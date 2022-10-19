<Savings

Compare our best cash ISA rates for over-60s

Earn interest tax free with a cash ISA and see the best rates on the market for over-60s

We've complied our best cash ISA rates for over-60s so you can find the right place for your savings.
See our best cash ISA rates for over-60s
Compare interest rates, access rules and more
What are cash ISAs for over 60s?

A cash ISA for over-60s is a savings account that comes with extra benefits.

ISAs - which stands for Individual Savings Account - were introduced by the government more than 20 years ago to replace TESSAs (tax-exempt special savings accounts), with the goal of getting people saving for their futures.

To provide an incentive, the government said money you hold in an ISA would escape income tax, but it limited how much you could save in them each year.

So with a cash ISA, you can earn interest on your savings, but you don't have to pay any tax at all on the money you make.

People over 65 with an ISA[1]
7.1million

How cash ISAs for over-60s work

A cash ISA for the over-60s works the same way as a standard savings account - with three exceptions.

  • Firstly, you can only pay into one each year - although it doesn't have to be the same one as last year.
  • Secondly, you can only pay in £20,000 a person each year - although you can transfer as much as you like from your old ISA provider to a new one.
  • Thirdly, all the money you make in interest is tax free.

After that, the accounts mirror those in the rest of the savings market. So you can have fixed-rate ISAs, easy access ISAs, notice accounts and more.

You also get the same protection as in the rest of the market - meaning the first £85,000 you have saved with each bank is safe, even if the bank goes bust.

While you can only open or pay into one cash ISA a year, your ISA allowance can be split across different types of ISA.

For example, you could pay into a cash ISA, a stocks and shares ISA and an innovative finance ISA in the same year – but you can’t put in more than £20,000 overall.

Cash ISAs work reset at the end of the tax year, not the calendar year - so your on April 6th rather than January 1st."

Different types of cash ISA available for over-60s

While most things stay the same, there are a couple of ISA products that change when you're over-60 years old. Here's what's available:
Easy access cash ISAs
These let you withdraw and deposit money whenever you like without penalising you. You are limited to depositing £20,000 a year, however, regardless of what you withdraw. The generally play the least interest.
Notice cash ISA
You need to give notice to withdraw money from your account or you will be penalised - either through loss of interest or potentially a charge with these accounts. This notice could be up to 60 days. But rates are generally higher then with easy-access cash ISAs
Regular saver cash ISA
You commit to saving the same amount of money every month in exchange for a higher interest rate with a regular saver cash ISA. At the end of 12 months that money is moved into a standard cash ISA and you can withdraw it or transfer it somewhere else.
Fixed-rate cash ISA
This gives you a good interest rate in exchange for you keeping your money there untouched for a specific length of time, usually between one and five years.

Our best cash ISAs for over-60s

Our editors pick these deals by weighing several factors such as the interest rate, term, withdrawal conditions, minimum opening balance and others for each product.

Editor’s pick
Ford Money Flexible Cash ISA
Card
Ford Money Flexible Cash ISA
Open with
£1
Interest rate
1.65% AER variable
Term
Instant access

No notice, penalty, or charge applies.

Show Details
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1
Permanent UK Resident
YES
Rate Tiers
Gross rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
1.65%1.65%
AER rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
1.65%1.65%

In instant access ISA that you can open with just £1. A good option for those looking to build an emergency fund to dip into when needed.

Avatar
Personal finance expert
Editor’s pick
Skipton Cash eISA Saver Issue 12
Card
Skipton Cash eISA Saver Issue 12
Open with
£1
Interest rate
2.1% AER variable
Term
Instant access

No notice, penalty, or charge applies.

Show Details
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£1
Permanent UK Resident
YES
Rate Tiers
Gross rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.1%2.1%
AER rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
2.1%2.1%

Another good offering if you need quick access to your money and want a marginally higher rate than other instant access accounts. Open with just £1.

Avatar
Personal finance expert
Editor’s pick
Leeds Building Society 1 Year Fixed Rate ISA Issue 173
Card
Leeds Building Society 1 Year Fixed Rate ISA Issue 173
Open with
£100
Interest rate
3.4% AER fixed
Term
03 Dec 2023
Show Details
Eligibility
Maximum Age
Unlimited
Minimum Initial Deposit
£100
Permanent UK Resident
YES
Rate Tiers
Gross rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
3.25%3.25%
AER rate
Including bonusExcluding bonus
3.25%3.25%

This 1 year fixed rate ISA offers a market competive interest. Open with £100, but early withdrawals are subject to 60 days loss of interest.

Avatar
Personal finance expert
fscs-logo
Is my money safe?
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) guarantees that the first £85,000 you have saved with a registered bank or building society (or first £170,000 for a joint account) will be safe even if the business goes bust.

The pros and cons of cash ISAs for over-60s

Pros
Cash ISAs are tax free, so you get to keep all the interest you earn
You have access to your money if you need to make a withdrawal for any reason
Cash ISA allowances can be passed on - letting your partner or spouse take on all your ISA savings too
Cons
You can only save up to your ISA allowance and into one cash ISA account per tax year
Even the best cash ISA interest rates are generally still lower than inflation
Only the first £85,000 saved in an ISA is protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)

What are the alternatives to a cash ISA when you're over 60

Cash ISAs are one of the most popular savings products in the UK with over 60s, and well over a million of people pay into them each year.

But they're not the only place to put your money, which is good news as you can only pay into one a year.

This means if you've opened a fixed-rate cash ISA or similar, and want to save some money later on, you'll need to find somewhere else to put your cash.

The other problem for people who've built up their savings over several years is that only £85,000 is protected in each ISA.

Only being able to open one a year means people with more than that have to choose between putting their savings at risk or leaving a portion of them untouched in an old account that might not be paying the best interest rates.

To help people looking to either get better returns, or simply find somewhere else to store their cash, here are some of your options.

  • Stocks and shares ISAs - these let you put money into shares and other investments without paying income tax or capital gains tax on growth. Returns could be far higher than with a cash ISA, but the value of your money could also fall if your investments perform poorly.
  • Standard savings accounts - You won't pay tax on the first £1,000 of interest you earn if you're a basic rate taxpayer, although this drops to £500 if you're a higher rate taxpayer.
  • Fixed-rate bonds - These are fixed-rate savings accounts that allow you to invest a large sum for a fixed period, for a guaranteed return. During the fixed period, you have no access to your funds.

Cash ISAs for over 60s FAQs

Is my money safe in a cash ISA?

Yes, most are backed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) which protects your money up to £85,000 in a single institution.

Can I take money out of a cash ISA and put it back in again?

Some ISAs let you withdraw money and replace in during the same tax year without using up any more of your ISA allowance, find out more here.

Can I take my money out of my ISA whenever I want?

Only if the ISA allows withdrawals but there are restrictions on paying money back in, find out more here.

How many ISAs can I have?

As many as you want, but you can only pay into one cash, stocks and shares and innovative finance ISA during the same tax year. Find out more here.

What other types of ISA can I have?

You can pay into one of each of the four official types of ISA each year. So that's one cash ISA, one stocks and shares ISA, one lifetime ISA and one innovative finance ISA. Your ISA allowance has to be split between them though, so you can't contribute pay more than £20,000 a year in total.

About the author

AvatarJames Andrews
James Andrews
James has spent the past 15 years writing and editing personal finance news, specialising in consumer rights, pensions, insurance, property and investments

