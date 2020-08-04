Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G?

Yes, if 5G’s available in your area and you like to enjoy entertainment on a big screen. The Note 10 Plus 5G is also a good choice for those who like taking notes with the S Pen, or creating video content with special filter effects. It is worth ‘Noting’ that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the latest Note handset from Samsung, so it is definitely worth investigating to see if this is the better option for you.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals: About the hardware

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is a phone built for speed, with a high-powered Snapdragon 855 chipset and 12GB RAM processor. Its 4300mAh battery gives up to 35 hours of talk time in one go, with an intelligent design that learns your routines to maximise battery life.

Crafted from Gorilla Glass and polished metal, with minimal bezels, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G offers a cinematic experience on its Infinity-O Display. Enjoy content with 3040 x 1440 resolution, making every detail pop. Adding 5G connectivity to the mix lets you download games or movies in seconds for maximum entertainment.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G key features

6.8-inch screen

Dynamic AMOLED Display with 1440 x 3040 resolution

Quad rear camera (12MP wide, 12MP Zoom, 16MP ultra-wide, 3D Depth Lens)

10MP Front Camera

5G connectivity

4,300mAh battery

Wireless Charging 2.0

45W Super Fast Charge

S Pen stylus

Android Pie OS

12GB RAM

256GB or 512GB Internal memory

Micro SD card slot (up to 512GB)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung has dropped the Plus name of late, preferring the Ultra moniker and its Note 20 Ultra is a fantastic handset. The main differences between it and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the speed of the thing - it has an upgraded chipset - a more powerful screen, at 120Hz compared to 60Hz. We do prefer the look of the Note 10 Plus as it’s a little smaller and sleeker than the bulky Note 20 Ultra. The Note 20 Ultra has a better camera setup but when it comes to battery, they both fare really well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G storage

There are choices when it comes to internal storage, including 256GB and 512GB. This should be plenty to satisfy most of us, but if you like to store a lot of large files you can also take advantage of the microSD card slot. This gives a 512GB boost of external storage. Interestingly, the base 256GB storage is actually better than the more recent Note 20 Ultra handset (which starts at 128GB).

How much memory does my Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G need?

Not sure which option to choose? The 512GB Note 10 Plus 5G will cost more, so it’s helpful to determine if you’ll actually need that much internal storage.

Choose the 256GB if you:

Like to stream video files

Only download a few films or games at a time

Like to download the occasional playlist for offline use

Download a small to medium number of apps

Choose the 512GB option if you:

Prefer to download rather than stream your media content

Store a higher volume of photos

Are a more serious gamer or heavy app user

Store files locally for work

Remember, with both options, you’ll also have access to 512GB of external storage. This should be more than enough for most users.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G battery

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G needs a large, powerful battery to match its size. The 4,300mAh battery is up to the challenge, designed to last for longer than a single day. The phone uses smart technology to learn your daily habits, adjusting settings automatically to save power whenever possible.

With a 45W charger, you can restore the battery from zero to 100% in just 30 minutes. Wireless charging is also available. The standard 25W charger takes around an hour to juice up.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G colours

Currently, there are two main colours to choose from:

Aura Black

Aura Glow

Choose Aura Black for a sleek, minimalist finish. If you prefer shimmery colours and a futuristic, reflective design, the Aura Glow is an eye-catching option.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G camera specs

A standout feature of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G is its camera. There’s a quadruple camera to the rear of the phone, including a unique Depth Vision feature that calculates measurements when you point it at any object. Here’s a rundown of the camera specs on offer:

12MP main camera

12MP zoom lens

16MP ultra-wide lens

3D Depth Lens

10MP front selfie camera

Live Focus Video

Live Focus Portrait Mode

Dual Aperture Lens

Super Slow Motion

Night Mode

Between the selection of lenses and filters, there’s a setting for most occasions. Samsung has designed the Note 10 Plus 5G for creators, with extensive video settings that let you blur backgrounds and pick out finer details. The Depth Sensor automatically measures and judges depth and distance for pro-quality results.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G security

You’ll find biometric security features built right into the phone, including the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The Note 10 Plus 5G also includes Face Recognition 2.0 for an added layer of security.

Like other Samsung Galaxy products, the Note 10 Plus 5G offers access to Knox Security. It keeps your data safe with multi-layered password protection. You can enable Knox by pressing the Samsung Knox icon on the screen, automatically switching between business and personal encryption.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: availability

As of March 2021, this phone is currently available mainly through EE. While it was widely available on first release, this is no longer the case as the Note 20 Ultra and S21 Ultra have superseded the device.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals?

When choosing the best deal, you’ll want to look not only at the monthly costs, but also at what’s included as part of your contract. Here’s what to keep in mind.

Contract length and terms

In most cases, pay monthly contracts last for 24 months. However, you might also find Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals with other contract lengths, ranging from 12 to 36 months. Some networks, like Virgin Mobile, let you switch plans mid-contract.

5G availability

Because this phone is designed to work with a 5G network, you should find out which networks offer this service in your area. Is the coverage reliable and consistent? If not, you’ll be paying 5G prices for 4G connectivity.

Perks and incentives

Many networks will throw in added bonuses as part of your deal. This could include free international roaming, trial subscriptions to services like Apple Music or Disney+, or passes to entertainment services like NOW TV and BT Sport.

Bundled entertainment packages

Existing broadband and TV customers can save money on mobile phone contracts by bundling services together, so it’s worth combining multiple services for greater savings.

How expensive are Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G deals?

At present, you can purchase the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G outright for £1,099 - although we have seen it (as of March 2021) for as low as £699.. It’s not the cheapest smartphone on the market, but it does come loaded with top-tier features, plus it’s 5G ready.

If you’d rather spread the cost out from month to month, you can find pay monthly contracts starting at £38 without additional upfront costs.

Samsung Note 10 Plus 5G contract deals on pay monthly

Many of the UK’s top networks are currently offering pay monthly Note 10 Plus 5G deals. One unique factor to consider with a 5G ready phone is whether or not the contract includes enough data to really make the most of 5G speeds. To download content freely using 5G, you might want to pay more for unlimited data plans. Additional incentives vary by provider.

Samsung Note 10 Plus 5G pay as you go

It’s also possible to go SIM-free and pay for your Note 10 Plus 5G upfront. This allows you to shoulder the cost of network services only, with the flexibility to change whenever you want. Prices for pay as you go plans start from as little as £5 per month, making them some of the cheapest deals.

Frequently Asked Questions: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Deals

Is the Note 10 Plus 5G waterproof?

Yes. Like the Note 10 Plus and other Samsung Galaxy phones, the Note 10 Plus 5G is water-resistant. It has an IP68 rating, which states that the phone can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for as long as 30 minutes. However, Samsung advises against using your phone in the pool or at the beach.

Is the S Pen included?

Yes, the phone comes with the S Pen stylus. This is an ideal feature for anyone who likes sketching, drawing, or taking notes. It also allows users to control the phone’s camera, switching between cameras and taking selfies with a click of the pen. It enables fun features on the phone like Remote Shutter and Air Gestures. The latest Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can also use an S Pen, which makes us think that Samsung are ready to discontinue the Note range.

What can I do with 5G?