During a health insurance application, you may have the choice between full medical and moratorium underwriting. If you choose the former, you'll need to provide your full medical history. In addition, your insurer may also contact your doctor to verify your medical history.

If you need to claim, choosing full medical underwriting can help speed up the process, as your insurer will already have your history at hand. If you opt for moratorium underwriting instead, the claims process may take longer, as an insurer may decide to establish your medical history before deciding the outcome.

To claim, you should schedule an appointment with your GP to get a referral (some insurers offer online appointments so you get a referral sooner). Once you have this, you need to contact your insurer and gain authorisation to get specialist treatment. It's important that you keep any receipts and medical reports to help you submit a claim.

Having a health insurance policy isn't intended to replace your ability to use the NHS. For example, A&E services aren't provided by health insurance, so there are instances where you can only access support through the NHS. The advantage of having health insurance is to bridge the gap and provide you with access to private medical care in addition to further benefits and support.

If you're searching for health insurance for you and a partner, you can also consider a joint policy as opposed to separate policies. This can sometimes be a cheaper option instead of individually buying a policy and give you the ability to manage it together.

Some policies state an upper age limit to apply for health insurance, so you'll both need to be under the limit to apply. It's also worth comparing both single and joint cover options to ensure you're getting the health insurance you need for an affordable price.