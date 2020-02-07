Last updated: 2 May 2022

Why do I need holiday home insurance?

Standard home insurance is tailored to cover properties that are permanently occupied. Holiday properties require a different kind of cover because they may be left empty for long periods and are at greater risk of theft or damage.

You also need specific holiday home insurance if you rent out the property.

What does holiday home insurance cover?

Holiday home insurance usually offers the same cover as a standard home insurance policy, including:

Building insurance, which covers the bricks and mortar of your property

Contents insurance, which covers any personal belongings you keep in your home.

Note: You shouldn’t keep valuable items in your holiday property even if you’re insured, because they’re at greater risk of theft when its unoccupied

Depending on your policy, you may also be offered extra protection specific to holiday homes:

Longer unoccupancy period : this covers your home when it’s left empty for more than 30 or 60 days. Some holiday home policies offer an unlimited period. Our comparison shows the unoccupancy period each policy offers

Travel to your property: this covers the cost of travelling to your overseas holiday home in case of an emergency. Our comparison shows which policies cover properties abroad.

How to get the best holiday home insurance

To find the best insurance for holiday homes, consider:

what you need your holiday home insurance to cover

whether you rent out your holiday home

how often it’ll be left unoccupied

Our comparison can help you find the policy to best fit your needs and budget.

Do you rent out your holiday home?

If you rent out your property, holiday home insurance might not offer enough cover. You also need to think about:

public liability insurance

loss of rent or income cover

employer's liability insurance, for example if you employ gardeners or cleaners