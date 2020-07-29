Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: about the hardware

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a mid-range smartphone released by Samsung in February 2020. It is a handset that has cherry picked many of the main features of the then flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 range but has cut back on some of the more expensive hardware to bring the price down.

Since its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S10 range has been superseded by the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. However, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a phone that has yet to be replaced by a newer model.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a handset for those that are looking for a phone that has reliable build quality and a comprehensive feature set, but aren’t ready to pay the premium needed for a flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: key features

Edge-to-edge display

6.7" FHD+ AMOLED display

Three rear cameras: 5MP (Macro) /48MP (Main) /12MP (Ultra-wide)

32MP front (Selfie) camera

4K video

4G connectivity

Large battery

Fingerprint technology

Up To 8GB RAM

Up To 2.8GHz processor

186g weight

128GB internal storage

Up to 1TB expandable storage

Variety of colours

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: storage

Samsung is offering one size of storage for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: 128GB. This is a standard storage option for a phone in the mid range and plenty of storage for the average user.

128GB is the entire storage capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, so you do have to take into consideration that the addition of the operating system and any standard apps reduces the storage further to 105.7GB

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite does have the option of expandable storage. Although a MicroSD card doesn’t come in the box, an addition of one of these could expand storage on the device to up to 1TB.

Samsung also offers its own back-up service called Samsung Cloud.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: battery

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery and, for a phone at this level, that’s one of the best around. Compare it to the S10, which comes in at 3400mAh, and it’s bigger than average.

The battery is the same size that can be found in the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the more recent Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

Having a 4,500 mAh battery capacity means the battery should last for more than a day with normal use. When it comes to things like streaming, you should be able to get at 12 hours’ video streaming in before you need to charge the device.

Although there isn’t any wireless charging on board, Samsung does remedy this somewhat with the addition of 45W fast charging support. This technology speeds up the charging time when plugged into the mains but it is worth noting that a 45W charger will have to be purchased separately.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: colours

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is limited in colour choice:

Prism White

Prism Black

What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and the S10 or S10E?

When compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10 the main feature compromises come in the form of: no 5G, wireless charging, waterproofing or optical zoom, and a reduced screen refresh rate.

Excising these features, though, does make the phone more affordable and offers consumers good value for money.

The build quality has also slightly changed. The back of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is made of plastic, compared to the glass backs of the flagship S10 range, and the lack of an IP68 rating means it isn’t protected against water and dust. Regardless, this is still a premium-looking device.

The screen is bigger, at 6.7-inches. It has a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution (20:9 aspect ratio) which makes it a bigger screen than both the Galaxy S10 (6.1 inches) and the Galaxy S10 Plus (6.4 inches). It’s not quite as sharp as those screens, however. If you are looking for a much smaller screen, then the Samsung Galaxy S10E’s screen is 5.8 inches in size.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: camera specs

Despite losing the optical zoom that was found on the Samsung Galaxy S10, The S10 Lite has a strong set of camera specs.

The triple-lens rear camera array comprises: a 48MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro. The selfie cam on the front is a decent 32MP. It is also the first Samsung to have Super Steady Optical Image Stabilisation built into its main lens. This makes for clearer shots, especially when zooming.

The 48MP lens is a substantial step up compared to the standard S10, but the 12MP and 5MP are slightly inferior. This shouldn’t make too much of a difference when it comes to the quality of the picture the camera can take and there are an abundance of shooting modes to take advantage of, too, including an updated Night Mode.

The Live Focus feature for videos helps perfect your shooting as well as letting you edit with ease. Again, though, the capabilities may fall a little short compared to the S10 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (and definitely compared to the newer S20 range), which gives you the option to manipulate and correct audio from your phone too.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: security

The S10 Lite has fingerprint recognition on board, as well as the ability to lock the phone with a password.

Samsung has also added an extra privacy layer in the form of Samsung Knox. This includes data encryption, keeping whatever is on your phone safe.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals?

The best phone deal is the one that ticks as many of your boxes as possible – keep an eye out for all the following features of any phone deal you are considering:

Is the contract length suitable for you?

Is the upfront cost/monthly payment a good deal?

Do you get good roaming coverage for your travels?

Do you get free trials to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney+?

Are there options for free data or deals?

Are there any customer perks?

Will prices jump up after a year for inflation?

How much does the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite cost?

With its streamlined specs, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has a price that is more in keeping with a mid-range handset. If you were to buy the handset outright then you can expect to pay around £400.

If you are looking for something that is higher spec, then pre-owned phones can be a great way to get affordable, quality mobiles without settling for a brand's cheaper alternative to their flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deals on pay monthly

Currently, the following networks offer the S10 Lite on a pay monthly contract:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Virgin Media

The affordability of the S10 Lite can clearly be seen on pay monthly contracts, where prices often start around the £17 mark. There is an upfront cost to these contracts, however.

If you would like to have the phone with no upfront fee then contracts currently start at £26.

As mentioned before, many networks also increase prices once a year for inflation. That means if your contact is two years long, you will face two price increases, though these are often no more than 3%.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on pay as you go

Pay-as-you-go plans are available if you decide to pay for your handset up front. Currently this costs around the £400 mark (as of October 2020). Once you have purchased the handset, there’s usually a £10 minimum for credit top-ups.

Another option is to go SIM-only. Here you pay a small set monthly amount for your phone usage, rather than including the cost of the phone in this payment plan. Again, this would be an option if you bought the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite up front.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite accessories

The S10 Lite is compatible with all the leading Samsung accessories, and as with other S10 models, you may be able to add the cost of these to your plan to pay off month by month.

An example of accessories include:

Galaxy Buds Live

Galaxy Watch 3

Galaxy Fit 2

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Remember that reverse charging is not available with the Lite, so that extra level of compatibility is removed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite use 5G?

No, only the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G can do this. Samsung’s latest S20 range also has 5G functionality.

Is it worth buying a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is a handset that is more than six months’ old now. In this time many new mid-range handsets have been revealed. Its price has dropped since its release, though, and if you are looking for the premium look of the S10 range but at a cut-down price, then this is certainly a phone worth considering.

You may not get wireless charging or 5G functionality, but the camera specs have improved and the big screen size is great for things like video streaming and gaming.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite a budget phone?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is the cheapest phone in the S10 line-up. At its current price, it is classed as a mid-range phone but certainly one that is priced at the lower end of that category.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite better than the Samsung Galaxy S10E?

The Samsung Galaxy S10E is a handset with a smaller screen size, at 5.8 inches, compared to the S10 Lite’s 6.7 inches. Because of the smaller form factor it only has two cameras on the back and a lesser battery.

However, the Lite is designed to be a value-for-money entry into the S10 family, while the S10E's main priority is to be a more compact version of the S10 and is a bit more premium when it comes to its design. While you might not get the polish that comes with the S10E, the S10 Lite is based on the same sleek blueprint.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite water-resistant?

No, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is not water resistant. This was one of the features that was dropped from the phone to make it a more affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S10.

What other phones should I consider?