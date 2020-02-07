<Caravan insurance

What is motorhome insurance?

Motorhome insurance is a legally required form of cover that you need to drive most motorised caravans. Standard motor insurance doesn’t cover you to drive a motorhome.

Motorhome insurance covers you, your vehicle, passengers and third parties against accidents, injuries, vandalism or theft. Because it’s your home away from home, it’s crucial you have it properly insured.

What vehicles can motorhome insurance cover?

Motorhome insurance covers most types of motorised caravan, including motorhomes, campervans and American RVs. Because campervans are usually smaller and more basic, you might find it better to get a specialist campervan policy.

Motorhome insurance doesn’t cover touring caravans that you tow behind your car. You need a caravan insurance policy if you have one of those. You can get quotes for caravan insurance hereHere’s how caravan insurance works.

What are the different types of motorhome insurance?

There are three different levels of motorhome insurance to choose from:

  • Fully comprehensive: protects your vehicle against accidental damage, vandalism, fire and theft. It also covers you for any third-party damage or injury you cause

  • Third party, fire and theft: covers any third-party damage or injury caused by you, as well as damage caused by fire and theft

  • Third party only: covers third-party damage or injury caused by you while driving your motorhome. It’s the minimum level of insurance you need, and not all insurers offer this level of cover

The types are the same as those provided by a car insurance policy. Here’s how to work out which level you should choose.

You can also choose a policy based on how you plan to use your motorhome, just as you would with a car. The options include commuting, personal business use, and social, domestic and pleasure.

How much does motorhome insurance cost?

The price of a motorhome insurance policy varies a lot, depending on your situation. Factors to consider include:

  • your age

  • where you live

  • your driving history

  • the level of cover you require

  • your motorhome’s make, model, value and age

  • your annual mileage

  • whether you plan to use your motorhome for work-related reasons 

Never just go for the cheapest motorhome insurance; instead, find the right level of cover, then choose the most affordable option that gives you everything you need.

Where can I find the best motorhome insurance policy?

Once you’ve chosen the level of cover you need, compare motorhome insurance policies by looking at what other features are included. A policy might offer additional options, the key ones being: 

  • foreign use

  • contents

  • new-for-old

There may be other benefits too, such as breakdown cover.

Find out more about extra cover here.

How do I find the best motorhome insurance for the cheapest price?

First, make sure the policies you find offer all the cover you need, then look for the best-value motorhome insurance that provides an adequate level of cover. Things that could save you money include:

  • Mileage agreement: see if you can agree with your insurance provider that you won’t go above a certain number of miles. Be prepared to prove your motorhome’s current mileage 

  • No-claims discount: enter details of your no-claims discount when you compare quotes to reduce the cost

  • Minimal use: inform your insurer if you only use your motorhome occasionally. Infrequent use makes your policy cheaper

  • Pay annually: pay for your insurance in one lump sum to save money compared to paying monthly premiums

  • Increase security: invest in security devices such as alarms to potentially reduce your premiums. Parking somewhere that your insurer deems safe may also help

  • Advanced driving: obtain advanced driving qualifications to drive down the cost of your motorhome insurance

  • Check the policy carefully: don’t pay for extras you don’t need. For example, if you have separate breakdown insurance, don’t add it to your motorhome insurance

Motorhome insurance FAQs

