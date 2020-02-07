Can you get bank accounts for teens?
Yes, there are bank accounts for teens that are designed specifically for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Unlike children's bank accounts that require an adult signature, teenagers can open accounts themselves.
Once you reach 18, you can switch to a standard bank account designed for adults, but teen accounts can provide a helpful stepping stone if you feel too old for a child account but are too young to open a current account.
Look out for bank accounts that come with a debit card, internet banking and, ideally, a branch near your home. This will help if you need to withdraw or pay in cash.
How old do you have to be to have a teenage bank account?
Most banks will offer an under 18 bank account to any children or teens between 11 years old and 17 years old.
Sometimes, banks will offer an under 18 bank account that caters specifically to older teenagers. These usually have a higher minimum age such as 16. So if you want a bank account for 17 year old or 16 year old teens, these accounts could be worth looking at.
Can I open a bank account at 17 by myself?
The answer is 'yes'. You can usually open a bank account by yourself if you're 16 or 17. You can also get a debit card without permission.
From the age of 11 until 15, you can open an account of your own, but you'll generally need a parent or guardian with you when you open it. You'll also need permission from a parent or guardian to have a debit card with your account.
Can your parents use your junior bank account?
Some banks will only let you run the account yourself. But, generally, parents or guardians can pay money into bank accounts for teens.
Occasionally, some banks might say you have to have your parents with you to apply for an account in branch. This usually applies to younger applicants, rather than teens.