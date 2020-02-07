<Current Accounts

Compare bank accounts for teenagers

Find the best bank account for teens and become more independent with your money. These accounts let you bank online, withdraw cash, pay for things by card and even earn interest.

Compare bank accounts for teenagers from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before adding them to our comparisons, so you only see results from genuine firms.

How to compare bank accounts for teenagers

1

Compare bank accounts

Use our current account table to find an account that offers all the features you need.

2

Check your eligibility

Make sure you fit the eligibility criteria for your chosen current account and get your proof of ID ready.

3

Apply for the account you want

Click "view deal" next to the offer and fill out the application form on the provider's website.

4

Start using your account

Once your application has been approved, start using your new bank account.

Bank accounts for teenagers

Santander 123 Mini Current Account
Eligibility
13 years to 17 years
Interest rate
Up to 3% AER (on up to £2,000)
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Santander 123 Mini Current Account
Flexible and adaptable banking, in a safe and controlled way. The 123 Mini Current Account is designed to provide a safe environment to learn money management and take the first steps towards financial responsibility for those aged between 13 and 18.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£11%1%1%1%
£1,0001.98%1.98%2%2%
£1,5002.96%2.96%3%3%
£2,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum Age17 years
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age13 years
Permanent UK Resident
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
2.02% AER (on up to £1,000)
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Virgin Money M Plus Account
Switch to the M Plus Account and receive 20,000 Virgin Points to redeem via Virgin Red to spend on a wide range of exciting rewards, ranging from everyday treats to flights to New York. Terms apply.
Cashback on everyday spending. Terms apply. Earn interest of 2.02% AER/2.00% Gross (variable) on your current account balance up to £1,000. Also earn 1% AER/Gross (variable) on your easy access linked savings account balance up to £25,000.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 19.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£12%2%2.02%2.02%
£1,0010%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
View deal
First Direct 1st Account
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
0% AER
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
First Direct 1st Account
To qualify, switch using the Current Account Switch Service, deposit £1000 within 3 months of account opening.  New customers only that have not opened a HSBC account on or after 1 Jan 2019.
Representative Example: £250 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 30.5%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Santander Everyday Current Account
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
0% AER
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Santander Everyday Current Account
A simple and straightforward current account, with no monthly fee.
You’re over 18 and live in the UK permanently.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.94% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum Investment£2,000,000
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Royal Bank Select Account
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
0% AER
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
Royal Bank Select Account
To apply you need to be 18+ and a UK resident. No monthly fee. Over 18s only and account eligibility criteria applies.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.49% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
TSB Spend & Save
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
0% AER
Account fee & requirements
No monthly fee
TSB Spend & Save
Earn up to £30 cashback - £5 per month for 6 months, making 30 debit card payments per calendar month (direct debits/withdrawals excluded)*. Saving Pots, Save the Pennies and Auto Balancer features.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: If you use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% APR Representative/EAR variable. Subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
TSB Spend & Save Plus
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
0% AER
Account fee & requirements
£3 per month
TSB Spend & Save Plus
Earn up to £60 cashback annually: £5 per month, ongoing with 30 debit card payments per calendar month on opening a new Spend & Save Plus account or changing an existing TSB account. Interest-free overdraft up to £100.
UK residents only, 18+.
Representative Example: £100 interest and fee free overdraft, subject to financial status. If you then use an arranged overdraft of £1,200 you will be charged 39.9% EAR variable. Representative APR: 40.1%.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal
Santander 123 Student Current Account
Eligibility
18 years+
Interest rate
0% AER
Account fee & requirements
-
Santander 123 Student Current Account
Get a free 16-25 Railcard. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: This account gives you an arranged overdraft of up to £1,500 interest and fee free in years one to three, £1,800 in year four and £2,000 in year five, subject to financial status.
Rate Tiers
Gross rateGross rateAER rateAER rate
Excluding bonusIncluding bonusExcluding bonusIncluding bonus
£10%0%0%0%
Eligibility
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Maximum InvestmentUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Compare another type of current account

Can you get bank accounts for teens?

Yes, there are bank accounts for teens that are designed specifically for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Unlike children's bank accounts that require an adult signature, teenagers can open accounts themselves.

Once you reach 18, you can switch to a standard bank account designed for adults, but teen accounts can provide a helpful stepping stone if you feel too old for a child account but are too young to open a current account.

What features can you get with a bank account for teenagers?

You can expect plenty of features on bank accounts designed for 16- to 17-year olds. Teen bank accounts have many of the same options as you see in bank accounts for over 18s.

For example, they might let you:

  • receive money into the account, including wages, bank transfers from other people, cheques and cash

  • pay by debit card in person, online or by phone

  • withdraw money at a cash machine using your debit card

  • set up automatic payments, like Direct Debits and standing orders to cover bills

  • manage your account online through your bank's website or mobile app

  • check your statements online or set up a digital payment to a person or company

  • earn interest on your balance

  • pay by Apple Pay or Google Pay – if you have the right kind of device

Some bank accounts for teens also offer extra benefits, such as discounts on driving lessons. However, it's important to ensure the account you choose has the features you need first, before being tempted by the extras.

Teenage bank account limits

There's often a limit on how much you can withdraw each day with an under-18 bank account, but the biggest difference between an adult bank account and a bank account for 16- and 17-year-olds is that there's no overdraft facility. You have to be 18 or over to borrow money through your bank account.

Teenager using ATM

How to find the best bank account for teens

Start by choosing an account that has the features you need. The best bank account for teens will generally give you the features listed in the section above.

Don't forget to check the age limits and the balance restrictions for each account too.

To find the best bank account for teens, follow these simple steps:

  • Review the teen bank accounts available using our comparison

  • Note the accounts that offer the features you need, such as internet banking or a debit card

  • If several accounts fit the bill, look at what extra benefits they offer then apply for the best account

Look out for bank accounts that come with a debit card, internet banking and, ideally, a branch near your home. This will help if you need to withdraw or pay in cash.

How old do you have to be to have a teenage bank account?

Most banks will offer an under 18 bank account to any children or teens between 11 years old and 17 years old.

Sometimes, banks will offer an under 18 bank account that caters specifically to older teenagers. These usually have a higher minimum age such as 16. So if you want a bank account for 17 year old or 16 year old teens, these accounts could be worth looking at.

Can I open a bank account at 17 by myself?

The answer is 'yes'. You can usually open a bank account by yourself if you're 16 or 17. You can also get a debit card without permission.

From the age of 11 until 15, you can open an account of your own, but you'll generally need a parent or guardian with you when you open it. You'll also need permission from a parent or guardian to have a debit card with your account.

Can your parents use your junior bank account?

Some banks will only let you run the account yourself. But, generally, parents or guardians can pay money into bank accounts for teens.

Occasionally, some banks might say you have to have your parents with you to apply for an account in branch. This usually applies to younger applicants, rather than teens.

Teenagers' bank accounts FAQs

About our current accounts comparison

Bank accounts for bad credit

Free business bank accounts

Free current accounts

Reward current accounts

Last updated: 17 May 2022