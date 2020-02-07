Plusnet deals

The Plusnet Mobile way

Plusnet Mobile is big on its Yorkshire roots, projecting a friendly, local-based image where customer service is seen as a vital part of the package. And it’s working for them, winning numerous Uswitch awards for its broadband offerings. While its mobile side isn’t quite as awards laden (although it did bag the best value pay monthly in 2020), it’s a solid offering that takes advantage of the EE network, thanks to it being acquired by BT in 2007. It’s a company that’s been around since the ‘90s and has been operating under its current name since 2000.

Which network does Plusnet Mobile use?

Plusnet Mobile runs on the EE network, which means you can expect excellent UK-wide 4G and 5G coverage.Plusnet Mobile currently has 90% coverage across the UK so, according to them, “you'll rarely struggle to fill those signal bars”.

Plusnet Mobile SIM-only deals

All Plusnet Mobile plans have been built to be flexible and currently include the following:

30-day contracts

Unlimited texts

Smart Caps

Its plans are all very competitively priced. For instance, in March 2021, you could get 12GB of data for just £8 a month (this was a limited-edition offer), and if you are also a broadband customer it also throws in an extra 2GB.

The current data allowances are:

1GB

3GB

6GB

12GB

20GB

What are Plusnet Mobile Smart Caps?

Smart Caps let you control your spending. While your monthly plan should cover most of your needs within the UK or even when roaming, there are times when you may need to call a premium number or an international number, and these costs can easily add up. By adding a Smart Cap of, say, £20, you can make sure any additional charges never exceed this amount (Smart Cap limits are set to £10 by default). Once you hit your Smart Cap limit, you won’t be able to make any more premium calls on your Plusnet Mobile SIM until you clear the outstanding charges. If you set the Smart Cap at £0, then you won’t be able to make any premium calls - which is certainly peace of mind but something you might want to change if you feel that you will have to make these calls as part of your plan.

Plusnet Mobile bolt-ons

If you go through your data or minutes before your 30-day cycle is up, Plusnet Mobile has a range of bolt-ons to give you additional capacity:

Extra data:

250MB: £2.00

500MB: £4.00

1GB: £6.00

2GB: £10.00

4GB: £15.00

Extra minutes:

100: £1.50

250: £4.00

500: £8.00

1000: £12.00

Extra texts:

100: £1.00

500: £4.00

1000: £6.00

Plusnet Mobile roaming

Plusnet Mobile provides roaming at no extra charge across 52 EU destinations, so you can use your phone just like you would at home. There are fair-use limits that apply while roaming, so be sure to check which of those apply to you before you head abroad. As of March 2021, there are no plans to change roaming, even though the UK has left the EU. Plusnet has the following on its website: “Our customers enjoy inclusive roaming in Europe, and we don't have any plans to change this based on the Brexit outcome.”

Plusnet Mobile special offers

Plusnet Mobile frequently has special offers and cashback options on its mobile and home broadband deals. These let you benefit from discounted rates on things like unlimited calls and minutes or extra data. If you plan to switch providers then it could pay to keep an eye on Plusnet Mobile – you probably won’t have to wait long to see an offer come up. And if you are a Plusnet broadband user, then it is likely that you will get additional extras such as more data.

Plusnet Mobile home broadband customer bonuses

If you’re already a Plusnet Mobile broadband customer, you’ll get bonus data on your choice of plan. As of March 2021, this is 2GB but this amount could vary. It is a decent amount of additional data added to your bundle, though.

Plusnet Mobile referrals

Plusnet Mobile runs a recommend-a-friend scheme for both its broadband and landline packages, where customers receive money off their next bill for every one of their nominated friends who joins Plusnet Mobile. Currently, mobile plans are not included in the scheme - home phones and business phones are - but it’s worth watching for developments.

Plusnet Mobile customer service

Plusnet Mobile takes great pride in its customer service and you can contact its help team through the following channels:

Online chat

Phone

Plusnet Mobile extras

So far as extras go, there aren’t any – so don’t expect the type of perks available on Vodafone or O2. There’s also no data-free browsing or ‘drops’ of free treats like with VOXI. And unusually for a large network, all Plusnet Mobile SIMs have limited call minutes.

Still, Plusnet Mobile succeeds in what it aims to deliver – cheap, reliable mobile –so if you’re after fuss-free service, this may be a great choice.

Frequently asked questions

Can I keep my number with Plusnet Mobile?

Yes, you can keep your number any time you switch providers using the text-to-switch scheme.

What if I’m already a Plusnet Mobile customer?

You will have the option to tell Plusnet Mobile this when you sign up for a SIM card. Once your current Plusnet Mobile account details have been verified, you’ll be rewarded with free data.

Does Plusnet Mobile allow tethering?

Yes, you can connect other devices to your Plusnet Mobile if you wish.

How do I pay for my Plusnet Mobile SIM?

Plusnet Mobile only accepts payment by direct debit, which may make them unsuitable for customers looking for no credit check mobile networks. If you’re already a broadband customer, you won’t need to undergo a second credit check.

Will a Plusnet Mobile SIM work with my phone?

Yes, if your phone is unlocked. Having an EE phone does not necessarily mean your device will be compatible, so you should apply to have your device unlocked by your provider before you apply for a Plusnet Mobile SIM.

How many SIMs can I have?

A single Plusnet Mobile customer account may have up to five SIM cards.

Can I get a handset from Plusnet Mobile?

No, Plusnet Mobile is a SIM-only provider, so you will need to own an unlocked phone. Plusnet Mobile doesn’t offer any pay-monthly or pay-as-you-go phones.