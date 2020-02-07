Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is motorhome insurance?

Motorhome insurance is a legally required form of cover that you need to drive most motorised caravans. Standard motor insurance doesn’t cover you to drive a motorhome.

Motorhome insurance covers you, your vehicle, passengers and third parties against accidents, injuries, vandalism or theft. Because it’s your home away from home, it’s crucial you have it properly insured.

What vehicles can motorhome insurance cover?

Motorhome insurance covers most types of motorised caravan, including motorhomes, campervans and American RVs. Because campervans are usually smaller and more basic, you might find it better to get a specialist campervan policy.

Motorhome insurance doesn’t cover touring caravans that you tow behind your car. You need a caravan insurance policy if you have one of those. You can get quotes for caravan insurance here. Here’s how caravan insurance works.

What are the different types of motorhome insurance?

There are three different levels of motorhome insurance to choose from:

Fully comprehensive: protects your vehicle against accidental damage, vandalism, fire and theft. It also covers you for any third-party damage or injury you cause

Third party, fire and theft: covers any third-party damage or injury caused by you, as well as damage caused by fire and theft

Third party only: covers third-party damage or injury caused by you while driving your motorhome. It’s the minimum level of insurance you need, and not all insurers offer this level of cover

The types are the same as those provided by a car insurance policy. Here’s how to work out which level you should choose.

You can also choose a policy based on how you plan to use your motorhome, just as you would with a car. The options include commuting, personal business use, and social, domestic and pleasure.

How much does motorhome insurance cost?

The price of a motorhome insurance policy varies a lot, depending on your situation. Factors to consider include:

your age

where you live

your driving history

the level of cover you require

your motorhome’s make, model, value and age

your annual mileage

whether you plan to use your motorhome for work-related reasons

Never just go for the cheapest motorhome insurance; instead, find the right level of cover, then choose the most affordable option that gives you everything you need.

Where can I find the best motorhome insurance policy?

Once you’ve chosen the level of cover you need, compare motorhome insurance policies by looking at what other features are included. A policy might offer additional options, the key ones being:

foreign use

contents

new-for-old

There may be other benefits too, such as breakdown cover.

Find out more about extra cover here.

How do I find the best motorhome insurance for the cheapest price?

First, make sure the policies you find offer all the cover you need, then look for the best-value motorhome insurance that provides an adequate level of cover. Things that could save you money include: