iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

iPhone 11 Pro Max: About the hardware

The iPhone Pro Max is essentially the iPhone 11 Pro (itself a more impressive version of the iPhone 11) but a little bit bigger and better. That means you get all the leading tech of the iPhone 11, but with a few extra touches that make the Pro Max the ultimate iPhone experience. The features exclusive to the Pro Max are marked with *:

iPhone 11 Pro Max key features

6.5” super retina XDR display*

Ultra-wide, wide and telephoto cameras

Dolby Atmos sound quality

Range of colours

Stainless steel and glass design

64GB, 256GB or 512GB of memory

Water-resistant up to four meters for 30 minutes, dust/spill resistant*

4K video at 60fps

Wireless charging enabled

4G connectivity

Audio sharing

Toughened glass

Fast charge options

Dual SIM (with eSIM supported networks only)

Face ID 30% faster reaction time*

Apple Pay

5 more hours of battery compared to the iPhone XS*

iPhone 11 Pro Max storage

The three versions of iPhone 11 offer similar storage options. All three come in 64GB and 256GB models, but the Pro and Pro Max also come in 512GB. The iPhone 11 Pro Max, just as with any iPhone, cannot be expanded storage-wise by using SD cards. While that may be a little inconvenient, Apple Photos and Apple iCloud make it easy for you to move all your files online, so they’re not taking up too much space on your phone.

Keep in mind that your apps can only operate from your phone, so if you are using heavy apps like Photoshop or video editing software, you may eat through 64GB of space in no time. Plus, with the high quality images the iPhone 11 creates, you might need more storage than expected even for a handful of photos.

How much memory does my iPhone 11 need?

You might assume that going for the 512GB option is the natural choice, but this convenience comes at a cost. The difference between the 64GB and 512GB option on a pay monthly plan can be in the region of £20 – 30 more a month, which may well be enough to break your monthly budget. Think about what sort of user you are to best understand how much storage you’ll need.

64GB is ideal for:

Storing phones on the cloud (rather than on the phone)

Not gaming

Streaming rather than saving music

Not using too many large apps

256GB is a very generous amount and most users should be perfectly able to get by. It’s ideal if you:

Want to keep some files on your phone

Keep some film on your phone

Want some space spare for images and film while using cloud storage

Would like supporting app usage





512GB is ideal if:

You use your phone for professional image capture and need as much storage as possible

You don’t necessarily use cloud storage

You’re big into gaming

You use heavy apps like image editing software

iPhone 11 Pro Max battery

Apple claims the iPhone Pro Max battery is five hours longer than the iPhone XS. Given that the iPhone Pro Max is powering a larger screen, you may not actually notice this extra hour in reality. You shouldn’t really try to hold phones to any battery estimate as this can vary very widely from user to user.

But essentially, you should expect your smartphone to comfortably see you through the day, even with heavy use.

iPhone 11 Pro Max colours

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in a range of colours, the same range as the iPhone 11 Pro but more subdued than the standard iPhone 11:

Midnight green

Space grey

Silver

Gold

You shouldn’t assume your provider of choice will have all four colours in stock, so all the more reason to shop around.





iPhone 11 Pro Max camera specs

The iPhone 11 Pro Max shares the same camera specs as the iPhone 11 Pro, although the Pro Max’s larger screen can make your results look more impressive.

iPhone 11 Pro Max cameras:

12MP Ultra wide camera

12MP Wide camera

12MP Telephoto camera

12MP Front camera

Three rear cameras make it difficult to take a bad photo, with handy extras to perfect your images:

Edit film just like photos – rotate, crop, filter

Night mode

Portrait mode

Smart HDR

‘Slofies’: Slow-motion selfies that film in 12fps

40% more light capture

36% brighter true tone flash

Six lighting effects for portraits

2x more height for panoramas

OIS stabilisation

A super retina display lets you view your work in all its glory, with improved contrast and better colour accuracy.

iPhone 11 Pro Max security

The iPhone 11 Pro Max uses Face ID like most of the iPhone family. That means you can unlock your phone with just a glance. You can also choose to use fingerprint ID.

Do I need an iPhone 11 Pro Max?

If you want to have the very best Apple has to offer, you can’t beat the iPhone Pro Max. Not only do you get a bigger screen, you get better display quality, an improved battery and better camera specs compared to the standard iPhone 11.

That said, the leap in price can put it out of many people’s budgets. If you aren’t using your phone for creative endeavours or work needs, it might be an unnecessarily pricey undertaking. After all, there’s nothing you can do on the iPhone Pro Max that can’t be achieved in the iPhone 11. The Pro Max just offers a bit more polish.

What is an eSIM?

eSIMS are embedded SIM cards that come preinstalled in the phone. That means you can’t physically access it to simply switch a SIM card in and out. An eSIM needs to be activated by a compatible network provider, and currently only EE, O2 and Three either support or are looking to support this technology. For many users this may mean that the dual SIM aspect of the iPhone 11 Pro Max isn’t one they can actually use.

What are the best iPhone 11 Pro Max deals?

The Pro Max is no small investment. In the case of such a premium phone, you might want to look for providers that include things like MOTs and a warranty on your handset.

It’s also worth keeping the following in mind:

Colours available

Storage options available

Contract lengths and flexibility

Upfront costs and monthly fees

Separating handset costs from usage bills for easier payments

Ease of upgrade

Roaming

Free public Wi-Fi hotspots

Perks like freebies or discounts on tickets, experiences, entertainment, etc.

Home service bundles e.g. mobile and home broadband

How expensive is the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The iPhone 11 is Apple at the top of its game, and the Pro Max is, as the name suggests, the best of the best. Unsurprisingly, that translates to a costly outlay, be it as a monthly bill or as a pay as you go option.

Obviously, buying the handset only is going to be a much bigger initial expense, though over the course of what is likely to be a very long contract, you could end up paying more or less the same.

iPhone 11 Pro Max contract deals on pay monthly

The pay monthly option is a popular choice as it lets you have a very impressive phone at an affordable monthly price. The UK’s network providers all offer the iPhone 11 Pro Max on a variety of plans that are sure to match your budget:

Three

O2

EE

Vodafone

Virgin Mobile, Sky or BT also have their appeal, with TV, broadband and mobile bundles.

Keep your eye on the small print, as a lot of providers tend to increase your prices once a year for inflation. That means the price you agree to now is not necessarily the price you’ll be paying next year.

iPhone 11 Pro Max on pay as you go

You can also choose to buy your handset outright, based on the purchase of a SIM bundle, with the following suppliers:

O2

giffgaff

Three

The price of the iPhone Pro Max is over £1,000, which is about as expensive as smartphones get.

Of course, with so much hype surrounding every release, there will be plenty of deals trying to entice you. Just remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Stick with reputable retailers like John Lewis, Amazon or go to the Apple Store direct.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the iPhone 11 Pro have a smaller screen than the iPhone 11?

You may wonder why the iPhone 11 Pro, while being a step up from the iPhone 11, is actually a smaller phone. Quality, not quantity is the answer. What the iPhone Pro loses in size, it more than makes up for in screen resolution which is crisper and clearer than the standard iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro Max shares this impressive display, but it’s bigger.

Can the iPhone 11 Pro Max connect to 5G?

No, the iPhone 11 does not support 5G in any of its models.

Where are the best iPhone 11 Pro Max deals?

The iPhone Pro Max is a pricey piece of kit, so you should look for deals that give you a lot back. Consider providers that will give you free trials on entertainment, allow you to switch different benefits in and out, or let you jump onto a cheaper tariff if you hit a particularly hard-up month during your 24-month contract.

What is the best mobile network for the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The best network for any phone is the one that gives your area coverage. The iPhone 11 doesn’t support 5G, so don’t be lured in by claims of the fastest new networks when you should be looking for 4G anyway. You should also consider roaming destinations if you travel a lot, especially as the iPhone doesn’t make it possible to add in a local SIM.

Is it better to buy a SIM-free iPhone 11 Pro Max?

This depends on if you want a long-term contract or not. For most people, a £1000 purchase price isn’t realistic. But it will leave you free to jump between providers if you go for an unlocked model, which means you can move to a better deal. Considering pay monthly plans may increase year on year, a handset only deal comes with the security of knowing your monthly outgoings won’t increase.