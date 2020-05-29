Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

If you’re looking for a phone that can do it all, the Samsung Galaxy S10 might be the perfect choice for you. The S10 not only has the standard model, but big (Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus), small (Samsung Galaxy S10E) and 5G options to pick from.
This table has been sorted to display the lowest total price deals first.
|Product name
|Upfront cost
|Minutes
|Texts
|Data
|Monthly cost
This table has been limited to display a maximum of 10 deals; sorted by the lowest total price deals first.
If a deal has a ‘promoted’ badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers.
If a deal has a 'exclusive' badge on the table, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal.
Money services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to.
The Galaxy S10, is the next generation in Samsung’s premium range of smartphones, and if you’re looking for a phone that can do it all, it might be the perfect choice for you. That said, it’s not always as easy as simply choosing your favourite phone – you have to find the best deal too. Things get a bit more complex with the S10 as well, as Samsung has released a whole family under the S10 banner, so you have not just the standard model, but big (Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus), small (Samsung Galaxy S10E) and 5G options to pick from.
Let’s stick to the standard S10 model – here’s what to look for when searching for the best S10 deals out there.
Samsung’s Galaxy range has long established a reputation for being some of the best Android phones available on the market. The Samsung 10 is no exception, with some very impressive features on offer.
Edge-to-edge display
6.1” Quad HD screen
Multiple cameras and ultra-wide lens
4G or 5G connectivity
Wireless charging
Expandable storage (512 GB or 128 GB internal)
Extra card slot (either for SD or dual SIM)
Headphone jack
Fingerprint sensor
Range of colours
Reverse charging (use your phone as a charger for other Galaxy devices)
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in two options, 512GB and 128GB. The former will set you back significantly more than the latter in terms of both monthly fees and upfront costs, though you do get a lot more storage for your money. Whatever model you choose, you can also expand your storage using a micro SD card, to add up to 512GB extra space for photos, movies and music.
The exception is the 5G version of the S10 which doesn’t feature a card slot.
The battery on the standard model of the Samsung S10 comes in at 3100mAh or milliamps per hour. All you really need to know about mAh measurements on batteries is that the higher it is, the longer your phone will last. Of course, usage varies from person to person, so even the highest mAh you can find is not a guarantee your phone will last for days. Generally, it is the goal of brands to make sure you can get through a day of normal to heavy use without being caught short.
For a clearer illustration, consider that the Samsung Galaxy S9’s battery was 3,000mAh, so you’re likely to notice an improvement on your current model.
The Samsung S10 family is available in the following colours, though some are exclusive to certain models:
Prism White
Prism Black
Prism Green
Prism Blue
Prism Silver
Canary Yellow
Ceramic White
Ceramic Black
Crown Silver
Majestic Black
Cardinal Red (UK exclusive)
Be aware that not all mobile network providers will have all colours in stock. If you are set on a certain shade, then you’re best to shop around, or simply purchase from the Samsung official site direct, though this may mean you miss out on a better value deal elsewhere.
Camera capabilities are a key feature for any modern phone. You don’t have to be a social media addict or leading blogger to want to capture life’s key moments. Excellent image capturing capabilities are part and parcel of top-of-the-line smartphones and the Samsung 10 deals a winning hand when it comes to photos, starting with a total of four cameras:
16MP Ultra Wide camera
12MP Wide-angle camera
12MP Telephoto camera
10MP front camera
Several shooting modes also let you release your inner photographer:
Single take: shoot for 10 seconds continuously
Hybrid optic zoom
Bright night: more sensors to minimise blur in low light
4K high-quality video: videos that stay sharp even at the size of a cinema screen
Stabilizer option: minimise blur on dynamic scenes
Super slow mo: capture up to 960 frames per second
Obviously, you want to make sure your phone and its contents are safe, so it’s good to know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 uses fingerprint security. Not only that, it’s a world first in using FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification.
As well as this, the S10 maintains the high levels of security Samsung offers as standard, including data encryption, data isolation, run-time protection and the option to add facial recognition.
This depends on your own personal needs. The best way to find a great mobile deal is to use a price comparison tool. As the Samsung S10 is, along with the iPhone 11 one of the hottest phones around, the leading mobile networks all offer it with a variety of plans for you to choose from. You should keep the following in mind when deciding who to go for:
Colours available
Customer perks
Bundle options with other services like home broadband
Bundled with accessories such as the Galaxy watch or Galaxy Buds
Customisable contract length
Free entertainment trials including Amazon Prime Video or Disney+
Warranty
Upfront costs
Roaming destinations
As a top-of-the-line phone, the Samsung S10 obviously comes in at the higher end of the budget. The precise price you pay will depend on the S10 deal you choose.
Pay monthly deals for the Samsung S10 will depend on your budget, contract duration and any extras you want to add in. The major mobile providers all offer the Samsung S10 on a pay monthly plan:
Three
O2
Virgin Mobile
EE
Don’t base your decision on price alone, though, and bear in mind that some supplier increase your monthly price after each year to match inflation.
You might find your options limited when it comes to finding a handset only deal, as most providers will want to tie you into a contract. Currently, the following providers offer a PAYG option on the S10:
Giffgaff
O2
Three
A Samsung S10 phone only deal will set you back around £500-600 for the 128GB model and £700-£800+ for the 512GB model but prices can vary hugely between retailers. Your safest bet is with reputable retailers like Amazon, Argos, or purchasing from Samsung direct.
Plenty of mobile offers will sweeten the deal by throwing in accessories. Some are well worth going for, while others are less tempting. The current accessories designed to go with the Galaxy S10 are:
Galaxy Buds+
Galaxy watch
LED cover
While none are 100% needed in order to make the most of your phone, these bundles can make paying them off much more convenient.
Yes, but only if you buy the dedicated 5G model. The other three models of S10 are 4G only.
Samsung versus Apple is an ongoing competition between lovers of tech, and the camera is often where the winner is decided. Generally speaking, the camera capabilities, on paper make for a level playing field. The main differences come in abilities like light exposure, colour balance and night mode. Unless you are using both phones for a side by side comparison, or are planning to rely on your phone for night photography or specialised shoots, you’re pretty unlikely to notice the shortcomings of either.
As mentioned, this depends on your personal plan, but generally, the Galaxy S10E is the cheapest model in the S10 family, though the lower price comes at the cost of several features, including screen size and the number of cameras.
Ultimately, any mobile network will let you enjoy your new smartphone, with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G which will require a 5G network. If you are looking for a total package, then you might prefer to look to O2 which includes an entertainment trial; Three, which lets you bundle your phone with accessories; or EE which includes a range of swappable perks. This way you can enjoy a top of a range phone with equally as high-quality entertainment options. That said, if you just want to find an excellent deal on a handset, Giffgaff might be a more ideal option.
This depends on your personal preference. If you like to have your phone paid off altogether so your monthly bills are only for usage, then an unlocked Samsung S10 might be a good option, though in doing so, you might miss out on some good deals offered by pay monthly providers.