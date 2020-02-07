iPhone 12 Pro deals

iPhone 12 Pro: about the hardware

The iPhone 12 Pro is one of four iPhone 12 devices. As well as the iPhone 12 Pro, there is the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In terms of screen size and quality, the iPhone 12 Pro uses the same screen as the iPhone 12. The display is a Super Retina XDR display. This is an all‑screen OLED display with 2532x1170 pixels at 460 ppi. The screen is 60Hz, which is surprising as other flagships on the market (such as the Samsung Galaxy S20) have 120Hz displays.

Design-wise, Apple has gone back to its past for inspiration. The new iPhone 12 Pro (and the rest of the iPhone 12 range) looks similar to the iPhone 4 with flatter sides. The look of the iPhone 12 Pro is more refined than the original iPhone 12, thanks to a stainless steel chassis.

The iPhone 12 Pro has been given a three-camera array. This is one camera more than what is on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The new camera is a telephoto lens and the phone utilises a LiDAR sensor for better depth sensing.

iPhone 12 Pro key features

The iPhone 12 Pro’s key features are its three-camera array, its premium stainless steel chassis and its 5G capabilities. Here’s a selection of features that you need to know…

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

FaceTime HD (1080p) video calling

New A14 Bionic processor

5G

Wireless charging up to 15W

Triple 12MP camera system (including a 12MP telephoto)

HDR video recording with Dolby Vision

Face ID

Apple Pay

MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W

Siri

iPhone 12 Pro battery

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 2,815 mAh battery which is the same capacity as the iPhone 12’s. This is less than the iPhone 11, which had a 3,110 mAh battery. The reduction in battery size is likely due to the new phones being thinner.

What this means in real use is that you should get a day’s worth of power out of the device with no issues, but 5G is a bit of a battery sucker. The good news is that the Retina screen isn’t quite as powerful as some other flagships on the market. As it is a 60Hz screen, half that of some of its rivals, it shouldn’t hit the battery as much.

The battery of this capacity should be fine for most tasks throughout the day but if you are going to be gaming or 4K video streaming for long amounts of time, then expect the battery life to reduce somewhat.

iPhone 12 Pro colours

There are four colours available for the iPhone 12 Pro. They are:

Silver

Graphite

Gold

Pacific Blue

iPhone 12 storage

The iPhone 12 Pro storage options are as follows: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Each storage upgrade will come at a cost. There is no expandable storage on board but even the lowest 128GB option will mean that the iPhone 12 Pro will be able to hold most of your images and other media. If you’re shooting a lot of 4K content, then we advise one of the higher options.

iPhone 12 Pro camera specs

The biggest upgrade to the iPhone 12 Pro, compared to the iPhone 12, is its camera array. As with prior iPhones, the Pro variant of the device has three cameras on the rear, compared to just two on the standard iPhone. This third camera comes in the form of a telephoto lens which enhances the optical zoom. And the camera has extra depth sensing thanks to LiDAR technology on board. Here are some other notable camera specs:

Pro 12MP camera system: Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras

2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 4x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 10x

Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR scanner

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Light Mono)

Dual optical image stabilisation (Wide and Telephoto)

Apple ProRAW

Wide colour capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red-eye correction

iPhone 12 Pro security

The iPhone 12 Pro uses Face ID as its main security feature. Apple uses a TrueDepth camera for facial recognition which means it is one of the most secure around. Face ID can be used to pay for goods in shops, within apps and on the web. There is also the normal pin security on board the iPhone 12 Pro.

What are the best iPhone 12 Pro deals?

As the iPhone 12 Pro is a premium smartphone, you may find there isn’t much wiggle room in the deals that you’re looking at. It’s worth checking that the deal offers the phone at a sensible price, as well as plenty of data so you can get the most out of the phone.

When considering a new contract, it is worth asking the following questions:

Contract length: how long is the contract? And is it better to have a longer contract that costs less monthly, or take a shorter contract and pay a little more?

The upfront cost: is it better to spend more upfront to keep the monthly costs down?

Do you get good roaming coverage for when you are traveling?

Do you get free trials to apps like Netflix and Prime Video?

Are there options for free data or deals?

Are there any customer perks?

Will prices jump up after a year for inflation?

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro?

The iPhone 12 Pro comes in three different price ranges and these are all determined by the storage capacity of the device. The prices as of November 2020 are as follows:

128GB: £999

256GB: £1,099

512GB: £1,299

iPhone 12 Pro deals on pay monthly

Every major network has the iPhone 12 Pro available and you will find that there isn’t much difference in how much they are offering it for. For example, as of November 2020 you should expect to pay around £55 a month with 100GB of data and an upfront cost of around £80.

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Virgin Media

Sky Mobile

iPhone 12 Pro on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the iPhone 12 Pro, then you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the device. The phone costs from £999 and Apple is currently offering the opportunity to buy the phone in installments through its site, starting at £41.62 a month (as of November 2020).

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

iPhone 12 Pro accessories

The iPhone 12 Pro has some interesting new accessories as it uses something called MagSafe, a magnetic feature that allows “a new family of quick-attach accessories”. Here are a selection of accessories that use MagSafe, as well as some standard accessories available for the device.

MagSafe charger

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

AirPods Pro

Beats Flex Wireless earphone

Apple Watch Series 6

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the iPhone 12 Pro use 5G?

Yes. All four models of the iPhone 12 are 5G compatible. Apple uses mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G. This is two types of 5G so should help with coverage.

Ray Ali is one of the mobile experts over at Uswitch, and he says 5G was a key upgrade for him:

"I’ve been an iPhone obsessive since the 3GS, but over the last few years my constant upgrading slowed down a bit as I found it harder to justify spending big on a new phone when I already had a decent one. That all changed with the iPhone 12. As soon as the iPhone 12 range was revealed I knew I had to get one, and I went with the exceptional iPhone 12 Pro. "The iPhone 12 really does have it all - the looks, the features, the 5G. I love the updated design that has swapped out curved edges for flat sides that’s a bit of a throwback to the classic iPhone 5. The camera is phenomenal, from dark mode to ultrawide to zoom, however you take a photo it always comes out sharp, detailed and full of colour. And the biggest upgrade is probably that 5G. I’ve been waiting for a 5G iPhone and Apple has finally delivered. Now I’ve connected to a 5G data plan too, I get incredibly fast download speeds and web pages load up in a flash. It’s a whole new experience compared to 4G." Ray Ali, Uswitch Mobiles Expert

Is it worth buying an iPhone 12 Pro?

Yes. If you’re into photography and looking for one of the best camera phones around then the iPhone 12 Pro is certainly for you. Although it is more expensive than the iPhone 12, the third camera really does add to the phone’s capabilities.

From a design and software point of view, the iPhone 12 Pro has been completely updated with a new design and comes with iOS 14 out of the box which is a great ecosystem for apps and games.

If you’re looking for a cheaper iPhone, it may be worth looking at the iPhone 12, iPhone Mini or even the iPhone 11 range.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro better than the iPhone 12?

Yes. You get the same screen, battery and processing power but the chassis has been refined (the iPhone 12 Pro uses stainless steel) and the extra aforementioned camera on the rear is a big draw, especially for those looking for a handset that takes best-in-class images.

Is the iPhone 12 Pro water-resistant?

Yes, it’s rated IP68. This rating means that you can go to a maximum depth of 6 metres with the handset for up to 30 minutes.

