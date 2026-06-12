Bank accounts for teenagers are current accounts specifically designed for 11 to 17-year-olds.

Unlike children's bank accounts, which usually require an adult to open the account for the child, most banks allow teenagers to open their own accounts if they're at least 16 years old, with some accepting applications from teenagers age 13.

Once you’re 18, you can switch to a standard bank account designed for adults. A teen bank account is a helpful stepping stone between a child's account and a teenager bank account because it offers a bit more freedom and helps to build confidence for managing an adult current account.

The main difference between standard accounts and teen accounts is that even the best teenager bank accounts don't offer overdrafts because you have to be at least 18 years old to be eligible to take out any form of credit.