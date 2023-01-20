A cash ISA for the over 60s is a savings account that comes with extra tax benefits.

ISAs, which stands for Individual Savings Accounts, were introduced by the government more than 25 years ago to replace PEPs (personal equity plans) and TESSAs (tax-exempt special savings accounts).

They are designed to encourage people to save more.

To provide an incentive, the government says that all ISA income is completely tax free, including any returns. However, there is a limit to how much you can save into your ISA. The current limit is £20,000 each tax year.

There are four kinds of ISA available, but the two most common are cash ISAs , where you get paid interest on your savings, and stocks and shares ISAs , where your money is invested.

With a cash ISA, you will earn interest on your savings, but you don't have to pay any tax on the money you make.

With a stocks and shares ISA, you make money through investment returns. These returns are also tax free.