A cash ISA for over-60s is a savings account that comes with extra benefits.

ISAs - which stands for Individual Savings Account - were introduced by the government more than 20 years ago to replace TESSAs (tax-exempt special savings accounts), with the goal of getting people saving for their futures.

To provide an incentive, the government said money you hold in an ISA would escape income tax, but it limited how much you could save in them each year.

So with a cash ISA, you can earn interest on your savings, but you don't have to pay any tax at all on the money you make.