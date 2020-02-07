Google Pixel 4a 5G deals

Google Pixel 4a 5G: about the hardware

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is not just a 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4, which was released earlier in 2020. It is a big-screened mid-range phone that has more in common with the Google Pixel 5 than its namesake. Google calls it the “essential 5G Google phone” which does the Google Pixel 5 a little disservice, but Google means that it is its most affordable 5G phone.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G has a 6.2-inch screen, a 60Hz display with HDR support. The phone measures: 153.9mm height x 74mm width x 8.2mm depth. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, has 6GB of RAM and a 3,885 mAh battery. It runs Android 11, the latest Android operating system as of November 2020, and has a dual rear camera setup (12MP and 16MP) and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

Google Pixel 4a 5G key features

The Google Pixel 4a 5G has the biggest screen of the latest Pixel phones (as of November 2020). Despite it being named the Pixel 4a, it has little in common with the original Pixel 4. That has a 5.7-inch screen and is the smallest Pixel phone (with the Pixel 5 sitting in the middle).

Even though the Google Pixel 4a 5G has the bigger screen, it is not as premium as the Google Pixel 5. It lacks a few key features, such as wireless charging, has a 60Hz screen compared to 90Hz and it isn’t waterproof. You do get a headphone jack, though, which is missing from the Pixel 5.

Here are some of the key features on the Google Pixel 4a 5G:

Weight: 168g

6.2 inch screen (1080 x 2340 pixels, OLED, HDR)

Gorilla Glass 3 screen

Android 11

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor

128GB storage

6GB RAM

12.2MP rear camera

16 MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Video: 1080p

3.5mm jack

Battery 3,885 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Google Pixel 4a 5G battery

The Google Pixel 4a 5G has a 3,885 mAh battery. Even though the screen is bigger than on the Pixel 5 this is a smaller battery. This shouldn’t be an issue, though, as the screen refresh rate is lower and this is usually one of the biggest battery hogs.

The 3,885 mAh battery will easily last a day and then some. When it comes to charging, there is an 18W fast charger in the box which means you should be able to get the phone charged in 35 minutes and fully charged in fewer than 90 minutes.

Google Pixel 4a 5G storage

There is only one storage option for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and that is 128GB. For normal smartphone use, this is a decent amount of storage and should mean that you will be able to store most of your images, music and more. If you feel that you will need more storage, then you will have to use Google Cloud as there is no expandable storage on the Google Pixel 4a 5G.

Google Pixel 4a 5G colours

The Google Pixel 4a 5G is available in just one colour:

Just Black

Google Pixel 4a 5G camera specs

The Google Pixel 4a 5G camera is one of the best things about the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Google has seen fit to put the same camera array that can be found on the more premium Pixel 5 into the Pixel 4a 5G. This is good news for those who are looking for a decent camera phone on a budget.

While you may look at the following camera stats and feel that there are better phone cameras out there, you have to consider just how good the software is that Google uses to process its images. The camera capabilities on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are some of the best around.

Here are some more camera specs for the Google Pixel 4a 5G:

12.2 MP dual-pixel:

Auto-focus with dual-pixel phase detection

Optical + electronic image stabilisation

ƒ/1.7 aperture

16 MP ultrawide:

ƒ/2.2 aperture

107° field of view

8 MP selfie camera:

ƒ/2.0 aperture

Fixed focus

83° field of view

Camera modes:

Night Sight

Portrait

Auto

Panorama

Photo Sphere

Google Lens

Google Pixel 4a 5G security

There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the Google Pixel 4a 5G. The phone also comes with the standard pin and pattern security.

What are the best Google Pixel 4a 5G deals?

As of November 2020 there are a number of contract options you can take out for the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Some ask for an upfront cost, with this fee ranging from £9.99 to £99. The monthly cost of a contract for the handset ranges from £23 a month to £50 a month, with data anywhere from 6GB a month to unlimited.

How much is the Google Pixel 4a 5G?

If you were to buy the Google Pixel 4a 5G straight from Google it would cost you: £499 or £20.79 a month for 24 months with 0% APR.

Google Pixel 4a 5G deals on pay monthly

The following networks currently stock the Google Pixel 4a 5G:

Vodafone

EE

ID Mobile

Google Pixel 4a 5G on pay as you go

If you pay upfront for the Google Pixel 4a 5G, then this means that you will be able to get a PAYG contract for the Google Pixel 4a 5G. The phone costs £499 or £20.79 a month for 24 months on Google’s official site.

The following networks offer PAYG deals:

giffgaff

O2

Three

BT

Google Pixel 4a 5G accessories

There are a number of accessories that you can get for the Google Pixel 4a 5G. These include:

Google Pixel Stand

Google Pixel Buds

Google Pixel 4a 5G Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the Google Pixel 4a 5G use 5G?

Yes. The Google Pixel 4a 5G is one the first 5G phones by Google - the other is the Google Pixel 5.

Is it worth buying a Google Pixel 4a 5G?

If you are looking for a mid-priced camera phone then this is definitely the handset for you. For the price you won’t find a phone with a better camera array. Also, if you are looking for a Google Pixel phone that marries the budget factor of the Pixel 4a with some of the smarts of the Google Pixel 5 then this is certainly worth a consideration.

Is the Google Pixel 4a 5G better than the Google Pixel 5?

In terms of budget, the Google Pixel 4a 5G is the better deal. It is £100 cheaper than the Google Pixel 5 and only really loses a couple of features. It lacks the 90Hz refresh rate, waterproofing and wireless charging. But the camera array is the same, as is the processor inside. When it comes to the body it does feel a little bit cheaper but if you want a big-screen Google phone then the Pixel 4a 5G is certainly worth considering.

Is the Google Pixel 4a 5G water-resistant?

No. Like many handsets it will be able to survive the odd splash here and there but it does not have IP68 rating like the Google Pixel 5

What other phones should I look for?