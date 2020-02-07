Compare policies that can protect the structure and contents of your holiday home even when you're not there.
Last updated: 2 May 2022
Standard home insurance is tailored to cover properties that are permanently occupied. Holiday properties require a different kind of cover because they may be left empty for long periods and are at greater risk of theft or damage.
You also need specific holiday home insurance if you rent out the property.
Holiday home insurance usually offers the same cover as a standard home insurance policy, including:
Building insurance, which covers the bricks and mortar of your property
Contents insurance, which covers any personal belongings you keep in your home.
Note: You shouldn’t keep valuable items in your holiday property even if you’re insured, because they’re at greater risk of theft when its unoccupied
Depending on your policy, you may also be offered extra protection specific to holiday homes:
Longer unoccupancy period: this covers your home when it’s left empty for more than 30 or 60 days. Some holiday home policies offer an unlimited period. Our comparison shows the unoccupancy period each policy offers
Travel to your property: this covers the cost of travelling to your overseas holiday home in case of an emergency. Our comparison shows which policies cover properties abroad.
To find the best insurance for holiday homes, consider:
what you need your holiday home insurance to cover
whether you rent out your holiday home
how often it’ll be left unoccupied
Our comparison can help you find the policy to best fit your needs and budget.
If you rent out your property, holiday home insurance might not offer enough cover. You also need to think about:
public liability insurance
loss of rent or income cover
employer's liability insurance, for example if you employ gardeners or cleaners
Some policies already include this cover, but check the policy documents carefully before you buy. If the cover you want is not included, you may be able to add it to your policy for an extra cost.
What holiday home insurance cover you need to rent out your holiday home
It’s not a legal requirement, but UK mortgage providers usually insist you have buildings cover to protect their investment.
It depends. Many holiday home insurance providers cover your property no matter how long it’s empty for. This comparison shows the unoccupancy period each policy offers.
No, not if it is left unoccupied for long periods. Most home insurance policies only cover an empty property for 30 or 60 days.
Yes, most holiday home insurance policies can cover villas, chalets, apartments and static caravans in the UK or overseas.
Holiday home insurance providers can cover most major European countries like France, Spain and Italy. Here’s more on how to insure your holiday home abroad.
