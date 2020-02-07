If you mention having a pre existing condition, it’s expected that you’ll need to make a claim on your policy, as insurers expect that you might need treatment during your holiday.

Some travel insurers will still cover you for pre existing conditions, however, you might not have as much choice as others.

Not all insurers cover certain medical conditions and those that do will charge you more for cover. However, if you do not declare them your policy could be invalid.

If you have any medical conditions, you must declare them when you apply for a travel insurance policy.

Can you get travel cover for your medical conditions?

However, you should mention any medical conditions you have, even if you do not think they are serious.

Stomach and bowel problems; like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or Crohn's disease

Insurers insist you tell them about conditions like:

What conditions do you have to declare?

So smokers may see an increase to their premiums as a result compared to non smokers.

Smoking is a lifestyle choice that can be considered as a risk to your health.

Are you, or have you ever been, a smoker?

Consider carry details of your last hospital visit, details such as medication prescribed and your next of kin information.

If you've previously been admitted for your condition, make sure that you carry all of your medical history with you.

Have you been admitted into hospital for your condition?

Discuss your travel plans with your GP so that they can discuss any possible arrangements you might need to make.

If you take regular prescribed medication always make sure that you pack enough to last the entirety of your trip.

What medication do you take for your condition?

You need to complete a medical screening questionnaire, either online or over the phone. You will be asked questions like:

How to declare your conditions

You must answer all the questions honestly or you may end up paying for a policy you cannot use.

Will you be offered cover?

Once you have completed the medical questionnaire the insurer will either offer you:

Cover, with no additional cost

Cover for your condition, with an extra charge

Cover that does not include claims relating to your condition

No cover at all

What you are offered will be based on how serious your conditions are, which conditions your insurer can cover and where you are travelling to.

If you are not offered cover for your condition try another insurer. There may be companies that can cover your condition so it is important to shop around and get as many quotes as possible.

How to find the best cover with medical conditions

Look for insurance that can cover your conditions for the best price, but make sure the whole policy suits your needs.

This guide explains what a travel insurance policy should protect you against, as well as what levels of cover you should look out for.