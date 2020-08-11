Your refund rights explained

If you buy goods and services and you’re not happy, you might want a refund. The good news is you’re often protected by important consumer laws that can smooth your journey. The bad news is that the rules are complicated and change depending on what you bought, why you want the refund and whether you’re shopping online or in-person.

There’s also a lot of extra protection available. For instance, if you pay by credit card. It’s useful to know about these beforehand so that you can make the right choice when paying for something expensive like a holiday.

Here we explain all your rights when it comes to getting a refund.

Your legal rights to a refund

The Consumer Rights Act 2015 and the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 are the two pieces of legislation that set refund rights for consumers. The main points and rights conferred include:

You have 30 days to return faulty goods, those of unsatisfactory quality or not as described and receive a full refund

You’re entitled to ask for a refund or price reduction after one failed attempt by the retailer to repair or replace a faulty item. Or you can request another repair or price reduction at no extra cost

No deductions can be made from a refund within the first six months after purchase, except for motor vehicles. You must give the retailer one opportunity to repair or replace the item before you can claim a refund, if 30 days have passed since you received the purchase

You have rights when buying:

Goods

Services

Digital content.

You can read the full details of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 at gov.uk.

Reasons you might want to return an item

There are lots of reasons why you might want to return something. Here’s a rundown of some of those reasons, and your rights in each situation.

If you’ve changed your mind

In store

If you’ve bought something in a shop but got home and changed your mind, you’re not automatically guaranteed to get a refund.

Retailers each have their own policy on unwanted goods. Some give a full refund and others might just offer an exchange or gift voucher, but these are both goodwill gestures - legally they don’t even have to do that.

Usually, larger stores have better returns policies for unwanted goods. Always check the returns policy before you buy and keep hold of your receipt. If the store has a published returns policy, that makes it a contractual agreement that they have to stick to.

Ahead of Christmas, it’s worth checking store policies carefully. Some offer extended returns periods to make it easier for people to return unwanted gifts. Some will give you your money back, while others will only offer a credit note. Compare policies carefully before you decide where to shop.

Online

When you shop online, you can change your mind from when you place the order up to 14 days after receiving the item. This is enshrined in law under the Consumer Contracts Regulations. Once you’ve changed your mind, you then have a further 14 days from the day after cancelling to send off or hand back the order to the retailer.

It doesn’t matter why you’ve changed your mind. These distance-selling regulations apply to all purchases where you’ve bought the item away from the seller’s premises. That includes purchases made online, by postal order, over the phone and through TV shopping channels.

However, there are a few exceptions to this rule. You won’t be entitled to return the following types of items:

Those that have been made to your specifications or personalised

Those that are perishable (like flowers or fresh food)

Those that were sealed on delivery but have now been opened (such as DVDs or computer games)

Those that date quickly, such as newspapers, magazines or periodicals

Anything based on betting, gaming or lotteries

Events tickets

Digital goods (such as music downloads).

Of course, if an item bought online turns out to be faulty, then you’re protected by the same rights that apply to purchases made in person. The retailer must also cover the cost of return.

There’s a problem with your shopping

If there’s a problem with your item, you’re entitled to a refund whether you bought it online or in store. You don’t even need the receipt – you just need to be able to prove the purchase, so you could use a bank statement.

This falls under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and overrides the retailer’s own returns policy. This would apply if the item:

Isn’t of satisfactory quality

Isn’t as described online

Isn’t fit for purpose

Doesn’t last for a reasonable amount of time.

It’s irrelevant if the item was in the sale when you bought it.

If you’ve got an item that was faulty or damaged at the time of sale, you have the right to claim a full refund within 30 days.

If the staff ask you to return it to the manufacturer you should challenge this, as it’s the retailer’s responsibility to handle the problem for you. If you return a faulty item after this time, you may have to settle for a repair or replacement.

If a fault with your item emerges over time, you’re still entitled to a refund, repair or replacement from the retailer – it’s generally easier to get a refund if the item’s less than six months old.

In any case, return the item to the retailer. It is obliged to handle the return by law. Staff may try to direct you to the manufacturer but if you know your rights they can’t fob you off in this way.

If an item is more than six months old, you’ll need to prove to the retailer that the fault was present at the time of sale to be guaranteed a refund. In England, Wales and Northern Ireland and Scotland you have six years from the date of purchase to return a faulty item. If you’ve damaged your goods through wear and tear, an accident or misuse

It’s worth noting that you don’t have any legal rights to return an item if it’s been damaged by wear and tear, an accident or misuse. You also don’t have legal rights to return an item if you knew about the fault before you bought it.

What if I’m offered a credit note?

A retailer can only offer you a credit note if you’re returning something because you’ve changed your mind. If there’s a problem with your item, you should be offered a full refund as long as you claim a refund within 30 days.