentially save you a significant sum compared to paying vet fees directly in the long run.

As pedigree cats can be very valuable, it’s also important to have the right cover if your pet is stolen or gets lost. UK providers usually offer a range of add-ons and extras to cover your cat if the provision you need is not included in a standard policy.

Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions and older cats?

Some policies exclude cover for older cats, while others only cover healthy pets and not cats that already suffer with one or more pre-existing medical conditions. Standard pet insurance may also not cover cats used for breeding.

If your pet falls into one of the above categories, you could still insure them through a specialist pet plan.

Here’s more information on how to claim on your cat insurance, including all the common exclusions to look out for.

How much is cat insurance?

The cost of cat insurance depends on various factors. Potential insurers might look at your cat’s breed, its age and how much cover you want.

Performing a pet insurance comparison will give you a wide range of quotes and policies to help you find the best cat insurance at the best price.

What level of cat insurance policy should I get?

The best policy for your cat depends on your life circumstances, plus the breed and general health of your pet.

Here’s an example of the levels of cover that might be available and their claim limits:

Updated 15 July 2021
Policy featureStandardStandard PlusSuper cover
Vet treatment£5000 £1,000 £3,000
Excess£100 £200 £300
Time limit12 months 12 months Until you reach the vet fees limit
Missing cat cover£500 £1,000 £2,000
Death costs (putting your cat to sleep)£100 £200 £500

What factors impact the cost of taking out cat insurance?

  • The level of cover: the more cover you need, the more your policy will cost. The ideal policy for your cat offers the perfect level of cover at the best price

  • Your cat’s breed: pedigree pets can be more likely to suffer acute hereditary conditions, so may be more expensive to insure

  • The age of your cat: older pets are more likely to suffer from conditions that require veterinary treatment, so a cat with some miles on the clock may require a pricier insurance policy than a kitten

  • Pre-existing conditions: if your cat suffers from a long-term illness that requires regular treatment, you’ll find that their insurance policy costs more than for a healthy pet

  • Excess payment: as with most insurance policies, you can often reduce your premiums by choosing a high excess payment

Cat insurance FAQs

Explore pet insurance guides

See more guides
Woman kissing a dog on the head outside.

Can you get insurance for older pets?

As your pet gets older it may be harder and more expensive to find insurance. Here is what to look out for when searching for pet insurance for older animals.

Read More
Girl with dog

Can you get cover for your pet with existing conditions?

Even If your pet has suffered an illness, you can still find a pet insurance policy to cover them. Here is what cover you can get for your pet's conditions and how to find it.

Read More

A buyer's guide to pet insurance

If you want to protect your pet, getting the right insurance policy is essential. Here is what you need to do to find the best cover.

Read More

Why compare pet insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Dental pet insurance

Low excess pet insurance

Last updated: 17 March, 2022