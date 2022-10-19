A cash ISA for over-60s is a savings account that comes with extra benefits.
ISAs - which stands for Individual Savings Account - were introduced by the government more than 20 years ago to replace TESSAs (tax-exempt special savings accounts), with the goal of getting people saving for their futures.
To provide an incentive, the government said money you hold in an ISA would escape income tax, but it limited how much you could save in them each year.
So with a cash ISA, you can earn interest on your savings, but you don't have to pay any tax at all on the money you make.
A cash ISA for the over-60s works the same way as a standard savings account - with three exceptions.
After that, the accounts mirror those in the rest of the savings market. So you can have fixed-rate ISAs, easy access ISAs, notice accounts and more.
You also get the same protection as in the rest of the market - meaning the first £85,000 you have saved with each bank is safe, even if the bank goes bust.
While you can only open or pay into one cash ISA a year, your ISA allowance can be split across different types of ISA.
For example, you could pay into a cash ISA, a stocks and shares ISA and an innovative finance ISA in the same year – but you can’t put in more than £20,000 overall.
No notice, penalty, or charge applies.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|1.65%
|1.65%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|1.65%
|1.65%
“In instant access ISA that you can open with just £1. A good option for those looking to build an emergency fund to dip into when needed.”
No notice, penalty, or charge applies.
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.1%
|2.1%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|2.1%
|2.1%
“Another good offering if you need quick access to your money and want a marginally higher rate than other instant access accounts. Open with just £1.”
|Gross rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.25%
|3.25%
|AER rate
|Including bonus
|Excluding bonus
|3.25%
|3.25%
“This 1 year fixed rate ISA offers a market competive interest. Open with £100, but early withdrawals are subject to 60 days loss of interest.”
Cash ISAs are one of the most popular savings products in the UK with over 60s, and well over a million of people pay into them each year.
But they're not the only place to put your money, which is good news as you can only pay into one a year.
This means if you've opened a fixed-rate cash ISA or similar, and want to save some money later on, you'll need to find somewhere else to put your cash.
The other problem for people who've built up their savings over several years is that only £85,000 is protected in each ISA.
Only being able to open one a year means people with more than that have to choose between putting their savings at risk or leaving a portion of them untouched in an old account that might not be paying the best interest rates.
To help people looking to either get better returns, or simply find somewhere else to store their cash, here are some of your options.
Yes, most are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution.
Some ISAs let you withdraw money and replace in during the same tax year without using up any more of your ISA allowance, find out more here.
Only if the ISA allows withdrawals but there are restrictions on paying money back in, find out more here.
As many as you want, but you can only pay into one cash, stocks and shares and innovative finance ISA during the same tax year. Find out more here.
You can pay into one of each of the four official types of ISA each year. So that's one cash ISA, one stocks and shares ISA, one lifetime ISA and one innovative finance ISA. Your ISA allowance has to be split between them though, so you can't contribute pay more than £20,000 a year in total.