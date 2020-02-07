Once you reach 18, you can switch to a standard bank account designed for adults, but teen accounts can provide a helpful stepping stone if you feel too old for a child account but are too young to open a current account.

Yes, there are bank accounts for teens that are designed specifically for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Some bank accounts for teens also offer extra benefits, such as discounts on driving lessons. However, it's important to ensure the account you choose has the features you need first, before being tempted by the extras.

pay by Apple Pay or Google Pay – if you have the right kind of device

check your statements online or set up a digital payment to a person or company

receive money into the account, including wages, bank transfers from other people, cheques and cash

For example, they might let you:

You can expect plenty of features on bank accounts designed for 16- to 17-year olds. Teen bank accounts have many of the same options as you see in bank accounts for over 18s.

What features can you get with a bank account for teenagers?

There's often a limit on how much you can withdraw each day with an under-18 bank account, but the biggest difference between an adult bank account and a bank account for 16- and 17-year-olds is that there's no overdraft facility. You have to be 18 or over to borrow money through your bank account.

If several accounts fit the bill, look at what extra benefits they offer then apply for the best account

Note the accounts that offer the features you need, such as internet banking or a debit card

To find the best bank account for teens, follow these simple steps:

Don't forget to check the age limits and the balance restrictions for each account too.

Start by choosing an account that has the features you need. The best bank account for teens will generally give you the features listed in the section above.

How to find the best bank account for teens

Look out for bank accounts that come with a debit card, internet banking and, ideally, a branch near your home. This will help if you need to withdraw or pay in cash.

How old do you have to be to have a teenage bank account?

Most banks will offer an under 18 bank account to any children or teens between 11 years old and 17 years old.

Sometimes, banks will offer an under 18 bank account that caters specifically to older teenagers. These usually have a higher minimum age such as 16. So if you want a bank account for 17 year old or 16 year old teens, these accounts could be worth looking at.

Can I open a bank account at 17 by myself?

The answer is 'yes'. You can usually open a bank account by yourself if you're 16 or 17. You can also get a debit card without permission.

From the age of 11 until 15, you can open an account of your own, but you'll generally need a parent or guardian with you when you open it. You'll also need permission from a parent or guardian to have a debit card with your account.

Can your parents use your junior bank account?

Some banks will only let you run the account yourself. But, generally, parents or guardians can pay money into bank accounts for teens.