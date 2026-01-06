Compare our best health insurance for over 65s
Find the best health insurance for over 65s
Get health insurance for over 65s
Private health insurance for over 65s
Having health insurance can help cover conditions, illnesses and treatments if you become unwell. It can give you greater access to medical support and specialist care in addition to what the NHS provides. It's designed to supplement the services you may receive from the NHS, not replace them entirely.
There are many benefits to having a health insurance policy. Depending on your cover, you may have access to specialist referrals, surgery and aftercare.
The cost of health insurance is generally more expensive as you get older. However, there are plenty of age-specific policies available, such as health insurance for older people, that can cater for your needs at an affordable price.
Can you get health insurance if you are over 65?
Yes, there are many specialist policies offered by insurers that cater for people aged 65, 70, 75, and even 80.
Health insurance premiums tend to rise with age; this is largely due to the increased risk of developing medical conditions and illnesses. To counter this, age-specific health insurance policies sometimes strip away unnecessary features to keep premiums affordable.
Many health insurance providers offer a choice of basic and premium policies.
Premium cover is more expensive and comes with the most benefits. You'll have every key benefit the insurer can offer, which may include complete pre-treatment diagnosis and both inpatient and outpatient treatments.
Basic cover is not as broad as comprehensive cover, but you may still receive limited outpatient care. It's an affordable option, but you may not have access to diagnosis appointments, consultation appointments, and mental health support, for example.
How to find the best health insurance for over 60s and 70s
To find a policy that suits your needs with affordable premiums, it's always a good idea to shop around and compare health insurance policies from different insurers.
Most insurers offer tiered levels of health insurance. Typically, health insurance policies with more comprehensive cover cost more than the more basic offerings. This is usually the same for over-60s and over-70s.
It's important to consider exactly what you need from a health insurance policy. By comparing each level of health insurance cover, you weigh up whether additional benefits are worth paying extra for or not.
If you want your health insurance to cover the basics and don't need any extra features, a basic policy may be the best option for you. However, if you need broader cover and require features such as mental health support, diagnostics and complete outpatient care, a comprehensive policy may suit you better.
You may need to read through each policy, but it'll help reassure you that you'll have everything you need in a health insurance policy.
What's included in each health insurance policy is likely to vary between providers. That's why it's always worth reading through policy documents to understand the exclusions, excesses, and age limits of each individual policy. That way you can be sure you're getting everything you need in a policy.
How much does health insurance for over 65s cost?
There isn't a fixed cost of health insurance for over 65s. Instead, various factors are taken into account by insurers to determine your quoted premium. These include:
Age
Lifestyle (such as smoking and drinking habits)
If you have any pre-existing medical conditions
The level of health insurance cover you choose
Generally speaking, a 50-year-old is more likely to pay less for health insurance compared to a 70-year-old with a similar medical profile. This is because insurers factor in the risk attached to age in developing and suffering from health issues.
Despite this, there are a number of ways you can keep the cost of your health insurance premiums down, including:
Increasing your voluntary excess
Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, such as regular exercise or giving up smoking, for example
Buying a six-week policy or a restricted hospital list
Choosing a policy with co-payment contributions
Shopping around and comparing quotes
The last point is particularly useful in helping you find the right policy for you at a competitive price. Doing this will help you find useful benefits and highlight any exclusions.
How does a health insurance policy for seniors work?
During a health insurance application, you may have the choice between full medical and moratorium underwriting. If you choose the former, you'll need to provide your full medical history. In addition, your insurer may also contact your doctor to verify your medical history.
If you need to claim, choosing full medical underwriting can help speed up the process, as your insurer will already have your history at hand. If you opt for moratorium underwriting instead, the claims process may take longer, as an insurer may decide to establish your medical history before deciding the outcome.
To claim, you should schedule an appointment with your GP to get a referral (some insurers offer online appointments so you get a referral sooner). Once you have this, you need to contact your insurer and gain authorisation to get specialist treatment. It's important that you keep any receipts and medical reports to help you submit a claim.
Having a health insurance policy isn't intended to replace your ability to use the NHS. For example, A&E services aren't provided by health insurance, so there are instances where you can only access support through the NHS. The advantage of having health insurance is to bridge the gap and provide you with access to private medical care in addition to further benefits and support.
If you're searching for health insurance for you and a partner, you can also consider a joint policy as opposed to separate policies. This can sometimes be a cheaper option instead of individually buying a policy and give you the ability to manage it together.
Some policies state an upper age limit to apply for health insurance, so you'll both need to be under the limit to apply. It's also worth comparing both single and joint cover options to ensure you're getting the health insurance you need for an affordable price.
Are pre-existing conditions covered by health insurance for over 65s?
Most health insurance policies exclude pre-existing conditions. These are generally defined as a disease, injury or illness that you've experienced symptoms of or have been given any medication, treatment or diagnostic tests for. You might find some specialist health insurance for pre-existing conditions, but it may exclude certain treatments and restrict what you can claim for relating to the condition.
It's important to be honest about any pre-existing medical conditions that you have. If you buy a health insurance policy with full medical underwriting, you'll need to provide your medical history to your insurer. For those with moratorium underwriting, an insurer typically determines whether your condition should be classed as pre-existing if a claim is made.
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About Imogen Bland
Imogen has worked in marketing since graduating university. With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, she's the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk.
Imogen uses her extensive knowledge of insurance products to help people confidently navigate their options. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings. Her goal is simple: to help you save money.
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