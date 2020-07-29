Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

S20 Samsung Galaxy: About the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is all about appearances. Between the infinity display and glass back, it oozes modern style – and that’s before you even get to the top-spec camera. It’s also 5G-ready, so you can take advantage of high-speed connections wherever they’re available.

S20 Samsung Galaxy key features

6.2-inch display

QHD+ display

Cosmic grey, cloud pink, cloud blue

12MP rear camera, ultrawide and telephoto

10MP front camera

8K video recording

Facial recognition

Fingerprint scanner

IP68 dust and water-resistant

128GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is essentially the Samsung Galaxy S20’s big brother, with a larger screen, more storage options and slightly more advanced hardware. The Ultra is great for those who are seriously into their tech - the average person, however, will probably find the S20 suits their needs and comes with a more affordable price tag.

One significant difference between the two is the camera power. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts a mind-boggling 108-megapixel camera, which is likely to make it the device of choice for aspiring Instagram influencers. The S20 sits much lower at 12MP+64MP.

S20 Samsung Galaxy pros

The Samsung Galaxy S20 gives you many of the same features as other members of the S series, but it comes with a more affordable price tag. It’s ideal for those who want a smooth-running and modern phone but don’t need the top-of-the-range tech of the next model up.

It’s also a smaller option than the others in the range, which means it’s both easier to slip into a jean pocket and lighter to carry around.

S20 Samsung Galaxy cons

Those who spend a lot of time looking at their phone might want to consider other phones in the S series. Although the Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery, it lags a little behind other models such as the S10 5G.

There’s also no 3.5mm headphone jack and the handsets typically don’t come with an adapter, so you’ll have to either buy an adapter separately or use USB-C headphones.

S20 Samsung Galaxy camera

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S20, the real star of the show is the camera. The main camera boasts a 64mp resolution for taking crystal-clear images, but the phone also features a triple lens, so you can get wider shots with better clarity. The 3x hybrid optic zoom and up to 30x super-resolution zoom makes it easier to get your shot from far away, and an ultra-wide lens specifically designed for taking landscape shots is also included. If videography is more your thing, it’s also got a top-of-the-range 8k recorder.

S20 Samsung Galaxy display

The screen boasts a 6.2-inch display. Coupled with the eye-catching infinity screen, it’s great for watching movies and giving you space to play around with your apps on your home screen.

S20 Samsung Galaxy storage

The phone’s 128GB of storage means you should have plenty of room and, while other models offer more storage, there is the option to add your own microSD card so you can expand your storage space to up to 1TB.

S20 Samsung Galaxy battery

The battery on the Samsung Galaxy S20 supports super-fast charging, meaning you can spend less time plugged in and more time on the move and out capturing action shots. It’s also got a wireless power-share feature, so you can borrow a friend’s battery by placing your phones back-to-back (assuming they have the same feature available on their phone too).

In terms of security, the Samsung Galaxy S20 allows facial recognition as well as fingerprint scanning, making it easier to keep your device secure.

How can you get the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals?

If you’re looking for the best Galaxy S20 deals, there are several factors to consider. You can get both SIM-free and contract options with several key UK service providers, but it’s always worth looking over the tariffs to see what’s on offer.

Data usage

Most phone contracts come with unlimited texts nowadays and more than enough minutes for everyday use. If you’re choosing a phone for work purposes, it might be worth paying a bit of extra attention to the call time, but it’s unlikely to be the deciding factor otherwise.

Instead, consider how much data comes as part of the package and if there are options for data-free streaming and social media use as offered by VOXI on a pay as you go basis or EE and Three with their added pay monthly benefits.

Contract length

Many providers will offer you a cheaper deal if you take on a longer contract. It’s important to pay attention to the different timeframes offered by different providers. Many will look like a cheaper choice on the surface, but you’ll find that they’re simply stretched out over an extra six to twelve months. This means you’ll be paying off the handset for longer and can limit your options when it comes to upgrades.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Samsung S20 better than the Note 10?

In terms of specs, the phones are very similar - prices don’t vary too much either, as both models have several versions. It may come down to whether you want a stylus or not - the Note series has them, the S series doesn;t.

Can I get the Samsung Galaxy S20 as an upgrade?

If your contract is coming to an end, you may be able to swap to a new handset for a much lower cost. If ease of upgrade is important to you, make sure you research before signing up to any contract. O2, for example, lets you pay off your phone and data plan separately on its Refresh plan so you can upgrade whenever you like so long as you pay off your current handset.

Alternatively, if you’re still tied into a contract that has a few months left to run, you can always enquire about taking the same sort of route. Often, though, networks place fees on this service meaning you can’t change or cancel your mobile contract for free. In fact, in some cases, the cost involved makes this option completely unfeasible.

Are there any Samsung Galaxy S20 trade-in deals?