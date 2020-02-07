How to handle problems with your gas and electricity

Last updated: 25 February 2021

In this guide

How to complain to your supplier

How to get a refund

What to do in a power cut

What if you have a gas leak?

How to find your energy supplier

What happens if I can’t pay my bill?

How to complain to your supplier

If you’re unhappy with your energy service, you can complain to your supplier:

Write to them, either by letter or email. Keep records of any communication you have with your supplier. Wait for a response. Your supplier may ask to visit you to take a meter reading, or they may write to you to resolve your complaint. Go to Citizens Advice. You can get free advice from the Citizens Advice website which could help with your complaint. Speak to Ofgem. If you are unhappy with the response you get from your supplier, you can speak to the energy regulator Ofgem after eight weeks.

How to get a refund

You may be able to get money back from your energy company if:

Your account is in credit.

You’ve switched and your old supplier owes you money.

You’ve been overcharged.

Contact your energy company or your old supplier and give them your account number, which you’ll find on your latest bill or by logging into your online account, and explain why you think you’re owed money. You should also give them an up-to-date meter reading.

If your account’s in credit, your energy supplier may encourage you to leave the money in your account – remember, your energy bills rise in winter when you consume more (and if you’re on a variable tariff then unit prices could rise at any time), but the decision is up to you and you can ask for a full refund.

Think about reducing your direct debit payments to prevent building up excessive credit again, but make sure you pay enough to cover the cost of your gas and electricity.

If your supplier doesn’t give you the money you are owed, you can contact the Energy Ombudsman to make a complaint.

What to do in a power cut

There are several steps you can take to restore your power and stay safe while you’re without electricity:

Check your fuse box hasn’t tripped.

Check your prepayment meter is topped up with credit.

Check with your neighbours.

Contact your local distribution company.

Make sure you have a torch with you.

Turn off electrical appliances and lights.

You can also call UK Power Networks free of charge on 105 to report the problem.

Can you get compensation?

Yes, if you are without power for over 24 hours you may be able to claim up to £700.

You can claim compensation for a power cut if:

The power cut is the fault of your energy supplier.

The outage was planned, and you weren’t given at least two days’ notice.

You should contact your electricity distributor and make your claim within three months of your power being reconnected.

What if you have a gas leak?