Money.co.uk Exclusive: 1 Month Free
Waggel Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 a year
Discounts
Introductory discount
Waggel Pet Insurance
1 month free for money.co.uk customers. Waggel offer a comprehensive Lifetime policy that covers reoccurring conditions and includes dental. It allows you to adjust the coverage and excess so that you can find a price to suit your budget.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Voted Pet Insurance Provider Of The Year at the 2021 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards
ManyPets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£15,000 a year
Discounts
15% multi-pet discount
ManyPets Pet Insurance
Over 400,000 pets covered. 18,600 - 5 star reviews on Feefo. FREE unlimited video calls with a vet, 24/7 so you can get expert advice whenever you need it. Hassle-free claims - Online claims with no forms and we we’ll update you as your claim is settled.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks
Pet Insurance Provider of the Year: Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
The Insurance Emporium Pet Insurance
Voted Pet Insurance Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards 2020. Tailor your policy with Optional Benefits to suit your needs and budget. 20% Introductory Discount available for the first year of cover, T&Cs apply.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
Direct Line Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
8 weeks to 10 years
Maximum vet fees
£8,000 per condition
Discounts
A multi-pet discount
Direct Line Pet Insurance
Get 12 months pet insurance for the price of 9 when you buy online. Introductory online discount applied over first 12 months.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed. Underwritten by U K Insurance Limited.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts10 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Our Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
8 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£10,000 per condition
Discounts
-
Tesco Bank Pet Insurance
The Premier and Extra Cover is 5 Star rated by Defaqto.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts8 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts8 weeks
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
5 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 a year
Discounts
10% multi-pet discount & 20% introductory discount
Pet-insurance.co.uk Pet Insurance
Pet-Insurance.co.uk offer both standard and lifetime pet insurance for dogs and cats, designed to suit your individual needs. Their policies can help protect against unforeseen Vet's Fees costs, and much more.
If you renew this policy any conditions you have already claimed for will not be covered.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
2021 Feefo Platinum Award Winner
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
5 weeks to 10 years
Maximum vet fees
£7,500 per condition
Discounts
20% introductory discount
Healthy Pets Pet Insurance
20% online discount for new customers, and as specialists, can pay the vet direct, offer free direct debiting, have 3rd party liability for dogs as standard, offer a range of cover to suit all budgets and love pets.
Some policies from this insurer may not let you claim on the same condition again once your policy has been renewed.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover starts12 years
Minimum cat age when cover starts5 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover starts10 years
Minimum dog age when cover starts5 weeks
'Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount
Only Paws Pet Insurance
New cover starts for dogs aged from
4 weeks
Maximum vet fees
£4,000 per condition a year
Discounts
-
Only Paws Pet Insurance
Cat & Dog insurance experts. Always-there-for-you pet insurance at affordable prices. Customize cover to suit your budget and needs. Easy-access online portal with hassle-free claims. ‘Pet Body Condition Score’ Discount when in the ideal range.
Eligibility
Maximum pet valueUnlimited
Available online
UK resident
Maximum cat age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum cat age when cover starts4 weeks
Maximum dog age when cover startsUnlimited
Minimum dog age when cover starts4 weeks

Looking for another type of pet insurance?

What's dog insurance?

If you've got a pet dog, they're likely to need more insurance cover than other animals. So it's important to find the best dog insurance to cover your needs.

Dog insurance can seem expensive, but it's because vet treatment for dogs can cost more than for other household pets. So the insurance is pricier too. Remember that the best dog insurance isn't the same thing as the cheapest dog insurance. To find the best dog insurance, you'll need to work out what cover your dog needs before you choose a dog insurance policy.

Types of dog insurance

Before you compare dog insurance and purchase a policy, you will need to work out what level of cover your pet needs.

If you are looking for cheap dog insurance, you will likely need to opt for a lower level of cover. Taking out a dog insurance policy that doesn't provide the right level of cover is almost pointless, so make sure your policy covers you for what your pet needs.

Here is a look at the different levels of dog insurance available:

Insurance typeLevel of cover
Accident-only dog insuranceThis covers your pet if they suffer injuries as a result of an accident. It’s the most basic level of cover and therefore often the cheapest option. An accident-only policy may also provide some minimal cover for vet fees if your pet is treated for an illness that occurs as a result of an accident, though this isn’t included with every policy.
Time-limited dog insuranceThis allows you to claim for a set time (usually a year) if your pet suffers from a specific health condition. Once the limit has been reached, you’ll need to pay directly to treat that condition.
Maximum-benefit dog insuranceThis type of policy lets you claim for treatment fees and other costs up to a specified limit (e.g. £8,000). Once you reach that limit, your insurer will stop paying out.
Lifetime dog insurance Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive pet plan option, which means it’s also the most expensive. You can claim up to a set amount (e.g. £12,000) for every year of your dog's life and for any condition they suffer from.

For pedigree dogs, you should consider purchasing a higher level of cover. Lifetime insurance is often the best option for pure breeds because these dogs often suffer from hereditary diseases, which can become particularly severe as they get older.

UK vet bills over the life of a pedigree breed of dog can add up to thousands of pounds, sometimes more. Therefore, lifetime or maximum benefit insurance might save you a significant sum of money in the long run.

It is also important to have the right cover for if your pedigree pet is stolen or gets lost. For dog insurance, UK providers will usually offer a range of add-ons and extras that can cover your pooch.

What are the main types of dog insurance?

Along with the level of cover, there are a variety of dog insurance options on the market. The best policy for you will depend on the particular circumstances of you and your dog.

Dog insurance will typically cover your pet for accidents, illnesses and injuries.

Here is an example of the levels of cover that might be available and their claim limits:

Updated 15 July 2021
Policy feature StandardStandard Plus Super cover
Vet treatment £1,000 £5,000 £10,000
Excess£100 £200 £300
Time limit 12 months 12 months Until you reach the vet fees limit
Missing dog cover £500 £1,000 £2,000

Your policy might also include:

  • Accident cover means you're covered if your dog gets injured, or if they happen to injure someone else.

  • Illness cover is for if your dog gets ill during the policy's term.

  • Emergencies cover is for if you fall ill and have to go into hospital, your policy will cover the cost of your dog's temporary care.

What doesn't pet insurance cover?

Here are the treatments and conditions excluded by most dog insurance providers, plus what will likely be included as standard.

Updated 15 July 2021
What is covered What is not covered
Alternative therapies (e.g. hydrotherapy or acupuncture) or any treatments that your vet has referred your dog for Routine and preventative procedures such as vaccination or flea treatment
Diagnostic costs for working out what is wrong with your dog (e.g. blood tests) Dental treatment, unless it is an emergency
Third party costs for if your dog damages someone else's property Treatments or medication for pre-existing conditions
Putting your dog to sleep Paying for your dog to be buried or cremated

Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions and older dogs?

Even the best dog insurance will have exclusions. That means you could be rejected for certain claims you try to make.

When you're looking at health plans for your dog, make sure you check the list of exclusions in the policy document.

Some policies may exclude all older dogs, while others only cover healthy pets insurance and not dogs with pre-existing medical conditions. Plus, many pet insurance providers will not cover working dogs that are used by a business or for breeding.

If your dog falls into one of these categories, you could look into a specialist pet plan. If you need dog insurance, pre-existing conditions shouldn't stop you, but you might need a special policy.

Here's how to claim on your dog insurance policy, including all the common exclusions you need to look out for.

How much is dog insurance?

With dog insurance, cost depends on all kinds of factors. Insurers might look at what type of dog you have, how much cover you want, and the age of your dog.

Doing a pet insurance comparison will give you a range of quotes so you can find the best dog insurance at the best price.

What factors impact the cost of taking out dog insurance?

You should have the best dog insurance that you can afford. Buying cheap dog insurance that doesn't offer enough cover could be very upsetting if your dog fell ill and you weren't covered.

Here are a few top tips for getting the best dog insurance you can, without spending a fortune.

Tips to save money on dog insurance

  • Buy puppy insurance while your dog is young and healthy. Once they've developed health conditions it's tricky to get cover for those conditions.

  • If you have more than one dog, look into multi-pet policies. Multi-dog insurance can be a good way to save money.

  • Don't just accept your automatic renewal quote. Shop around and do a pet insurance comparison to make sure you're still getting the best deal.

  • Pay for your policy annually. If you can afford to pay for a whole year at a time, you'll save money. Paying monthly works like a loan and means you'll pay interest.

  • Understand your dog's breed. This could help you to make sure you get the right level of cover. You can ask your vet for advice on how much insurance you'll need.

Dog insurance FAQs

Last updated: 18 October, 2021

