Last updated: 2 May 2022

Do I need travel insurance?

Yes, it’s never a good idea to travel abroad without proper cover in place. It’s even more important if you’re an older traveller or have had health problems in the past.

Healthcare can be very expensive. In popular destinations like the USA, you could end up with a massive bill for even minor treatments.

For more serious issues, the cost of treatment and emergency travel back to the UK can run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds. For example, if you fell ill while on holiday in California and needed hospital treatment and plane tickets home, it could cost over £100,000. The right over-70s travel insurance policy could cover this.

That’s not to mention the other things travel insurance can potentially cover, like trip cancellation and lost or stolen possessions. It pays to have insurance in place should the worst happen.

What is covered by over-70s travel insurance?

Most over-70 travel insurance policies automatically include medical cover, but you need to decide exactly what other protection you need.

You may also want to add extra cover for some activities, including:

golf

winter sports

extreme sports

business

These added extras may make your policy more expensive but could offer valuable protection if you’re planning to do any of these activities on your trip.

Annual or single-trip cover?

You should also decide if you want a single-trip policy that covers you for one trip away, or annual cover, which lasts for 12 months and covers multiple trips overseas.

Can I cover pre-existing conditions?

The simple answer is yes. However, it’s important to remember that every insurer has slightly different policies. Some might not offer you cover at all, while others will cover you but charge more than the cost of a standard policy. That’s because your condition means you’re statistically more likely to make a claim.

You must be open and honest with your insurer, as you’ll only be covered for your condition if you declare it when applying for your policy. Most providers will insist that you declare certain health issues, so if you don’t tell your insurer about your medical conditions it could invalidate your policy leaving you with no cover at all.

Is there a maximum age?

Most insurers limit their cover to customers below a certain age, such as 85 for single trips and 80 for annual trip policies. Different insurers will impose different age limits, so make sure you check each policy carefully to make sure it’s right for you.

If you’re over these limits, you still have options for cover as some insurers specialise in policies for older travellers, which may be offered with no age limit.

Even if you fall within the limits, it’s likely the cost of insurance will go up and the level of cover will go down as you get older. Many travel insurers start charging higher premiums once a person reaches 65 years old; some even increase premiums for travellers in their early 30s.

Why does my age make travel insurance more expensive?

Most insurance policy prices are based on how likely you are to make a claim. If you’re an older traveller, insurance companies will see you as relatively more likely to require some form of medical treatment while you’re away. In certain countries, such as the USA, this could lead to a significant payout.

Why is cover different for older travellers?

In many cases it’s not. Often, cover for older travellers is no different to standard travel insurance. However, some insurers will adjust the cover you get based on your age.

This could mean they reduce the maximum length of time you can take a trip for, limit the number of countries you can travel to (while excluding some altogether), or reduce your personal accident benefit.

It’s therefore crucial you check the policy documents carefully before applying to make sure you have the cover you need before you travel.

How to get the right over-70s travel insurance

To get the best travel insurance for seniors over 70 you need to know:

Your travel destination : if you’re travelling outside of Europe you usually need worldwide cover

How long you plan to be away : standard policies usually cover you for trips up to 31 days long. If you plan to be away for longer, you may need to look for specialist cover

Your personal details: these include your medical history and any pre-existing illnesses

You can then compare policy options from each insurer and get quotes to find the cheapest price among those policies that meet your needs.

How do I keep costs down?

Even though travel insurance will likely get more expensive as you get older, there are still steps you can take to reduce the price:

Shopping around is always a key step. For over 65s, the cost of travel cover can vary wildly between providers so always get several quotes. Keep an eye out for providers that specialise in cover for older people and compare the best deals.

Annual cover can save you a lot of money if you travel several times a year. It’s likely to cost you less to take out one annual policy than several single-trip policies. Compare annual and single-trip deals to find the best option for you.