What is a buy-to-let mortgage for a limited company?

A BTL or buy-to-let mortgage for a limited company is a specialist type of mortgage for landlords who want to buy a property through a company.

Some investors decide to set up a company solely for owning properties because of the tax benefits on offer.

These companies are specifically structured to buy, sell or let property and are known as a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Changes to income tax relief for residential landlords brought in from 2017 increased the number of landlords using a limited company to buy and own properties.

If you use a SPV to buy your property you will not be able to take out a standard residential or BTL mortgage and will instead need a limited company buy-to-let mortgage.

Limited company buy-to-let mortgages are not regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) so borrowers don’t get the same protection offered by standard residential mortgages.