Last updated: 2 May 2022
Yes, it’s never a good idea to travel abroad without proper cover in place. It’s even more important if you’re an older traveller or have had health problems in the past.
Healthcare can be very expensive. In popular destinations like the USA, you could end up with a massive bill for even minor treatments.
For more serious issues, the cost of treatment and emergency travel back to the UK can run into the hundreds of thousands of pounds. For example, if you fell ill while on holiday in California and needed hospital treatment and plane tickets home, it could cost over £100,000. The right over-70s travel insurance policy could cover this.
That’s not to mention the other things travel insurance can potentially cover, like trip cancellation and lost or stolen possessions. It pays to have insurance in place should the worst happen.
Most over-70 travel insurance policies automatically include medical cover, but you need to decide exactly what other protection you need.
You may also want to add extra cover for some activities, including:
golf
winter sports
extreme sports
business
These added extras may make your policy more expensive but could offer valuable protection if you’re planning to do any of these activities on your trip.
You should also decide if you want a single-trip policy that covers you for one trip away, or annual cover, which lasts for 12 months and covers multiple trips overseas.
Get help choosing whether single-trip or annual cover is right for you.
The simple answer is yes. However, it’s important to remember that every insurer has slightly different policies. Some might not offer you cover at all, while others will cover you but charge more than the cost of a standard policy. That’s because your condition means you’re statistically more likely to make a claim.
You must be open and honest with your insurer, as you’ll only be covered for your condition if you declare it when applying for your policy. Most providers will insist that you declare certain health issues, so if you don’t tell your insurer about your medical conditions it could invalidate your policy leaving you with no cover at all.
Most insurers limit their cover to customers below a certain age, such as 85 for single trips and 80 for annual trip policies. Different insurers will impose different age limits, so make sure you check each policy carefully to make sure it’s right for you.
If you’re over these limits, you still have options for cover as some insurers specialise in policies for older travellers, which may be offered with no age limit.
Even if you fall within the limits, it’s likely the cost of insurance will go up and the level of cover will go down as you get older. Many travel insurers start charging higher premiums once a person reaches 65 years old; some even increase premiums for travellers in their early 30s.
Most insurance policy prices are based on how likely you are to make a claim. If you’re an older traveller, insurance companies will see you as relatively more likely to require some form of medical treatment while you’re away. In certain countries, such as the USA, this could lead to a significant payout.
In many cases it’s not. Often, cover for older travellers is no different to standard travel insurance. However, some insurers will adjust the cover you get based on your age.
This could mean they reduce the maximum length of time you can take a trip for, limit the number of countries you can travel to (while excluding some altogether), or reduce your personal accident benefit.
It’s therefore crucial you check the policy documents carefully before applying to make sure you have the cover you need before you travel.
To get the best travel insurance for seniors over 70 you need to know:
Your travel destination: if you’re travelling outside of Europe you usually need worldwide cover
How long you plan to be away: standard policies usually cover you for trips up to 31 days long. If you plan to be away for longer, you may need to look for specialist cover
Your personal details: these include your medical history and any pre-existing illnesses
You can then compare policy options from each insurer and get quotes to find the cheapest price among those policies that meet your needs.
Even though travel insurance will likely get more expensive as you get older, there are still steps you can take to reduce the price:
Shopping around is always a key step. For over 65s, the cost of travel cover can vary wildly between providers so always get several quotes. Keep an eye out for providers that specialise in cover for older people and compare the best deals.
Annual cover can save you a lot of money if you travel several times a year. It’s likely to cost you less to take out one annual policy than several single-trip policies. Compare annual and single-trip deals to find the best option for you.
Cutting your cover to make sure you only have what you need means you only pay for what’s important to you. Most travel insurance policies drop your price if you remove some cover, like lost or stolen baggage protection. Don’t chop too much though, as having the wrong level of cover could cost you thousands if things go wrong.
You can still get a quote through money.co.uk if you have a pre-existing condition, including cancer or severe heart or respiratory complaints. People who have had strokes or are terminally ill can also get a quote.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a severe medical disorder or a number of conditions, and others may only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you’re unable to find suitable cover, talk to the Money and Pension Service (MaPS). It has a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) through its website or telephone the team on 0800 138 7777.
Because older travellers are statistically more likely to need to claim for things like medical bills.
It depends on the condition. Some insurers specialise in cover for travellers with medical conditions. Here's how to get cover with a pre-existing condition.
Yes. How much you’ll have to pay depends on the insurer you choose and what you are making a claim for.
Yes, because if you don't it may invalidate your policy leaving you without cover.
Last updated: 29 March, 2022