Samsung Galaxy S10 deals

Find the best Samsung S10 deals

The Galaxy S10, is the next generation in Samsung’s premium range of smartphones, and if you’re looking for a phone that can do it all, it might be the perfect choice for you. That said, it’s not always as easy as simply choosing your favourite phone – you have to find the best deal too. Things get a bit more complex with the S10 as well, as Samsung has released a whole family under the S10 banner, so you have not just the standard model, but big (Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus), small (Samsung Galaxy S10E) and 5G options to pick from.

Let’s stick to the standard S10 model – here’s what to look for when searching for the best S10 deals out there.

Samsung Galaxy 10: About the hardware

Samsung’s Galaxy range has long established a reputation for being some of the best Android phones available on the market. The Samsung 10 is no exception, with some very impressive features on offer.

Samsung 10 key features

Edge-to-edge display

6.1” Quad HD screen

Multiple cameras and ultra-wide lens

4G or 5G connectivity

Wireless charging

Expandable storage (512 GB or 128 GB internal)

Extra card slot (either for SD or dual SIM)

Headphone jack

Fingerprint sensor

Range of colours

Reverse charging (use your phone as a charger for other Galaxy devices)

Samsung S10 storage

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available in two options, 512GB and 128GB. The former will set you back significantly more than the latter in terms of both monthly fees and upfront costs, though you do get a lot more storage for your money. Whatever model you choose, you can also expand your storage using a micro SD card, to add up to 512GB extra space for photos, movies and music.

The exception is the 5G version of the S10 which doesn’t feature a card slot.

Samsung Galaxy S10 battery

The battery on the standard model of the Samsung S10 comes in at 3100mAh or milliamps per hour. All you really need to know about mAh measurements on batteries is that the higher it is, the longer your phone will last. Of course, usage varies from person to person, so even the highest mAh you can find is not a guarantee your phone will last for days. Generally, it is the goal of brands to make sure you can get through a day of normal to heavy use without being caught short.

For a clearer illustration, consider that the Samsung Galaxy S9’s battery was 3,000mAh, so you’re likely to notice an improvement on your current model.

Samsung Galaxy S10 colours

The Samsung S10 family is available in the following colours, though some are exclusive to certain models:

Prism White

Prism Black

Prism Green

Prism Blue

Prism Silver

Canary Yellow

Ceramic White

Ceramic Black

Crown Silver

Majestic Black

Cardinal Red (UK exclusive)

Be aware that not all mobile network providers will have all colours in stock. If you are set on a certain shade, then you’re best to shop around, or simply purchase from the Samsung official site direct, though this may mean you miss out on a better value deal elsewhere.

Samsung S10 camera specs

Camera capabilities are a key feature for any modern phone. You don’t have to be a social media addict or leading blogger to want to capture life’s key moments. Excellent image capturing capabilities are part and parcel of top-of-the-line smartphones and the Samsung 10 deals a winning hand when it comes to photos, starting with a total of four cameras:

16MP Ultra Wide camera

12MP Wide-angle camera

12MP Telephoto camera

10MP front camera

Several shooting modes also let you release your inner photographer:

Single take: shoot for 10 seconds continuously

Hybrid optic zoom

Bright night: more sensors to minimise blur in low light

4K high-quality video: videos that stay sharp even at the size of a cinema screen

Stabilizer option: minimise blur on dynamic scenes

Super slow mo: capture up to 960 frames per second

Samsung S10 security

Obviously, you want to make sure your phone and its contents are safe, so it’s good to know that the Samsung Galaxy S10 uses fingerprint security. Not only that, it’s a world first in using FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification.

As well as this, the S10 maintains the high levels of security Samsung offers as standard, including data encryption, data isolation, run-time protection and the option to add facial recognition.

What are the best Samsung S10 deals?

This depends on your own personal needs. The best way to find a great mobile deal is to use a price comparison tool. As the Samsung S10 is, along with the iPhone 11 one of the hottest phones around, the leading mobile networks all offer it with a variety of plans for you to choose from. You should keep the following in mind when deciding who to go for:

Colours available

Customer perks

Bundle options with other services like home broadband

Bundled with accessories such as the Galaxy watch or Galaxy Buds

Customisable contract length

Free entertainment trials including Amazon Prime Video or Disney+

Warranty

Upfront costs

Roaming destinations

How expensive is the Samsung Galaxy S10?

As a top-of-the-line phone, the Samsung S10 obviously comes in at the higher end of the budget. The precise price you pay will depend on the S10 deal you choose.

Samsung S10 deals on pay monthly

Pay monthly deals for the Samsung S10 will depend on your budget, contract duration and any extras you want to add in. The major mobile providers all offer the Samsung S10 on a pay monthly plan:

Three

O2

Virgin Mobile

EE

Don’t base your decision on price alone, though, and bear in mind that some supplier increase your monthly price after each year to match inflation.

Samsung Galaxy S10 on pay as you go

You might find your options limited when it comes to finding a handset only deal, as most providers will want to tie you into a contract. Currently, the following providers offer a PAYG option on the S10:

Giffgaff

O2

Three

A Samsung S10 phone only deal will set you back around £500-600 for the 128GB model and £700-£800+ for the 512GB model but prices can vary hugely between retailers. Your safest bet is with reputable retailers like Amazon, Argos, or purchasing from Samsung direct.

Samsung S10 deals: accessories to look out for

Plenty of mobile offers will sweeten the deal by throwing in accessories. Some are well worth going for, while others are less tempting. The current accessories designed to go with the Galaxy S10 are:

Galaxy Buds+

Galaxy watch

LED cover

While none are 100% needed in order to make the most of your phone, these bundles can make paying them off much more convenient.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Samsung S10 use 5G?

Yes, but only if you buy the dedicated 5G model. The other three models of S10 are 4G only.

Is the Samsung S10 camera better than the iPhone 11?

Samsung versus Apple is an ongoing competition between lovers of tech, and the camera is often where the winner is decided. Generally speaking, the camera capabilities, on paper make for a level playing field. The main differences come in abilities like light exposure, colour balance and night mode. Unless you are using both phones for a side by side comparison, or are planning to rely on your phone for night photography or specialised shoots, you’re pretty unlikely to notice the shortcomings of either.

Which is the cheapest Galaxy S10 deal?

As mentioned, this depends on your personal plan, but generally, the Galaxy S10E is the cheapest model in the S10 family, though the lower price comes at the cost of several features, including screen size and the number of cameras.

What is the best mobile network for the Samsung S10?

Ultimately, any mobile network will let you enjoy your new smartphone, with the exception of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G which will require a 5G network. If you are looking for a total package, then you might prefer to look to O2 which includes an entertainment trial; Three, which lets you bundle your phone with accessories; or EE which includes a range of swappable perks. This way you can enjoy a top of a range phone with equally as high-quality entertainment options. That said, if you just want to find an excellent deal on a handset, Giffgaff might be a more ideal option.

Is it better to buy the Samsung S10 SIM free?