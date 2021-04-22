Lowering your energy bills: lessons from science

The battle against climate change means scientists across the globe are perfecting new ways to make homes more energy-efficient. The good news for homeowners is that everyone can reduce their energy bills by adopting some of the latest scientific innovations.

While rechargeable houses powered by cars may seem like the stuff of science fiction, such innovations are already a reality and are predicted to become commonplace over the coming years.

We spoke to the team behind one of the UK’s most innovative and experimental eco-housing schemes to find out how you can lower your energy bills by adopting some of the latest breakthroughs for your own home.

The Creative Energy Homes project at Nottingham University is a £2m scheme that has seen the construction of six ultra-efficient eco-homes including a replica of a standard 1930s semi-detached house.

The six buildings have allowed scientists to experiment with how best to conserve energy and make homes more efficient.