Waggel Pet Insurance
|Maximum pet value
|Unlimited
|Available online
|UK resident
|Maximum cat age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum cat age when cover starts
|8 weeks
|Maximum dog age when cover starts
|Unlimited
|Minimum dog age when cover starts
|8 weeks
Protect your pooch - whether it’s a puppy or an older dog. The best dog insurance ensures your vet’s fees are covered if your canine pal requires medical attention.
If you've got a pet dog, they're likely to need more insurance cover than other animals. So it's important to find the best dog insurance to cover your needs.
Dog insurance can seem expensive, but it's because vet treatment for dogs can cost more than for other household pets. So the insurance is pricier too. Remember that the best dog insurance isn't the same thing as the cheapest dog insurance. To find the best dog insurance, you'll need to work out what cover your dog needs before you choose a dog insurance policy.
Before you compare dog insurance and purchase a policy, you will need to work out what level of cover your pet needs.
If you are looking for cheap dog insurance, you will likely need to opt for a lower level of cover. Taking out a dog insurance policy that doesn't provide the right level of cover is almost pointless, so make sure your policy covers you for what your pet needs.
Here is a look at the different levels of dog insurance available:
|Insurance type
|Level of cover
|Accident-only dog insurance
|This covers your pet if they suffer injuries as a result of an accident. It’s the most basic level of cover and therefore often the cheapest option. An accident-only policy may also provide some minimal cover for vet fees if your pet is treated for an illness that occurs as a result of an accident, though this isn’t included with every policy.
|Time-limited dog insurance
|This allows you to claim for a set time (usually a year) if your pet suffers from a specific health condition. Once the limit has been reached, you’ll need to pay directly to treat that condition.
|Maximum-benefit dog insurance
|This type of policy lets you claim for treatment fees and other costs up to a specified limit (e.g. £8,000). Once you reach that limit, your insurer will stop paying out.
|Lifetime dog insurance
|Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive pet plan option, which means it’s also the most expensive. You can claim up to a set amount (e.g. £12,000) for every year of your dog's life and for any condition they suffer from.
For pedigree dogs, you should consider purchasing a higher level of cover. Lifetime insurance is often the best option for pure breeds because these dogs often suffer from hereditary diseases, which can become particularly severe as they get older.
UK vet bills over the life of a pedigree breed of dog can add up to thousands of pounds, sometimes more. Therefore, lifetime or maximum benefit insurance might save you a significant sum of money in the long run.
It is also important to have the right cover for if your pedigree pet is stolen or gets lost. For dog insurance, UK providers will usually offer a range of add-ons and extras that can cover your pooch.
Along with the level of cover, there are a variety of dog insurance options on the market. The best policy for you will depend on the particular circumstances of you and your dog.
Dog insurance will typically cover your pet for accidents, illnesses and injuries.
Here is an example of the levels of cover that might be available and their claim limits:
|Policy feature
|Standard
|Standard Plus
|Super cover
|Vet treatment
|£1,000
|£5,000
|£10,000
|Excess
|£100
|£200
|£300
|Time limit
|12 months
|12 months
|Until you reach the vet fees limit
|Missing dog cover
|£500
|£1,000
|£2,000
Accident cover means you're covered if your dog gets injured, or if they happen to injure someone else.
Illness cover is for if your dog gets ill during the policy's term.
Emergencies cover is for if you fall ill and have to go into hospital, your policy will cover the cost of your dog's temporary care.
Here are the treatments and conditions excluded by most dog insurance providers, plus what will likely be included as standard.
|What is covered
|What is not covered
|Alternative therapies (e.g. hydrotherapy or acupuncture) or any treatments that your vet has referred your dog for
|Routine and preventative procedures such as vaccination or flea treatment
|Diagnostic costs for working out what is wrong with your dog (e.g. blood tests)
|Dental treatment, unless it is an emergency
|Third party costs for if your dog damages someone else's property
|Treatments or medication for pre-existing conditions
|Putting your dog to sleep
|Paying for your dog to be buried or cremated
Even the best dog insurance will have exclusions. That means you could be rejected for certain claims you try to make.
When you're looking at health plans for your dog, make sure you check the list of exclusions in the policy document.
Some policies may exclude all older dogs, while others only cover healthy pets insurance and not dogs with pre-existing medical conditions. Plus, many pet insurance providers will not cover working dogs that are used by a business or for breeding.
If your dog falls into one of these categories, you could look into a specialist pet plan. If you need dog insurance, pre-existing conditions shouldn't stop you, but you might need a special policy.
Here's how to claim on your dog insurance policy, including all the common exclusions you need to look out for.
With dog insurance, cost depends on all kinds of factors. Insurers might look at what type of dog you have, how much cover you want, and the age of your dog.
Doing a pet insurance comparison will give you a range of quotes so you can find the best dog insurance at the best price.
You should have the best dog insurance that you can afford. Buying cheap dog insurance that doesn't offer enough cover could be very upsetting if your dog fell ill and you weren't covered.
Here are a few top tips for getting the best dog insurance you can, without spending a fortune.
Buy puppy insurance while your dog is young and healthy. Once they've developed health conditions it's tricky to get cover for those conditions.
If you have more than one dog, look into multi-pet policies. Multi-dog insurance can be a good way to save money.
Don't just accept your automatic renewal quote. Shop around and do a pet insurance comparison to make sure you're still getting the best deal.
Pay for your policy annually. If you can afford to pay for a whole year at a time, you'll save money. Paying monthly works like a loan and means you'll pay interest.
Understand your dog's breed. This could help you to make sure you get the right level of cover. You can ask your vet for advice on how much insurance you'll need.
Most policies do not, but some can cover conditions if your pet has been symptom free for at least two years. Find out more here.
Yes, but make sure you get the right policy because pedigree dogs can be more prone to illness. Here is how to insure your pedigree pet.
You need to send a claims form to your insurer. Here is what you need to do to make a pet insurance claim.
Yes you can get a multi pet policy that covers two or more dogs, and it can earn you a discount. Here is how to insurance multiple pets at once.
Last updated: 18 October, 2021
