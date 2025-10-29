Holiday home insurance is designed to cover a second property used on and off throughout the year. Standard home insurance covers properties that are permanently occupied, whereas holiday home insurance is tailored to suit a property that's left empty for longer periods of time.

A standard holiday home insurance policy will include buildings and contents cover, but there are a range of optional extras that offer a higher level of protection. This might be accidental damage cover, legal expenses cover, or home emergency cover.

If you're renting out the property to allow friends and family to stay for free you may want to consider holiday let insurance instead.