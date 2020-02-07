Last updated: 26 October, 2020

What is private health insurance and can you get private health insurance over 65?

Private health insurance pays out for private healthcare treatment if you fall ill or become injured during your policy’s term.

You can still get health insurance over 65. Health insurance for over 60-year-olds or 65-year olds is just health insurance that’s tailored to an older age bracket. The older you get, the riskier it is for insurance providers to insure you. But many offer specialist policies.

Health insurance over 65 does tend to be more expensive, because you’re more likely to fall ill. But, as you get older, getting a prompt diagnosis and faster treatment can make all the difference when it comes to you making a successful recovery.

Health insurance for over 60 year-olds can be trickier to find, but a specialist policy should give you the cover you need.

Is there an age limit for health insurance for over 60-year-olds?

Providers of medical insurance for over 65-year-olds do sometimes set an upper age limit on some of their policies. They might say, for example that they have a maximum age of 70. This would mean that if you were 71, you couldn’t apply for that policy. Similarly, if you were 69, you could get the policy but you’d have to switch to a new one when you turned 70.

Different providers of health insurance for over 60-year-olds will have different upper age limits. Some have a much higher maximum age than 70. Others don’t set any age restrictions at all, which means you can apply for them however old you are.

If you need health insurance over 65, and you can find a policy with no upper age limit, it’d mean you’d never need to switch to a different policy. You could keep that policy for the rest of your life if you wanted to.

The important thing to remember is that the price of health insurance usually goes up as you get older. You need to work out what level of cover you want, and then compare policies that fit the bill. From those, you can choose the cheapest.

What are the benefits of health insurance for over 70 years old, UK wide?

The benefits of getting health insurance when you’re 60, 65 or 70 are similar to the benefits of getting health insurance at any age.

The benefits of health insurance for over 60-year-olds include:

You’ll have more choice when it comes to tests and treatments, and can access some which aren’t available on the NHS

The waiting times are shorter so you’ll be seen more quickly

You may have access to private rooms and private hospitals, which can be more comfortable.

You’ll usually get your own television and en-suite bathroom if you have to stay overnight

You’ll have more choice and control over when and where you’re treated if you’re injured or ill.

How much cover will I get with medical insurance for over 65-year-olds?

There are so many different providers of health insurance for over 60-year-olds. The level of cover you get will depend on which insurer you choose, and which policy. Of course, the policies that offer the most cover tend to be the most expensive ones.

You can usually choose from these types of policy:

Basic . Covers you for inpatient treatment only, where you have to stay overnight

Medium . Covers you for inpatient treatment and outpatient treatment

Comprehensive. Can cover you for inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, and a range of additional treatments. These could include physiotherapy and mental health care.

How to compare health insurance for over 60-year-olds

To find the right health insurance for over 60-year-olds, there are two important features of the policy to look into.

Look carefully at what the policy covers. Each policy covers a range of medical conditions and treatments it can pay out for. Check that the policy you’re looking at gives you the cover you need. Think about which conditions you’d want covered when you get older, such as heart conditions or joint replacements.

You should also look at the cost. Although price isn’t as important as getting the right cover, there could be several policies that offer everything you need. If that’s the case, check the premium for each, and the excess fee you’d have to pay to make a claim. You can then choose the right policy at the best price.

Here’s how to choose the right health insurance policy.

Get quotes from a broker

Choosing health insurance for over 70 years old, UK wide, can be daunting. You’ll be looking to find the right policy for your needs, for the lowest price. With a lot of choice out there, this could be confusing.

But, if you want help finding health insurance over 65, you might like to use our broker. They can get you several quotes from health insurers and help you choose the best one for your needs.

Will I be able to find cheap health insurance over 65?

As with any kind of insurance, finding the right cover is the most important thing to focus on. If you haven’t got the right cover, what’s the point in having the insurance?

Once you know what kind of cover you want, you can start looking for the best-priced policy that meets your needs.

There are a few things you can do to lower the cost of your policy. These might include:

Avoid too many add-ons . Going for optional extras will push up the price of your monthly premium. Only get the cover you need, and don’t pay more for things that might not be important to you.

Only cover the conditions you’d like to be treated privately for . If there are some treatments you’d be happy to have done on the NHS, don’t buy medical cover for these. You could choose to just get medical cover for serious illnesses such as heart or cancer treatments.

Look into the six-week rule . Some health insurance for over 60-year-olds only pay out if the NHS wait for treatment or an appointment is longer than six weeks. Choosing a policy that only kicks in if the NHS can’t help you quickly could save you a lot of money.

Reduce your hospital list . Tell your insurer you’re willing to reduce the number of hospitals you have access too. Having fewer hospitals on your list of options could cut the price of your premium.

Look after yourself. Some insurers offer discounts if you’re somebody with a healthy lifestyle. Non-smokers and people who stay active or have a lower body mass index (BMI) are likely to get the best deals. Sometimes, insurers like to conduct a medical examination or questionnaire before they’ll employ you.

Do I need health insurance for over 60-year-olds?

It’s not a necessity, as the UK has an excellent health service.

The NHS offers free medical treatment to everyone at doctor’s surgeries and hospitals. So having additional private healthcare is a luxury that not everyone is willing to pay out for.

However, you might decide that the greater choice of treatments, shorter waiting times and nicer setting, make it worth every penny.

For many people, private health insurance gives them great reassurance that they’d be seen promptly if their health were to take a turn for the worse.